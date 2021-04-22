Assistant Women’s Lacrosse Coach – GA

Posted on April 22nd, 2021 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a Graduate Assistant Assistant Coach for the Women’s Lacrosse Team.

The Coach will be responsible for all aspects of this Division III program including, but not limited to, assisting the head coach in day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include collegiate playing experience, knowledge and commitment to following NCAA, USA South Conference, and University rules and regulations.

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Averett University are required.

The start date for this position is as soon as possible and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references to wlaxgacoachsearch@averett.edu

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring communication, both in-person and by telephone

Visual acuity required to perform duties to include oversight of activities of others, use of computer, driving, reading, etc.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, function well in a noisy and distracting environment, and work closely with others as part of a team

Ability to operate a motor vehicle and a valid driver’s license required

Frequently will need to strength move or carry 10-25 pounds and occasionally up to 50 pounds.

Frequent standing, sitting (meetings, driving, riding), and walking

Occasional work requiring reaching and handling of supplies/files/paperwork, bending to retrieve items from low shelves/cabinets or twisting.

At time may experience time pressure or emergency situations

At times may need to push/pull items such as drawers, tables, chairs; stepping up on stools.

At times may need to use office equipment such as printer, copier, fax, scanner, cameras, scissors, hole-punch, paper cutter, stapler, etc.

Primary work location is outdoors

Work environment typically does not include an environment that is hazardous to health and safety, although will require extended periods working outdoors, sometimes in extreme temperatures, with noisy conditions, and wetness/humidity