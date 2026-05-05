Averett among organizations recognized at V-TOP Top Employers for Interns reception

Posted on May 5th, 2026 by Drew Wilson

Averett University was one of several local organizations and businesses recognized as a Top Employer for Interns award recipient on Monday, May 4, at a special reception presented by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) in partnership with the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership (V-TOP).

The recognition highlighted their commitment to providing meaningful, high-quality internship experiences for students in Region 3. The reception, sponsored by the Danville Hotel Collection, was held on the rooftop of The Bee Hotel in Danville.

Victoria McKinnis, who leads Averett’s partnership SCHEV as the Region 3 V-TOP Director, presented the recognition to those in attendance, while Averett President Dr. Thomas Powell delivered the welcome address to guests in attendance, which included Averett students and interns.

To view a photo gallery from the reception, please click HERE.