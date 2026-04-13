Averett Celebrates Honors Convocation for Spring 2026 Semester

Posted on April 13th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Averett University celebrated the Honors Convocation for Spring 2026 Semester in Pritchett Auditorium on Sunday afternoon, April 12. In all, 23 individual students were recognized for their accomplishments, both in the classroom and in the university community as a whole. A reception for the students and their families followed the ceremony.

This year’s honors were awarded to the following individuals:

Eagle Award (Aviation): Brianna Lemons

Russell C. Brachman Biology Award: Nicholas Breen

Outstanding Student in Business Administration Award: Emily Yeatts

Outstanding Achievement in Communications: Azariah Strachan

Outstanding Student in Computer Science Award: Zariia America

Outstanding Student in Education Award: Ella Jabaley

Outstanding Student in English Award: Victoria Rouch

David Hoffman Interdisciplinary Honors Awar: Jonthomas (J.T.) Buckley

Outstanding Student in Math: Gabrielle Griffin

Outstanding Student in Music: Tyrel Smith

Nursing Award: Mary Brooke Shelton

Distinguished Leadership Award: Daniel Olasoko

Values-In-Action Award: Malithia Stroud

Values-In-Action Award: Nicholas Breen

Distinguished Online Engagement Award: Joshua D. Boyles

Outstanding Achievement in Art: Joshua Von Eime

Outstanding Equestrian Studies Award: Kamille Humberstad

Norma Roady Physical Education, Wellness and Sports Science Award (H&SS): Rachel Green

Outstanding Student in History & Political Science Award: Seth Fertig

Outstanding Achievement in Psychology Award: Elisa Battermann

Outstanding Student in Sociology and Criminal Justice Award: Emma Saeler

Student Success Academic Leadership Award: Harshri Asher

Distinguished Peer Mentor Award: Annika Kellerer

Distinguished Peer Mentor Award: Hannah Walton

For a photo gallery of the ceremony, please click HERE:

For an archived video of the ceremony, please click HERE.