The Associate Vice President for Finance and Controller position reports to the VP and CFO/COO providing strong leadership and sound executive management to the Business Office (BO) and CFO/COO division. In support of the mission, vision and values of Averett University and its strategic plan, the this position provides leadership and oversight for the Business Office, and assists the CFO/COO, while providing best practice customer service to all constituents served.
Qualifications
Required
- Certified Public Accountant
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field from a regionally accredited college/university
- 8-10 years of relevant professional and/or management experience, including 3 years as Associate/Assistant or Controller
- Self-starter with high degree of initiative
- Advanced use of Office 365 tools, (e.g., Excel, Access, Project, Word, PowerPoint)
- Advanced use of an ERP system (e.g. Financial Edge, Banner)
- Proven ability to communicate effectively both oral and written
- Proven ability to plan, direct and evaluate a complex operation using human resources, time, funds and other resources for long and short term planning
- Skill and experience consistent with position purpose and responsibilities previously noted
Preferred
- Master’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field
- Higher Education experience
- Blackbaud ERP business/finance module experience
- Ellucian ERP business/finance module experience
Provides management of Business Office (BO) organization and related University compliance including, but notlimited to:
- All accounting functions of the University, including but not limited to general accounting, financial and managerial reporting, cash management, construction/auxiliary accounting, donor funds accounting, government accounting,payroll and benefits (including compensation tracking/reporting), accounts payable, accounts receivable, audit liaison,tax compliance, and asset management
- Create and maintain appropriate fiscal policies and procedures, monitor budget performance, monitor compliancewith applicable government laws, ensure compliance with tax issues, and recommend and implement systems toimprove efficiency of operations
- Ensure the proper and timely recording of transactions in the accounting system of record in order to allow formanagement reporting, Board of Trustee reporting, financial analysis, and budgetary controls by departments withinthe University
- Ensure timely and accurate completion of the annual audits prepared by independent auditors
- Recommend accounting system enhancements and work with University information technology to assure changes areproperly configured and implemented
- Ensure that staff in Business Office annually have a review of their position job description and development plan
- Ensure that Business Office adhere to basic requirements of internal control and good office procedures
- Customer service to University community, proactive in resolving issues, and creating strong working relationshipswith diverse constituencies
- Serve on the University Planning Team, which also serves as the Budget Advisory Committee
- Serve on other University committees as appropriate
- Other duties as assigned
Position Knowledge, Development & Continuing Growth
- Possess general and specialized knowledge expected for the position
- Performs at the level expected for the position
- Understands relation of position and tasks to the University mission, vision and values
- Keeps current on trends and is up-to-date in professional field
- Demonstrates knowledge of relevant policies, state mandates, and administrative directives
- Anticipates Business Office and the Finance part of the CFO/COO division program needs
- Analyzes issues thoroughly
Professionalism, Reliability, Dependability
- Actively supports the University mission, vision and values
- Exhibits self-direction and initiative and readily accepts new tasks and assignments
- Develops and/or contributes to new initiatives and program improvements
- ls personally responsible, steadfast, and can be called upon to meet challenges
- Exhibits interest and enthusiasm toward work and acts in accordance with professional ethics
- Can be counted on to be at work, on task, and focused on getting the job done
- Participates effectively on committees and teams within the CFO/COO Division and across the University
Financial Management & Control
- Assist the CFO/COO with budget development, financial and cash flow forecast, and preparation for Board Committee/Subcommittee mailings and meeting materials.
- Manages budget within established guidelines
- Plans in advance for efficient and effective use of resources
- Projects and quantifies future needs accurately
- Uses accurate and reliable data and information
- Provides CFO/COO and senior leadership with budget and financial reports monthly and on time
- Prepares all financial reports required by bond or banking agreements on a timely basis
- Liaison with accounting services firm to plan all audits and financial reporting that require external CPA firm review or audit
- Ensures all audits are completed on a timely basis by providing all needed work papers and draft financial statements
- Ensures proper internal controls and promptly reports any weaknesses in internal controls to the CFO/COO
- Promptly reports any anticipated budgetary problems to the CFO/COO
- Provides staff with training on budget and fiscal matters on a routine basis for budget managers
Administrative Management & Control
- Articulates a challenging direction for the BO and strives for continuous improvement and best practices for all task and services delivered by the BO
- Ensures that staff members know why their performance matters to the success of the University
- Determines customer expectations, and then sets appropriate standards to give the staff the freedom to do their job
- Has earned the respect of the University community
- Collaboratively supports the work of other departments and colleagues across the University
- Exercises overall financial management and control appropriate to the BO and the CFO/COO division
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee Chair, c/o Business Office
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: Controller@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.