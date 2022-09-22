Assistant Professor of Psychology – Tenure Track

Posted on September 22nd, 2022 by Travis Dix

The Department of Psychology invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor rank to begin January or August 2023. Candidates with a Ph.D. in Counseling or Clinical Psychology from an APA-accredited doctoral program with interest in teaching courses including Abnormal Psychology, Developmental Psychology, Group Counseling, Multicultural Issues in Therapy, Personality Theory, Psychological Measurement, Human Sexuality, Social Psychology, and Skills in Addictions Counseling as well as other areas of interest, will be considered. The applicant will teach lower and upper division undergraduate courses in the discipline. Women and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

Qualifications:

Ph.D. in Counseling or Clinical Psychology from an APA-accredited doctoral program and regionally accredited college/university is required by the time of appointment. Demonstrated excellence in teaching is required.

Rank & Salary:

Assistant Professor rank. Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience.

Applications:

Candidates should send a letter of application, a current vita, statement of teaching philosophy, names of at least three references, and evidence of teaching effectiveness to:

David I. Rosenberg, Ph.D., LCP

Chair, Dept. of Psychology & Division of Physical & Psychological Health Sciences

Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, VA 24541

psychprofessor@averett.edu

Applications will be reviewed as they arrive.

Please note: