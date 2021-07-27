Posted on July 27th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the President of Averett University, the Assistant to the President is responsible for the day to day coordination of support functions for the office in conjunction with the Executive Assistant to the President.

Qualifications

Any combination of acceptable education and experience, which has provided the necessary knowledge and skills to fulfill the requirements of this position, may be considered. Salary is competitive and commensurate with experience.

Understands and supports the mission of the University

High energy multi-tasker able to work in a fast paced, high-profile executive environment

Self-starter who is able to work both independently and in a team environment

Demonstrates superior customer service skills

Ability to prioritize, and work in an environment with shifting priorities

Proven ability to handle confidential information with discretion

Strong attention to detail

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Proven skills in designing creative presentations via PowerPoint, Adobe, and Prezi and other like tools

Proficiency with Office 365 related productively tools such as Outlook, Calendar, Word, Excel, etc.

Higher education experience preferred

Excellent organizational skills

Must show the ability to multi-task, set priorities and help manage the President’s Front office function

Proficient ability to deal with multiple requests and approaches. Must be courteous and service oriented.

Must be able to use tact in dealing with difficult situations

Considerable discretion, judgment and diplomacy are imperative for success in the position

Primary Responsibilities

Lead in preparing formal/informal digital presentations to internal and external constituents to be given by the President. Provide communications support, including speech writing as may be needed.

Manage social media presence for the President including proactive preparations; creatively recommending post opportunities that respond to “in the moment” developments; and close coordination with University marketing and communications efforts.

Guide and manage President’s communications on the website.

Support the work of the President’s Office with special projects and emerging initiatives – large and small – that involve many facets of the community or external organizations, and are multi-lateral, high-level and/or sensitive.

Greeting and assisting the President’s Office with outreach and hosting internal/external events, including the Board of Trustees, alumni, and friends cultivation, President’s Suite football game day events, etc.

Work closely with the President and President’s Council members on building and maintaining close connections for the University with various entities and agencies, including government at local, state and national levels.

Communicate and relate effectively with higher education officials, legislative representatives, their staffs and offices and assist with requested advocacy related communications.

Assist the President with involvement and leadership roles in external organizations at the local, State, national level.

Provide ongoing operational support for continual advancement of the University’s strategic plan and planning process to include:Collaborating with the director of institutional research and effectiveness and VP/CFO-COO in the development of planning team agenda, follow up on needs with the Planning Team; and with the director of marketing and communications as may be needed with University communications on strategic planning progress

Secondary Responsibilities

Assist with preparing executive communications including high-level correspondence to alumni, students, University friends, etc., regular Trustee updates, proposals and reports.

Assist the Executive Assistant for the President’s Office with the day to day management of the President’s email traffic including daily responding and resolving wherever possible; maintaining electronic folders; distributing as needed; and keeping President updated daily on needs.

Assist in relaying messages, answering questions, responding to requests, help resolve problems, and preparing preliminary responses to correspondence for the President’s review and approval.

Assist in gathering information, conducting research, compiling data and assist in preparing required reports, letters of support and presentations for the President’s review and approval.

Assist in maintaining a status report of ongoing President’s Office projects; organize these work projects in appropriate folders and review weekly with President to maintain an orderly flow of information.

Assist in maintaining a variety of databases of pertinent information.

Prepare meeting notes and assist with follow up from President’s executive meetings as needed.

Research a wide variety of issues and data to assist in carrying out the University’s mission and strategic priorities as assigned.

Attend select administrative meetings and assist with the preparation of materials for agendas and meetings, as well as post-meeting follow up as needed.

Participate in committee work as requested and beneficial to the responsibilities of this position.

When needed fill in for the Executive Assistant to the President to perform the duties and responsibilities for the President’s Office daily operations and Board of Trustees related matters.

Assist the Executive Assistant to the President as needed regarding support with preparations for all Board of Trustee meetings and events as well as post-meeting follow up.

Assist the Executive Assistant for the President’s Office with needed support to the Governance Committee of the Board of Trustees related to keeping Board matrix updated, researching new trustee prospects, management of records, meeting preparations, meeting minutes, etc.

Assist the Executive Assistant for the President’s Office with Board of Trustees document portal in uploading materials, document updates, and contact information.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o the President’s Office

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: presassist@averett.edu

Please note: