Averett Aeronautics hosts Prospective Students

Posted on November 17th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Averett University hosted Aviation Experience Day at the George J. Falk Flight Center at Danville Regional Airport. The day-long event was held on Friday, Nov. 14.

The day began with a welcome by Matthew Mann, Vice President for Enrollment at the university, who discussed the day’s activities and provided information about applying for admission to the university. Travis Williams and Jennifer Freeze, the chief and assistant flight instructors then gave opening remarks and an overview of the day, including a safety briefing.

In all 10 prospective students and their families took part in this invitation-only event. The prospective students came from all across Virginia and from as far away as Maryland, Illinois and Massachusetts. This event gives these high school students an opportunity to not just read about this program, but to experience first-hand all that this encompasses.

Averett faculty then gave the participants a tour of the flight center and the airport as a whole, all while answering any and all questions the prospective students and their families may have about this exciting program and field of study. While in the main terminal building, the staff discussed other fields available through the aeronautics department, including internships and the Averett Aviation fixed base operator, the FBO of Danville Regional Airport.

After the tours, the participants were given “discovery flights”, where the prospective students were paired with Averett flight instructors for one-on-one aircraft checks and flights on university aircraft as a way of introducing the experience.

While on the ground, prospective students were presented opportunities to utilize the flight simulators in the facility and hold more in-depth Q-and-As with department personnel. The families were then transported back to the main campus for lunch before guided tours of the main campus and the ability to learn more about campus life. The day ended with another Q-and-A session and closing remarks.

To view a photo gallery from the event, please click HERE.