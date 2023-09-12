Athletic Communications Graduate Assisant

Posted on September 12th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a graduate assistant for the department of Athletics Communications.

The graduate assistant will be responsible is assisting the Director of Athletics Communications in day-to-day operations, game day events and historical record keeping. Additionally, the graduate assistant will be responsible for assisting the Director of Athletics Communications in the writing, video editing and other multimedia content for the website and social media. The graduate assistant may also be responsible for teaching, mentoring, training, scheduling and managing a workforce of federal work study employees, interns and student-volunteers.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Averett University are required.

This position has a flexible start date and will remain open until filled. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to [email protected]

Please Note: