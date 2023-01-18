Averett CoffeeBreak 1-18-2023

Posted on January 18th, 2023 by Cassie Jones

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Jan. 20, for a Wednesday, Jan. 25, publication.

Art Faculty Member’win Hillyer Exhibition PULSE 2023

Averett art faculty member Elsabé Dixon currently is exhibiting at the Hillyer Gallery in Washington D.C. A&A at Hillyer presents Pulse 2023. The exhibition features work by some of Hillyer’s notable past and current members celebrates the legacy and contributions of its Advisory Committee, and serves as a catalyst for future exhibitions in 2023 that resulted from the committee’s recent selections from Hillyer’s annual Call for Proposals. This exhibition and its related programs are sponsored by the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities.

David Furchgott, the founder of International Arts and Artists who opened Hillyer in April 2006, formed the Advisory Committee to establish roots in the art community early on, turning to renowned artists and scholars like Bill Christenberry, Renée Stout, David Driskell and Sam Gilliam, among others, to get the project underway. From 2006 to the present, Hillyer has featured over 350 exhibitions and roughly 1,325 artists in solo and group shows – a Who’s Who of the visual arts in our Washington community for the last sixteen years.

MLK Week of Service

Today, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

God’s Pit Crew Blessing Bucket Hygiene Packs

Visit the Cougar Den to package hygiene supplies for those who have been impacted by disaster. A Blessing Bucket is a five-gallon bucket filled with essential items that are used by individuals every day. When received, these buckets help to enrich lives and become a small token of God’s love to a person in a time of crisis.

Thursday, Jan. 19, 12-1 p.m.

House of Hope Winter Kits

We need assistance to package 50 survival travel bags for those experiencing homelessness. House of Hope is a faith-based, temporary homeless shelter that provides a safe refuge for those who don’t have a place to stay and who are in need of transitional assistance. Packaging will take place in the Cougar Den.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

Founders’ Day Tomorrow

Founders Day will be held tomorrow, Jan. 19, at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center, and will be livestreamed. This year’s program will include alumni and community speakers, and will be in honor of the late Robert Marsh who taught art at Averett for 54 years before passing away in October. We hope you can join us, and please encourage your students to attend.

“Keep on Teaching” Virtual Event Series

The Mary Blount Library has a site license for members of the University community to access The Chronicle of Higher Education. As part of this license, faculty members are invited to participate in a free, upcoming two-part virtual event series entitled, “Keep on Teaching.” The quick sessions will provide practical takeaways to support and motivate your students – without exhausting yourself.

The first session will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m., and will address how to make the most of valuable class time in person or online, how to foster motivation and engagement, and how to meet the particular challenges of online and hybrid teaching. The second session will be Friday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. Click here for more information and to sign up for the first session.

Alumni Association Virtual Book Club

Join the Averett University Alumni Association as we enjoy books, lively discussion and Cougar fellowship!

Our first book, “Moonshine and Salteens,” was written by Averett alumna Brenda Strickland, ’72. Participants can purchase the book and read it on their own, noting any comments, questions, “a-ha” moments or pieces of the writing they particularly enjoyed. Then, we will gather together virtually with the author in late February to discuss the book.

By registering here for the book club, you’ll be added to the email list for the group. For questions, contact Joel Nester at [email protected].

Register your Clubs and Organizations

In an effort for us to keep track of all the clubs and organizations we offer our students, we are asking all clubs/orgs/honors societies/etc. to fill out this registration form. This will help us better communicate all the opportunities for student involvement on campus. For questions, contact Casey Scarce at [email protected].

2023 ROAR Dates

It’s almost time to ROAR with our new students! Registration, Orientation, and Readiness Days are for incoming students to set up their class schedule, finalize all their paperwork, meet their Connection Leaders and learn more about being a Cougar before move-in day in August.

Put these dates on your calendar to help us welcome the incoming class this spring and summer (all Fridays): April 21; May 19-Virtual option; June 9; June 23; July 14; July 28-Virtual option. If you have any questions or would like to volunteer on these days, please contact [email protected].

Nutrition Challenge Coming Soon

The Q1 challenge is here: “The Nutrition Challenge!” Also known as the “Five to Thrive Challenge,” this campaign is aimed to motivate us to eat more fruits and vegetables. Those who participate will be required to have five or more servings and fruits and/or vegetables a day. Tracking this challenge will be very similar to the past water challenge.

Participants will access the Averett Wellness Portal daily and select “yes” or “no” to confirm whether they’ve had your five servings for the day. Registration opens on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 8. The challenge officially begins on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Participants must track at least 21 of the 28 days available. Click here to see what else the Averett Wellness Portal has to offer!