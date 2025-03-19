Assistant Professor of Sociology & Criminal Justice (Tenure-Track)

The Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Averett University invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Sociology & Criminal Justice, beginning August 2025. The department offers bachelor’s degrees in Sociology and Sociology/Criminal Justice as well as minors in Sociology and Criminal Justice.
Position Summary
The successful candidate will teach both introductory and upper-level undergraduate courses in sociology and criminal justice. Teaching responsibilities will include core courses such as Introduction to Sociology, Criminology, and Research Methods.
Minimum Qualifications
- Ph.D. in Sociology, Criminology, or a closely related field (ABD candidates considered if degree completion is expected before the start date).
- Master’s degree with extensive industry experience will be evaluated.
- Demonstrated commitment to undergraduate teaching and student engagement.
- Ability to mentor students through research, experiential learning, and/or service-learning opportunities.
Primary Responsibilities
- Develop and teach courses in emerging and innovative areas related to social justice. Topics of interest may include corrections, drugs and substance abuse, deviance, and juvenile delinquency.
- Collaborate with colleagues across disciplines, including contributing to Women’s and Gender Studies and African and African American Studies programs.
- Engage in teaching, scholarship, and service to the university, profession, and community.
- Advise students and participate in department, university, and campus-wide committees.
- Maintain office hours, work collaboratively with colleagues, and contribute to the university’s academic mission.
- Support the university’s emphasis on experiential learning, including service learning, internships, and undergraduate research.
- Foster an inclusive learning environment that supports student success and celebrates diversity.
Application Process
Interested candidates should submit the following documents to: Selection Committee, c/o [email protected]
- Letter of Interest
- Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV)
- Diversity Statement
- Teaching Philosophy
- Unofficial Transcript
Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.