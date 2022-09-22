Assistant Professor of Psychology – Tenure Track

The Department of Psychology invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor rank to begin January or August 2023. Candidates with a Ph.D. in Counseling or Clinical Psychology from an APA-accredited doctoral program with interest in teaching courses including Abnormal Psychology, Developmental Psychology, Group Counseling, Multicultural Issues in Therapy, Personality Theory, Psychological Measurement, Human Sexuality, Social Psychology, and Skills in Addictions Counseling as well as other areas of interest, will be considered. The applicant will teach lower and upper division undergraduate courses in the discipline. Women and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.
Qualifications:
Ph.D. in Counseling or Clinical Psychology from an APA-accredited doctoral program and regionally accredited college/university is required by the time of appointment. Demonstrated excellence in teaching is required.
Rank & Salary:
Assistant Professor rank. Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience.
Applications:
Candidates should send a letter of application, a current vita, statement of teaching philosophy, names of at least three references, and evidence of teaching effectiveness to:
David I. Rosenberg, Ph.D., LCP
Chair, Dept. of Psychology & Division of Physical & Psychological Health Sciences
Averett University
420 West Main Street
Danville, VA 24541
psychprofessor@averett.edu
Applications will be reviewed as they arrive.
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.