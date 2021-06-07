Posted on June 7th, 2021 by Travis Dix

The Associate Vice President for Finance and Controller position reports to the VP and CFO/COO providing strong leadership and sound executive management to the Business Office (BO) and CFO/COO division. In support of the mission, vision and values of Averett University and its strategic plan, the this position provides leadership and oversight for the Business Office, and assists the CFO/COO, while providing best practice customer service to all constituents served.

Qualifications

Required

Certified Public Accountant

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field from a regionally accredited college/university

8-10 years of relevant professional and/or management experience, including 3 years as Associate/Assistant or Controller

Self-starter with high degree of initiative

Advanced use of Office 365 tools, (e.g., Excel, Access, Project, Word, PowerPoint)

Advanced use of an ERP system (e.g. Financial Edge, Banner)

Proven ability to communicate effectively both oral and written

Proven ability to plan, direct and evaluate a complex operation using human resources, time, funds and other resources for long and short term planning

Skill and experience consistent with position purpose and responsibilities previously noted

Preferred

Master’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field

Higher Education experience

Blackbaud ERP business/finance module experience

Ellucian ERP business/finance module experience

Provides management of Business Office (BO) organization and related University compliance including, but notlimited to:

All accounting functions of the University, including but not limited to general accounting, financial and managerial reporting, cash management, construction/auxiliary accounting, donor funds accounting, government accounting,payroll and benefits (including compensation tracking/reporting), accounts payable, accounts receivable, audit liaison,tax compliance, and asset management

Create and maintain appropriate fiscal policies and procedures, monitor budget performance, monitor compliancewith applicable government laws, ensure compliance with tax issues, and recommend and implement systems toimprove efficiency of operations

Ensure the proper and timely recording of transactions in the accounting system of record in order to allow formanagement reporting, Board of Trustee reporting, financial analysis, and budgetary controls by departments withinthe University

Ensure timely and accurate completion of the annual audits prepared by independent auditors

Recommend accounting system enhancements and work with University information technology to assure changes areproperly configured and implemented

Ensure that staff in Business Office annually have a review of their position job description and development plan

Ensure that Business Office adhere to basic requirements of internal control and good office procedures

Customer service to University community, proactive in resolving issues, and creating strong working relationshipswith diverse constituencies

Serve on the University Planning Team, which also serves as the Budget Advisory Committee

Serve on other University committees as appropriate

Other duties as assigned

Position Knowledge, Development & Continuing Growth

Possess general and specialized knowledge expected for the position

Performs at the level expected for the position

Understands relation of position and tasks to the University mission, vision and values

Keeps current on trends and is up-to-date in professional field

Demonstrates knowledge of relevant policies, state mandates, and administrative directives

Anticipates Business Office and the Finance part of the CFO/COO division program needs

Analyzes issues thoroughly

Professionalism, Reliability, Dependability

Actively supports the University mission, vision and values

Exhibits self-direction and initiative and readily accepts new tasks and assignments

Develops and/or contributes to new initiatives and program improvements

ls personally responsible, steadfast, and can be called upon to meet challenges

Exhibits interest and enthusiasm toward work and acts in accordance with professional ethics

Can be counted on to be at work, on task, and focused on getting the job done

Participates effectively on committees and teams within the CFO/COO Division and across the University

Financial Management & Control

Assist the CFO/COO with budget development, financial and cash flow forecast, and preparation for Board Committee/Subcommittee mailings and meeting materials.

Manages budget within established guidelines

Plans in advance for efficient and effective use of resources

Projects and quantifies future needs accurately

Uses accurate and reliable data and information

Provides CFO/COO and senior leadership with budget and financial reports monthly and on time

Prepares all financial reports required by bond or banking agreements on a timely basis

Liaison with accounting services firm to plan all audits and financial reporting that require external CPA firm review or audit

Ensures all audits are completed on a timely basis by providing all needed work papers and draft financial statements

Ensures proper internal controls and promptly reports any weaknesses in internal controls to the CFO/COO

Promptly reports any anticipated budgetary problems to the CFO/COO

Provides staff with training on budget and fiscal matters on a routine basis for budget managers

Administrative Management & Control

Articulates a challenging direction for the BO and strives for continuous improvement and best practices for all task and services delivered by the BO

Ensures that staff members know why their performance matters to the success of the University

Determines customer expectations, and then sets appropriate standards to give the staff the freedom to do their job

Has earned the respect of the University community

Collaboratively supports the work of other departments and colleagues across the University

Exercises overall financial management and control appropriate to the BO and the CFO/COO division

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee Chair, c/o Business Office

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: Controller@averett.edu

Please note: