Assistant Professor of Psychology

The Department of Psychology invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor rank to begin August 2023. Preferred candidates with a Ph.D. in Counseling or Clinical Psychology from an APA-accredited doctoral program with interest in teaching courses including Psychology as a Social and Natural Science, Abnormal Psychology, Developmental Psychology, Group Counseling, Multicultural Issues in Therapy, Personality Theory, Psychological Measurement, Human Sexuality, Social Psychology, as well as other areas of interest, will be considered. Other candidates with a Ph.D. in a related area of psychology with interest and ability to teach the aforementioned lower and upper division undergraduate courses in the discipline will also be considered. Women and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. ABD applicants meeting the same qualifications will be considered but must have attained the terminal degree by the time of appointment.
Qualifications
Ph.D. in Counseling or Clinical Psychology from an APA-accredited doctoral program and regionally accredited college/university is required by the time of appointment (preferred), or a Ph.D., in a related area of psychology. Demonstrated excellence in teaching is required.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), teaching philosophy, evidence of teaching effectiveness, and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, c/o Psychology Department Chair
Email address: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.