Assistant Professor of Psychology

Posted on May 8th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The Department of Psychology invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the Assistant Professor rank to begin August 2023. Preferred candidates with a Ph.D. in Counseling or Clinical Psychology from an APA-accredited doctoral program with interest in teaching courses including Psychology as a Social and Natural Science, Abnormal Psychology, Developmental Psychology, Group Counseling, Multicultural Issues in Therapy, Personality Theory, Psychological Measurement, Human Sexuality, Social Psychology, as well as other areas of interest, will be considered. Other candidates with a Ph.D. in a related area of psychology with interest and ability to teach the aforementioned lower and upper division undergraduate courses in the discipline will also be considered. Women and minority candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. ABD applicants meeting the same qualifications will be considered but must have attained the terminal degree by the time of appointment.

Qualifications

Ph.D. in Counseling or Clinical Psychology from an APA-accredited doctoral program and regionally accredited college/university is required by the time of appointment (preferred), or a Ph.D., in a related area of psychology. Demonstrated excellence in teaching is required.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), teaching philosophy, evidence of teaching effectiveness, and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o Psychology Department Chair

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: