Posted on December 17th, 2019 by Travis Dix

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Averett University, a Division III member of the NCAA and USA South is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Tennis Coach. This position is a part-time coaching position open to those who are in the process of enrolling in a graduate degree program at Averett University or have recently been accepted to a graduate program at the University. Enrollment in one of Averett University’s graduate programs is a requirement of this position.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work under guidance from head coach to organize and conduct practices and contests in all aspects necessary to run a competitive Division III program.

Teach Students game skills, leadership skills, and sportsmanship standards that will enable the team success.

Mentor, teach/train team members in effective study habits, important life skills, and other qualities that will help them succeed in school and work environment

Assist in the recruitment of a diverse group of qualified student athletes for successful participation at the varsity athletic level

Adhere to all NCAA, USA South and sport rules and regulations.

Demonstrate leadership, sportsmanship, and conduct becoming of the coaching profession adhering to all college and professional sport association guidelines

SECONDARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Advise and supervise team members, captains, Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) team representatives and team managers

Serve as game administrator at intercollegiate contests as assigned by the department and/or assist in other assigned duties in support of the department and program.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience is required.

Experience at the intercollegiate level is preferred.

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required and qualify to be an authorized driver under Averett University policy and standards

Graduate Assistants must be in and remain in good academic standing while enrolled in an Averett University graduate program.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring communication, both in-person and by telephone

Visual acuity required to perform duties to include oversight of activities of others, use of computer, driving, reading, etc.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, function well in a noisy and distracting environment, and work closely with others as part of a team

Ability to operate a motor vehicle and a valid driver’s license required

Frequently will need to strength move or carry 10-25 pounds and occasionally up to 50 pounds.

Frequent standing, sitting (meetings, driving, riding), and walking

Occasional work requiring reaching and handling of supplies/files/paperwork, bending to retrieve items from low shelves/cabinets or twisting.

At time may experience time pressure or emergency situations

At times may need to push/pull items such as drawers, tables, chairs; stepping up on stools.

At times may need to use office equipment such as printer, copier, fax, scanner, cameras, scissors, hole-punch, paper cutter, stapler, etc.

Primary work location is outdoors

Work environment typically does not include an environment that is hazardous to health and safety, although will require extended periods working outdoors, sometimes in extreme temperatures, with noisy conditions, and wetness/humidity

COMPENSATION PACKAGE:

Graduate Assistant Coaches will be provided a compensation package that includes a salary stipend, a stipend for room and board, and graduate program tuition remission with the expectation that they will participate in team nutrition tables; be visible in the dining hall and residence halls after hours to support the Residence Life program; support the afterhours emergency response protocol in place for the University; support and engage students and student athletes in learning opportunities outside of the classroom and playing field through the student life program. Assist in study hall monitoring and academic progress evaluation in support of the Student Success Office.

INTERESTED CANDIDATES:

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and Three Professional References to:

GA Selection Committee, c/o Coach Poole

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541