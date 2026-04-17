Averett Aeronautics Partners with Danville Public Schools to Provide “Awesome” Experience for Students

Posted on April 17th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

George Washington High School 10th-grader Trayvon Barnes exited the plane with a big smile.

“That was awesome,” he exclaimed.

Barnes was among the group of local high school students who had the opportunity to take a ride-along flight with Averett University’s aeronautics department and tour the Averett Aviation FBO on Thursday, April 16, at the Danville Regional Airport. The field trip gave the GWHS students in the Danville Public Schools’ aviation program the chance to experience all that is offered in the scope of the operation of the airport, FBO and Averett’s aviation programming.

The mutually beneficial partnership falls within the educational mission of Averett while also showcasing its aviation program and the opportunities and resources available locally.

“This is just a great opportunity for us,” said Travis Williams, Averett’s chief flight instructor. “This partnership that we’re developing with GW and the Danville Public Schools, is just an awesome opportunity that they get to come out here and realize that this is a possibility for them, and it’s not just a pipe dream.”

The high school students took part in a fully immersive experience on Thursday, but for many of them, the most anticipated activity was actually sitting in the cockpit in an actual flight with an Averett flight instructor.

“I’ve been waiting for this my whole life, and when I was told I would be able to fly, I was like, oh my god, this can’t be real,” Barnes said. “I want to get my PPL, private pilot license. You feel free. There’s nothing in your way, and everything’s out there for you. This is really real.”

The students are part of the Danville Public Schools’ aviation program, new this year for middle school and high school students. Celia de Diego Garcia, a 2025 Averett University graduate, is the program director and her ties with the Averett aeronautics department have led to some fascinating and exhilarating experiences for her students.

“I think its great opportunity for the students,” Garcia said. “It’s a unique experience to fly an airplane. I’m thankful for all the work behind this event and getting the support from everyone from the city to Travis (Williams) and Averett.

“I could feel the excitement from the students,” she added. “They are really ready for this day. This is their big event, to finally be able to fly. This has been great because they have been able to see the airport and meet the people. The pilots are amazing people.”

An event like this is meant to be eye-opening and thought-provoking for the students involved. The experience was just another example of how Averett expands its mission to be a valuable part of the community and help educate and prepare students of all ages to be curious and adventurous in their learning.

There are many “whys” to the question of reasons that students get involved in this, its safe to say that these new opportunities are welcomed by the students.

“I really didn’t know what to do when I was in high school,” said Mario Cisneros, a senior at GWHS. “My junior year, I realized I have to decide something, so I figured that there’s going to be an aviation class, but I also wanted to join the military. I decided I’m going to do aviation in the military. Today, we’re going to go flying, and I hope in the future I’ll be flying in the Navy as a fighter jet pilot. I was really excited.”

The Danville Regional Airport has a long history of serving Danville and Southside Virginia Region. Averett has had a flight school located at the airport since 1981, but it’s safe to say the airport and the Averett program are heading into new and exciting transformations.

When you drive up Airport Road from US 58 East, there is noticeable construction taking place. The transformation will help the airport add a maintenance facility for instructional use by Danville Community College and new, expanded hangar and classroom space for the Averett aeronautics department. The DCC program will help train much-need airplane maintenance works that will help the airport grow and will be valuable assets for the Averett program.

All of this adds to the offerings at Danville Regional Airport that will allow the city to attract more business and industry, that will, in turn, help the city and region grow. And Averett’s operation of a truly first-class FBO adds even more to the equation. Pilots that fly into Danville recognize the FBO as one of the top operations in the country, not just from the people operating the business, but to the beauty and functionality of the recently renovated terminal building that was redesigned to offer everything pilots need to perform their jobs.

“For a long time, we were about the only operator on the field, but now with have a partnership between DCC, Averett and Danville Public Schools,” Williams said. “Today is really the first day of what we’re calling aviation outreach with the Danville Public Schools. As the fall semester gets here, Celia and her team will bring her students out on different days to learn about the flight training side and then the airport operations side with the City of Danville, and then with DCC and careers and maintenance. They’ll be coming out here several times each semester moving forward with this partnership just to learn all the different avenues that there is in aviation, and it’s not just flight training and it’s not just maintenance.”

While the students from GWHS might not realize all of that part of the business just yet, the exposure they received while on location Thursday provided plenty of excitement — especially sitting in the cockpit and taking flight. That’s really what the day was all about — truly opening new horizons for students.

“It’s a great day for the kids and I’m thankful for being able to give the opportunity to finally fly,” Garcia said.

To view a photo gallery of the event, please click HERE.