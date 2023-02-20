Assistant Professor of Physical Sciences

Posted on February 20th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Averett University invites applications for a tenure-track faculty position in the Physical Sciences department to teach introductory and upper-level physics courses beginning in Fall, 2023.

The Physical Sciences Department has a major and a minor in Chemistry, and it also supports Biological Sciences and Health Science programs.

The successful candidates will have a broad academic background in the physical sciences, teaching experience, and will show evidence of success in teaching undergraduates, flexibility and a commitment to the liberal arts education. Courses to be taught will be primarily introductory physical sciences, and introductory and upper-level physics classes. In addition, successful candidates will be able to instruct College Chemistry and Organic Chemistry courses.

A strong commitment to working with undergraduates and to student success is essential.

Qualifications

A doctoral degree or ABD status from a regionally accredited college/university is strongly preferred in Physics or Chemistry, but exceptional master’s level candidates with teaching expertise may be considered. An experienced faculty member with leadership background will also be considered for the rank of Associate or full Professor.

Primary Responsibilities

The standard teaching load is 12 credit hours per semester, with the potential overload credit hours based on course demands.

A minimum of 4 office hours are required weekly.

Will serve as an advisor and student mentor.

Will be expected to be involved in departmental business, including assessment and program reviews.

Participate on University committees and campus life.

Submit Cover letter, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), Statement of Teaching Philosophy, Unofficial Transcript, and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o, Physical Sciences Search Committee

Email address: [email protected]

