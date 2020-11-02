Assistant Sports Performance Coach – Graduate Assistant

Posted on November 2nd, 2020 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a Graduate Assistant Assistant Coach for Sports Performance.

The Coach will report to the Head Sports Performance Coach and assist in the sports performance programs for all of Averett’s competitive sports. Duties are, but not limited to, assisting the head coach in designing, implementing, conducting, and monitoring strength and conditioning programs for multiple sport programs. They will also coordinate student-athlete rehabilitation with sports medicine and assist with rehabilitation of injured athletes. The coach will also educate students about nutrition and supplementation.

Additional duties are to assist with coordinating, maintenance, and staffing of weight room/strength facilities; assists in identifying and purchasing needed strength and conditioning equipment; assists in scheduling weight room training for the various athletic programs.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, and students while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Qualifications

Requirements for this position are: A bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related Health Science field from an accredited college or university, hold a current, nationally recognized strength and conditioning certification (NSCA – CSCS, CSCCa- SCCC, USAW, NCSF – CSC; CSCS preferred), be CPR/AED certified and be accepted into the Averett University Master’s Program.

The start date for this position is January 4, 2021 but will remain open until filled. This is an excellent opportunity for recent graduates to consider.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Athletics Department, Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: sportsperformancecoachsearc@averett.edu

FOR INDOOR SPORTS

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring communication, both in-person and by telephone

Visual acuity required to perform duties to include oversight of activities of others, use of computer, driving, reading, etc.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, function well in a noisy and distracting environment, and work closely with others as part of a team

Ability to operate a motor vehicle and a valid driver’s license required

Frequently will need to strength move or carry 10-25 pounds and occasionally up to 50 pounds.

Frequent standing, sitting (meetings, driving, riding), and walking

Occasional work requiring reaching and handling of supplies/files/paperwork, bending to retrieve items from low shelves/cabinets or twisting.

At time may experience time pressure or emergency situations

At times may need to push/pull items such as drawers, tables, chairs; stepping up on stools.

At times may need to use office equipment such as printer, copier, fax, scanner, cameras, scissors, hole-punch, paper cutter, stapler, etc.

Primary work location is indoors in a recreation or gymnasium setting

Work environment typically does not include an environment that is hazardous to health and safety