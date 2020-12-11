Posted on December 11th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Description

Averett University Athletics Department is currently seeking qualified applicants to fulfill an open athletic training internship position. This position will allow the successful applicant to further develop their knowledge, clinical skills, abilities, and patient-centered care by gaining hands-on experience under the guidance of four additional Certified Athletic Trainers.

This position is a 5-month appointment with a monthly stipend of $1800 and the possibility of renewal for an additional academic year or possible full-time transition pending a satisfactory performance review by the Head Athletic Trainer. Appointment is from 1/4/2021 through 5/31/2021.

Primary Responsibilities

At a minimum, responsibilities include assisting in the daily operation of the athletic training room; providing coverage for Averett University’s NCAA Division III Intercollegiate sports as assigned by the Head Athletic Trainer; providing daily treatment and rehabilitation of athletic injuries; working with members of the Athletic Training/Sports Medicine staff to provide proper evaluation, treatment and rehabilitation of athletically injured student-athletes, and referral to associated health care professionals when necessary. Additional duties include maintaining medical records on student-athletes; ensuring proper use and maintenance of equipment and facilities, and interfacing with coaches regarding injured student-athletes.

Regular-season travel will be not be required, but there is the potential for post-season travel with teams. Intern must follow all developed policies and procedures; follow NATA Code of Ethics; remain current on all requirements for BOC Certification, and perform other duties as assigned by the Head Athletic Trainer.

Qualifications

Minimum Requirements

Degree from CAATE accredited Athletic Training Education Program

BOC Certification

Current CPR/AED/First Aid Certification or completion upon hire

Licensed or eligible for licensure in Virginia

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Athletic Training Department, c/o Thomas Underwood

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: atsearch@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.