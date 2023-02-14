Assistant Professor of Mathematics

Posted on February 14th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The ideal candidate will have a minimum of a Master’s Degree in Mathematics, or related field (e.g., educational mathematics, applied mathematics, statistics). The candidate will work with the department faculty and the University, in the continued development of the math curriculum. In addition, the ideal candidate will work alongside the department faculty to develop goals and curricula; and design, implement, and assess the success of fundamental mathematics courses. This is an on ground position at our Danville VA campus.

The department is seeking a candidate who is engaged in active learning and student success. Ideally, candidates will have experience in a similar position and who possess a solid understanding of undergraduate education, and are committed to developing an innovative, content-based curriculum for fundamental math. The candidate will be responsible for teaching entry level math courses (including developmental math) and have a record of successful experience with diverse groups of students. The candidate’s experiences should reflect an understanding of the impacts of race, ethnicity, and other identities on the lives and experiences of students. The department is particularly interested in candidates with pedagogical theories and practices, inside the classroom, that address the needs of students entering college with deficient math skills. This should include minimizing barriers and increasing completion rates between members of different demographic groups.

Qualifications

Master’s Degree in mathematics or related field (e.g., educational mathematics, applied mathematics, statistics).

Ability to develop and teach face-to-face as well as online classes.

Evaluate and research effective teaching methodologies to improve student success in mathematics courses.

Ongoing commitment to pedagogical innovation

Demonstrate a strong potential for excellence in teaching and mentoring undergraduate students are essential.

Primary Responsibilities

Teach undergraduate statistics and mathematic courses at all levels. Mode of instruction may include in-person, hybrid, remote, and/or a combination thereof.

Advise undergraduate majors in the department.

Contribute to the operation and growth of the existing mathematics program.

Participate in service activities for the department, university and community.

Strong commitment to teaching/tutoring a full-time load of 12 credit hours per semester.

Mentorship and advising students leading to readiness for graduate school and workforce.

Ability and willingness to work collegially.

Commitment to working successfully with a diverse student population.

Start date/Review of Applications

Position will start on August 1st, 2023

Applications will be accepted and reviewed until position is filled.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, Math Department

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected] Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.