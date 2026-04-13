Averett Celebrates Honors Convocation for Spring 2026 Semester

Averett University celebrated the Honors Convocation for Spring 2026 Semester in Pritchett Auditorium on Sunday afternoon, April 12. In all, 23 individual students were recognized for their accomplishments, both in the classroom and in the university community as a whole. A reception for the students and their families followed the ceremony.
This year’s honors were awarded to the following individuals:
Eagle Award (Aviation): Brianna Lemons
Russell C. Brachman Biology Award: Nicholas Breen
Outstanding Student in Business Administration Award: Emily Yeatts
Outstanding Achievement in Communications: Azariah Strachan
Outstanding Student in Computer Science Award: Zariia America
Outstanding Student in Education Award: Ella Jabaley
Outstanding Student in English Award: Victoria Rouch
David Hoffman Interdisciplinary Honors Awar: Jonthomas (J.T.) Buckley
Outstanding Student in Math: Gabrielle Griffin
Outstanding Student in Music: Tyrel Smith
Nursing Award: Mary Brooke Shelton
Distinguished Leadership Award: Daniel Olasoko
Values-In-Action Award: Malithia Stroud
Values-In-Action Award: Nicholas Breen
Distinguished Online Engagement Award: Joshua D. Boyles
Outstanding Achievement in Art: Joshua Von Eime
Outstanding Equestrian Studies Award: Kamille Humberstad
Norma Roady Physical Education, Wellness and Sports Science Award (H&SS): Rachel Green
Outstanding Student in History & Political Science Award: Seth Fertig
Outstanding Achievement in Psychology Award: Elisa Battermann
Outstanding Student in Sociology and Criminal Justice Award: Emma Saeler
Student Success Academic Leadership Award: Harshri Asher
Distinguished Peer Mentor Award: Annika Kellerer
Distinguished Peer Mentor Award: Hannah Walton
For a photo gallery of the ceremony, please click HERE:
For an archived video of the ceremony, please click HERE.