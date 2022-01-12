Averett CoffeeBreak 1-12-22

Posted on January 12th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Testing Requirements, Student Challenges

Challenges accessing testing and delays in getting results has caused some students to be delayed in their ability to attend classes or move into the halls, so it’s important that we all support them in their learning and access to our support and services.

The on-campus testing kiosk is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can access the QR code to register here: Averett QR Flyer Updated. There are long lines right now, so please set an appointment in advance for quicker service.

Updated Masking Protocol

Universal masking will be required when indoors on our campuses and when distancing is not possible outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Symptom Reporting

Anyone experiencing any symptoms, even if mild, should contact the Averett Health Triage Line directly at 434-203-3781. Delaying could cause more exposures, so please do your part to keep everyone safe and report your symptoms.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinics

There are several upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the area during the month of January. Click the image at left to find a clinic, or to obtain more information.

Chatham Health Department – every Monday except January 17 (Moderna and J&J will be offered in the morning).

Danville Health Department – every Tuesday (Moderna and J&J will be offered in the morning).

Pfizer 12 and up Chatham Health Department – Monday, Jan. 24 ( Pfizer 12 and up in the afternoon) Danville Health Department – Tuesday, Jan. 25 ( Pfizer 12 and up in the afternoon)

Pediatric doses Chatham Health Department – Monday, Jan. 31 ( Pfizer Ages 5 -11 in the afternoon, these are second doses appointments) Danville Health Department – Tuesday, Feb. 1 ( Pfizer Ages 5 -11 in the afternoon, these are second doses appointments)



The health department will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

All pediatric clinics require an appointment. Click the image at left for more information.

Changes in Institutional Advancement

Welcoming Vicki Rennecker-Nakayoshi

Institutional Advancement is excited to welcome its new Director of the Averett Society and Constituent Relations (Director of Annual Giving), Vicki Rennecker-Nakayoshi. Vicki has worked in fundraising, annual giving and alumni relations for more than 15 years, and most recently held positions at NC State University, Duke University and Durham Academy.

Vicki will oversee the Averett Society and annual giving engagement and stewardship.

Outside of work, Vicki enjoys spending time with her husband and boxer-pit mix, and loves reading and bowling. Welcome, Vicki!

Saying Goodbye to Dan Hayes

We are grateful to Dan Hayes, who has directed Averett’s Office of Alumni Relations for more than 13 years. During his tenure, Dan has overseen Homecoming, helped grow the Averett Alumni Board, managed the Averett Alumni social media communities, and organized numerous events around the country and abroad with alumni from around the world.

Later this month, Dan will be moving onto another opportunity in Danville at Healogics and will be greatly missed, but we are delighted that he will remain in the Dan River Region and continue to be an active alumnus of Averett. Please join us in wishing Dan well on Thursday, Jan. 20, in the MPR from 9-10 a.m.

Congratulating Cassie Jones

Cassie Williams Jones has recently been promoted to assistant vice president of strategic communications. Cassie has directed the Office of Marketing and Communications since joining Averett nearly six years ago, and will continue to lead the University’s internal and external communications and marketing initiatives.

Congratulations, Cassie, and much appreciation.

Introducing Baby Sellers

Emma Sellers, executive director of corporate and foundation philanthropy, and her husband, HC, welcomed a new baby boy into the world on December 19. Baby Grant is happy and healthy, and already bringing so much joy to his family. Congratulations, Sellers Family!

Congratulations Dr. Obi for her Doctorate Completion

Congratulations to Averett School of Nursing MSN Clinical Coordinator Izy Lewis Obi (center) for completing a Doctorate in Health Professions Education (DHPE) from Logan University in Chesterfield, Mo. on Dec. 18, 2021. Dr. Obi was hooded and received three academic excellence awards for Leaders Made, Diversity and Inclusion and High Honors (GPA must be between 3.9-4.0).

Paylocity Updates

We will begin punching Monday, Jan. 24. What is punching, you ask? It means one more payroll of paper time sheets (ugh, we know and empathize). If you have punched this week, do not worry and don’t fret – we will adjust. More details to follow next week. Good news, soon there will be no paper time sheets!

Vacation, sick and personal time details will not be on this first paycheck. Look for an announcement in next week’s CoffeeBreak on viewing those details in Paylocity. If you have not registered, please do so immediately.

Faculty/Staff Tuition Remission Form Update

The 2022 version of the Faculty & Staff Tuition Benefit is available here and on the intranet for your reference. The updated policy (2019) is attached to the form for your convenience and is also available in the policy library on the intranet.

Please contact HR Director Kathie Tune for additional information at ktune@averett.edu or 434-791-7106.

Facilities Emergency Protocols

Click here for the latest facilities emergency protocols. For questions, contact Bren Taylor at btaylor@hesfacilities.com.

Arts@Averett: Faculty Concert

Associate Professor of Music Dr. Janet Phillips, flute, in concert with Music Professor Anne Lewis and Michael Rowland on piano, will feature a program of music by a diverse group of composers ranging from the Romantic period to the present at West Main Baptist Church Saturday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m.

Phillips will present the world premiere of a work for flute solo by her friend, New York-based composer Evan Hause. She commissioned the flute solo during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020.

Professional Development Initiative Series

Please save the date for the January Professional Development Initiative event. Tom Siebers, from Millennium Advisory Services, will present information related to financial planning basics. This event will be a virtual and will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 1-2 p.m. Please register for the event using this link.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Staff Council at staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Integrated Facilities Management Services Update

Averett’s facilities team is pleased to share the following major projects that were completed over break: