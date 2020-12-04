Assistant Women’s Soccer Coach – Graduate Assistant

Posted on December 4th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree and successful coaching, playing, and/or teaching experience is required.

Experience at the intercollegiate level is preferred.

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required.

Graduate Assistants must be in and remain in good academic standing while enrolled in an Averett University graduate program.

Primary Responsibilities

Assist head coach in organizing and conducting practices and contests in all aspects necessary in running a competitive Division III program.

Assist in the recruitment of a diverse group of qualified student athletes for successful participation at the varsity athletic level

Advise and supervise team members, captains, Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) team representatives and team managers as directed.

Demonstrate leadership, sportsmanship, and conduct becoming of the coaching profession adhering to all college and professional sport association guidelines

Adhere to all NCAA, USA South and sport rules and regulations.

Serve as game administrator at intercollegiate contests as assigned by the department and/or assist in other assigned duties in support of the department and program.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring communication, both in-person and by telephone

Visual acuity required to perform duties to include oversight of activities of others, use of computer, driving, reading, etc.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, function well in a noisy and distracting environment, and work closely with others as part of a team

Ability to operate a motor vehicle and a valid driver’s license required

Frequently will need to strength move or carry 10-25 pounds and occasionally up to 50 pounds.

Frequent standing, sitting (meetings, driving, riding), and walking

Occasional work requiring reaching and handling of supplies/files/paperwork, bending to retrieve items from low shelves/cabinets or twisting.

At time may experience time pressure or emergency situations

At times may need to push/pull items such as drawers, tables, chairs; stepping up on stools.

At times may need to use office equipment such as printer, copier, fax, scanner, cameras, scissors, hole-punch, paper cutter, stapler, etc.

Primary work location is outdoors

Work environment typically does not include an environment that is hazardous to health and safety, although will require extended periods working outdoors, sometimes in extreme temperatures, with noisy conditions, and wetness/humidity

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and Three Professional References to:

GA Selection Committee, c/o Coach Mauzy-Fleming

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: wsocassistantcoachsearch@averett.edu

Please note: