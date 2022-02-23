Athletic Administration Graduate Assistant

Posted on February 23rd, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a Graduate Assistant for Athletics Administration. In this position, the successful applicants are expected to be able to communicate effectively with all internal and external constituents; have strong initiative and work ethic; possess excellent organizational and time management skills; be customer service oriented; and have a high-level of professionalism.

The Administrative Graduate Assistant will be responsible for all aspects of this Division III program including, but not limited to, assisting the Director of Athletics in day-to-day operations; game day operations; administrative projects and duties, conducting departmental research, student athlete programming, fundraising, and alumni and community relations. The graduate assistant will also be responsible for teaching, mentoring, training, scheduling and managing a student workforce of federal work study employees, interns from communications and sports management classes/practicums and student volunteers.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include administrative experience, knowledge and commitment to following NCAA, ODAC, and University rules and regulations.

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Averett University are required.

The start date for this position is July 1, 2022, but will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references to gaadminsearch@averett.edu

Please Note:

As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.