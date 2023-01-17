Assistant Professor of Political Science

Posted on January 17th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Department of History, Political Science, and Religion at Averett University in Danville, Virginia, invites applications for an entry level tenure-track position to teach courses in American government and introductory courses on international relations, comparative government, political philosophy, and political development.

Averett is a small, private liberal arts university with a teaching focus. The successful candidate will have a commitment to teaching excellence and a willingness to integrate into the local community.

Qualifications

Ph.D. in political science is required from a regionally accredited institution.

ABD candidates may be considered if within six months of completion.

Primary Responsibilities

The standard teaching load is four courses per semester.

Will serve as an advisor to Political Science majors, as well as History and Politics majors.

Will be expected to be involved in departmental business, including assessment and program reviews.

Participate on University committees and campus life.

The position will begin in August of 2023. Applications will begin to be reviewed on January 30, 2023, but will be open until filled.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Dr. Andrew Canady

Department Chair of History, Political Science, and Religion

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: