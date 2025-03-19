Assistant Professor of Sociology & Criminal Justice (Tenure-Track)

Posted on March 19th, 2025 by Travis Dix

The Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice at Averett University invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor position in Sociology & Criminal Justice, beginning August 2025. The department offers bachelor’s degrees in Sociology and Sociology/Criminal Justice as well as minors in Sociology and Criminal Justice.

Position Summary

The successful candidate will teach both introductory and upper-level undergraduate courses in sociology and criminal justice. Teaching responsibilities will include core courses such as Introduction to Sociology, Criminology, and Research Methods.

Minimum Qualifications

Ph.D. in Sociology, Criminology, or a closely related field (ABD candidates considered if degree completion is expected before the start date).

Master’s degree with extensive industry experience will be evaluated.

Demonstrated commitment to undergraduate teaching and student engagement.

Ability to mentor students through research, experiential learning, and/or service-learning opportunities.

Primary Responsibilities

Develop and teach courses in emerging and innovative areas related to social justice. Topics of interest may include corrections, drugs and substance abuse, deviance, and juvenile delinquency.

Collaborate with colleagues across disciplines, including contributing to Women’s and Gender Studies and African and African American Studies programs.

Engage in teaching, scholarship, and service to the university, profession, and community.

Advise students and participate in department, university, and campus-wide committees.

Maintain office hours, work collaboratively with colleagues, and contribute to the university’s academic mission.

Support the university’s emphasis on experiential learning, including service learning, internships, and undergraduate research.

Foster an inclusive learning environment that supports student success and celebrates diversity.

Application Process

Interested candidates should submit the following documents to: Selection Committee, c/o [email protected]

Letter of Interest

Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Diversity Statement

Teaching Philosophy

Unofficial Transcript

Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled.

Please note: