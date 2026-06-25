Assistant Professor of Nursing (Tenure Track)

Posted on June 25th, 2026 by Travis Dix

Averett University invites applications for a tenure-track faculty position in the School of Nursing beginning August 2026.

A strong commitment to working with undergraduates and to student success is essential. Other responsibilities include student advising, committee work and assistance in student recruiting.

This 9-month tenure-track position is on-site at Averett’s Riverview Campus located in the River District in Danville, Virginia.

Key Responsibilities

At Averett, the primary professional responsibilities for faculty include are: teaching, scholarship, and service to the University, profession and to the community. Responsibilities include:

Teaching as highest priority for all members of the faculty. Teaching encompasses classroom instruction, course preparation and design, curriculum development, and assessment. Full-time faculty at Averett provide the equivalent of 24 credit hours of instruction over the academic year.

Advising students, participation in department, university, and campus-wide committees, maintaining office hours, working collaboratively and productively with colleagues, and participation in traditional academic functions.

Facilitating effective student learning in assigned clinical settings; providing guidance for students related to professionalism, practice, and research.

Commitment to the academic success of all students and to an environment that celebrates and respects diversity and differences.

Qualifications

Required:

Master’s in Nursing (MSN) and eligibility for Virginia Licensure required. Doctorate in Nursing or related field is preferred.

A minimum of two years of teaching in undergraduate nursing is preferred.

A strong commitment to undergraduate teaching is expected, valuing evidence-based practices.

Demonstrated desire and ability to involve and mentor students.

Relevant clinical/professional experience outside of academia will factor into hiring decisions.

Experience with nursing simulation and educational technologies.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), Teaching Philosophy, and Unofficial Transcripts. Letters of Reference will be requested at a later time.

Dr. Kathy Cline

Dean, AU School of Nursing

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: