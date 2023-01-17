Assistant Professor of Political Science

The Department of History, Political Science, and Religion at Averett University in Danville, Virginia, invites applications for an entry level tenure-track position to teach courses in American government and introductory courses on international relations, comparative government, political philosophy, and political development.
Averett is a small, private liberal arts university with a teaching focus. The successful candidate will have a commitment to teaching excellence and a willingness to integrate into the local community.
Qualifications
- Ph.D. in political science is required from a regionally accredited institution.
- ABD candidates may be considered if within six months of completion.
Primary Responsibilities
- The standard teaching load is four courses per semester.
- Will serve as an advisor to Political Science majors, as well as History and Politics majors.
- Will be expected to be involved in departmental business, including assessment and program reviews.
- Participate on University committees and campus life.
- The position will begin in August of 2023. Applications will begin to be reviewed on January 30, 2023, but will be open until filled.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Dr. Andrew Canady
Department Chair of History, Political Science, and Religion
Averett University
420 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
Email address: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected] Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply