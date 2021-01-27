Averett CoffeeBreak 1-27-21

Posted on January 27th, 2021 by Matt Bell

Volunteers Needed for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

Averett Family,

This past Saturday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic was such a huge success that we are expanding our footprint over the next few weeks and months. In fact, the Region’s next clinic is scheduled for this Friday at the Community Market on Craghead Street from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and we need both clinical and non-clinical volunteers. Averett’s CCECC has been tasked with running point on all things volunteer-related moving forward for all clinics in the Region. In fact, we have 10 clinics scheduled over the next two weeks alone. We have another on Saturday at PATHS.

For now, though, I need volunteers for Friday. The City of Danville, SOVAH and the Virginia Department of Health along with other community agencies, are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the Dan River Region at the Community Market at 629 Craghead St. This is such an amazing opportunity for us all to come together and work to diminish the effects of this terrible pandemic by vaccinating over 500 of our community members. In that sense of community building, we need volunteers to help make the event a success. If you are interested in volunteering, we have two shifts available from 8-11 a.m. and noon to 3 p.m. We’ll have snacks, water and a boxed lunch for all volunteers.

To adhere as closely as possible to state guidelines, we are prioritizing those who are either in categories 1A or 1B (see below for those definitions), and volunteers will receive the vaccine as doses permit, if they fit the 1A or 1B guidelines.

Please arrive 30 minutes before the time you agree to volunteer. Parking attendants and signage will direct you to the appropriate areas. Also, please know all volunteers must wear masks. All volunteers will enter on the park and enter on the backside of the market.

Please answer these questions, and more details will be sent as they are made available. Many, many thanks!

Dr. Billy Wooten

Spring Semester Health and Safety Reminders

Help keep our campus community safe! Don’t forget to wear your face coverings, keep your distance and to complete a quick health self-check each day before work. Be prepared to share your green check mark with others as you share spaces as a courtesy to help make everyone feel comfortable.

As a reminder, if you receive a green check, you are clear to work on campus. If you receive the red X, please notify Human Resources and your supervisor, department or division chair immediately and forward the email you receive from LiveSafe to your supervisor, department or division chair. You should not report for in-person work if you receive the red X. For any questions or concerns, please contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu.

We also continue to track the latest campus COVID-19 student and employee information and update it daily on our dashboard, which is accessible from the COVID-19 Alert webpage.

We Need YOU: Branding Workshops

We need YOU! As you’ve heard, an important project is underway at Averett University. Carnegie Dartlet, the branding firm who facilitated the campus-wide survey that was sent in November, is continuing to help us with important research and the consensus-building project to clarify and define “who we are.” This will provide opportunities for growth in enrollment, awareness and reputation. This project will take several months to complete, and ultimately culminate in a new reputation strategy and communication platform.

This project will only succeed with YOUR involvement. Carnegie Dartlet’s method is entirely built around the input of the people who know Averett University the best—and this means you! A series of workshops will be conducted Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 2 and 3, via Zoom and your voice is absolutely essential to the success of this important work.

The central question in this workshop is: Who is Averett University at its best? As you will learn, the “who” is a very important variable to understand, and Carnegie Dartlet’s proprietary philosophy will help us crystalize this. These Messaging Workshops define the authentic human personality of Averett both today and tomorrow. The results are powerful and will unify the communication—and thus the reputation—of the institution for years to come.

Please RSVP by using the appropriate link below and contact Katherine Bishop at 434-791-5826 or kbishop@averett.edu with any questions. Space is limited, so please sign up ASAP! Once RSVP’d, you will receive a Zoom link and further instruction. Here are the workshop date and time options for your convenience below.

Students click here to sign up.

Staff click here to sign up.

Faculty click here to sign up.

Tuesday, Feb. 2:

11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

1:45-3:45 p.m.

4:15-6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3:

10 a.m. to noon

12:30-2:30 p.m.

4-6 p.m.

Thank you in advance for your participation and active involvement in this important work.

MLK Week Wrap-Up

Students, faculty and staff participated in several Martin Luther King, Jr. service events last week.

Averett’s CCECC and several community partners hosted the annual America’s Sunday Supper in celebration of MLK Week. More than 900 attendees joined for crucial conversations around the theme, “From Chaos to Community.” Stacey Abrams delivered the keynote address. To access the recording, click here.

Volunteer work continued throughout the week, as we volunteered at the Caswell Parish, prepared hygiene care packages for God’s Storehouse and care packages for inmates as well. Trolley tours of Danville were also held by appointment on Wednesday.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our week of service.

Student Success Center Reminders

The Student Success Center remains actively engaged in helping our students become independent scholars. As such, please remember that you can submit a Care Report (also known as an “Early Alert”) for any (and every) student for which you have a concern. These reports are submitted via Advocate.

If you need assistance navigating Advocate, please contact either Fred Betts (flbetts@averett.edu) or Holly Kilby (hkilby@averett.edu). Additionally, please keep in mind that success coaches remain dedicated to consistent meetings with targeted students. As well, a plethora of tutoring options remain available for students; you can review tutoring options here.

Know that we remain dedicated to partnerships across campus, so please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions you may have.

