Averett celebrates 25-year anniversary of name change to university

Posted on July 1st, 2026 by Drew Wilson

DANVILLE, Va. — A quarter of a century ago, Averett College became Averett University on July 1, 2001. Averett celebrates that milestone that became official 25 years ago and forever had an indelible mark on the institution, which was founded in 1859.

“We are very pleased with the board’s decision,” then-President Dr. Frank R. Campbell said in the school’s official press release following the name change announcement on Nov. 10, 2000. “Because of the number of academic programs we offer and the number of master’s degrees we award, Averett meets all the requirements for university status. The board determined that the term ‘university’ more accurately describes Averett’s comprehensive focus. To remain a ‘college’ would put us at a competitive disadvantage in the educational marketplace.”

Originally located on Patton Street, Averett was first known as Danville Female Institute and Baptist Female Seminary before becoming Union Female College in 1859. From 1864 until 1893, the school was known as Trustees of Roanoke Female College before operating as Roanoke Female College from 1893 until 1904. It was briefly known as Roanoke College from 1904 until 1910, and then as Roanoke Institute from 1910 when the institution moved to its current campus on West Main Street until April 1917. The school was temporarily called Danville College for Young Women in May 1917 before being renamed Averett College in June 1917 after the Averett family. Samuel Wootten Averett was the co-principal from 1872 until 1887, and John Taylor Averett was the first college president from 1873 through 1892. It remained Averett College until the most recent name change in July 2001.

“In adopting the name Averett University, the Board of Trustees affirms Averett’s position as an innovative, small, private university that gives students the individual attention traditionally associated with small liberal arts colleges along with the advantages found at comprehensive universities,” Campbell said in the announcement. “We will continue to be a student-centered institution that places great value on the students’ and faculty’s joint participation in the teach and learning process.”

Now 25 years later, that statement remains true.

View official press release of name change

View Current Magazine article about name change