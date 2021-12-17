Averett Announces Addition of Men’s, Women’s Indoor/Outdoor Track & Field

Posted on December 17th, 2021 by Cassie Jones

Averett University announced Friday the addition of varsity men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field programs, which will begin competition during the 2022-23 academic year.

The addition of men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field expands Averett’s number of varsity NCAA programs to 21 in addition to the three varsity club sports offered by the University. Averett’s track and field programs will compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, the Cougars’ new conference beginning in July 2022. Averett will be one of 13 institutions that sponsor track teams within the ODAC.

“We are thrilled to add men’s and women’s track and field to provide additional athletics opportunities at Averett University,” said Meg Stevens, Averett vice president, director of athletics and campus operations. “As we have researched sports expansion, track and field programs perfectly fit our University and conference profile. Additionally, the long distance track program will positively impact our established men’s and women’s cross country programs.”

Averett will begin an immediate search for a director of men’s and women’s track and field/cross country.

Averett has entered a partnership with the Danville Public Schools to build a shared track and field facility, where the Cougars will train and compete.

“We are proud to announce yet another sports expansion at Averett, especially as we will soon be transitioning to the esteemed ODAC,” Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks said. “We look forward to this future partnership with the local school system, which we feel confident will result in a positive and successful public-private relationship with two organizations that are both centered on the growth, development and success of students from various phases of their educational journeys.”

Men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field are the latest athletics programs added by Averett. Since 2016, the University has added men’s lacrosse, men’s wrestling, women’s golf, brought back women’s lacrosse and added two varsity club sports — esports and a competitive dance team.

Men’s outdoor track and field is not new to Averett. The institution briefly fielded a team in the late 1970s and early 1980s.