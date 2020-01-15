Averett CoffeeBreak 1-15-2020

Posted on January 15th, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Jan. 17, for a Wednesday, Jan. 22, publication.

Founders’ Day 2020

Averett will hold its annual Founders’ Day event on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center.

Join us as we welcome three accomplished alumni speakers. Founders’ Day is a tradition at Averett – dating back to the University’s creation in 1859 – recognizing the significance of the founding contributors of the University.

Chat with Jeff Kallay

Jeff Kallay, senior vice president of Render Experiences, is dropping by Averett’s campus on Friday, Jan. 17, at 10 a.m. in the MPR. Kallay was the guest speaker in 2017 for the opening of the school year. During his remarks, he challenged us as a campus to learn and adapt to new ways of working with our students. He has great expertise with the current generation, Homeland/GenZ, of students enrolling in college and their GenX parents. This is a follow-up visit to see how Averett is doing and to share more new ideas with us. We will have a session open to the Averett family to come and listen. We hope to see you there.

Arts@Averett presents: The Church Sisters

The Arts@Averett series continues into the spring semester with the Church Sisters on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Admission is free for all.

Originally from the coal-mining district of Dickinson County, Va. and then Danville, Va., the Church Sisters’ mesmerizing music chronicles their childhood with a haunting sound and bluegrass twist. Their roots extend through bluegrass and gospel, performing alongside legendary acts from a young age. To view the full Arts@Averett spring line-up, click here.

SET Weekly Events

Thursday, Jan. 16: Movie Night starting at 8:30 p.m. in Blount Chapel. “Brian Banks” will be showing this night, so make sure you come out to enjoy this free movie and snacks!

Tuesday, Jan. 21: SGA will be hosting a Chipotle Night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Go out to support your Student Government representatives as they will receive a percentage of all sales during this time!

Wednesday, Jan. 22: There will be a blood drive hosted by Sovah on campus from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of the Galesi Student Success Center. For questions or concerns, contact Phillip Mitchell at pmitchell@averett.edu.

University Book Club for Staff Members

If you love to read, please join us on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 4:45 p.m. We encourage you to bring your book and share with others what you’re reading. We meet in the reference area on the main floor in the Mary B. Blount Library. For questions, contact penny.hudson@averett.edu or llemery@averett.edu. We look forward to seeing you!

Academic Support Update

We are excited to share the Spring 2020 Tutoring Calendar at the link below.

Click Here to view or download.

For questions, email hkilby@averett.edu.

Important Payroll Information

W-2s will be completed soon and you will be able to log into your E-Stub account and print your copy. Please make sure that you have signed up for the E-Stub system so that you can view your paycheck stubs and receive your electronic W-2. The directions for logging into the E-stub system to set up your account have been attached. The instructions for you to consent to having your W-2 delivered electronically have also been attached. If you do not consent to having your W-2 delivered electronically, you will receive it in the mail at the end of the month. Mailed copies are sent from Florida, so they could take several days to be delivered to your mailbox.

The IRS has made significant changes to the 2020 W-4. Current employees are not required to use this new form unless they need to make a change to their withholding. If you are not sure how much you should be withholding for federal taxes, please talk to your tax professional for advice.

For questions, contact Pam Paynter at ppaynter@averett.edu.

HealthEquity is Our New Health Savings Account

We are excited to offer health savings accounts (HSAs) with HealthEquity beginning in January 2020. HealthEquity offers online access to a member portal, year-round education, a wide range of investment options and member service specialists who are available every hour of every day.

If you want to transfer your pre-existing balance from Health Administrators to the HealthEquity account, a transfer request form is required to be sent to HR by Jan. 31, 2020, in order to avoid the $25 transfer and account closing fee from HSA Administrators. If you choose to keep your account open with HSA Administrators, please note you will incur a monthly administrative fee of $1.50 to be paid by you. Any payroll deductions that are elected for 2020 will be deposited into the HealthEquity HSA account. The transfer request form is available by clicking here.

Please visit www.healthequity.com for FAQs, information on how HSAs work, to find out what expenses are eligible and for access to savings calculators. You’ll also find brief videos on a number of topics including how to set up your account and how to invest and withdraw funds. HealthEquity’s Member Service Team is also available to answer any questions you might have about your account 24/7 or how to open an HSA. Call 866-335-7487 or email them at memberservices@healthequity.com.

Another email and a transfer form will be resent to all eligible employees each week leading up to the deadline from Kathie Tune, director of human resources. The email will summarize the transfer process time frame to include the deadline (January 31) to return your transfer form to the Human Resources office. Contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu or Tammy Wall, sr. accountant and benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu for additional information.

Please note that the HealthEquity cards have been delayed and as soon as we hear of a mailing date, we will send an announcement.

Save the Date: Millennium Advisory Services at Averett

Millennium Advisory Services will be on campus Thursday, Jan. 23, and Friday, Jan. 24, to meet individually with interested employees and to host a seminar on financial planning basics.

The seminar and presentation will be held in the MPR from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. Advisors will be available for private, one-on-one meetings both days.

A financial advisor will be available to meet with employees who are interested in:

Reviewing any questions pertaining to the Averett retirement plan and their retirement account.

Going through Millennium’s financial planning process offered to all employees.

Reviewing and updating a financial plan that has previously been created for them.

Retaining Millennium for professional fee-based asset management of their retirement plan account(s).

If you would like to schedule an appointment to discuss your TIAA retirement account or go through Millennium’s financial planning process, please click here. You will receive an email confirming your appointment time. You may also contact Millennium’s Scheduling Team by calling 877-435-2489, option 1, or via email at schedule@mcmva.com to schedule a time to meet or speak with an advisor.

Millennium Advisory Services is a registered investment advisory firm that specializes in working with higher education institutions and their employees, providing education and advice services to retirement plan participants.

All Averett employees are offered the opportunity to meet privately with an advisor to go through Millennium’s financial planning process and receive a personalized financial plan. This goal-based financial planning process is intended to help provide guidance on issues such as how much you should be saving for retirement, how your retirement account should be invested and whether you are on track to reach your personal retirement goals. Spouses/significant others are encouraged to participate as well.

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“Small campus – easy to get places.”

“The welcome back SGA program.”

“Volleyball program is very organized.”

“Making friends is easy.”

“Tailgating at Homecoming.”

“Nice weather compared to Illinois.”

“I like the people and the activities – like the block party and party after games in the gym.”

“North Campus is better than expected.”

“One Team, One Family.”

“I can play sports and go to school.”