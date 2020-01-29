Averett CoffeeBreak 1-29-2020

Posted on January 29th, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Jan. 31, for a Wednesday, Feb. 5, publication.

Welcome Ryan Taube

The CCECC is happy to announce Ryan Taube has joined its staff as coordinator of career competitiveness. Ryan will be instrumental in helping the CCECC fulfill its mission to enhance career development foci as part of Averett’s 2025 strategic plan, as well as extend their services to local community college partners, K-12 partners and our adult education partners throughout Danville and Pittsylvania County.

Ryan joins Averett after completing a master’s in career counseling from North Carolina Central University. He is excited to assist students with their career development needs and help them find a career they are passionate about. In his spare time, he enjoys running and volunteering in the community. Please welcome Ryan to the Averett Family.

Postage rate increase

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has implemented new postage rates for most mailing and shipping products. The new rates went into effect Sunday, Jan. 26. Follow this link to review the price changes for domestic and international mailing and shipping. Please be mindful of these changes when sending mail or packages from your offices or departments.

Danville Concert Association Tickets

The University has a limited number of tickets available for the next Danville Concert Association event. Anyone interested in seeing the performance by the American Spiritual Ensemble on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m., can contact Marion Breen mbreen@averett.edu or 434-791-5675.

The concert will take place at the Moffett Memorial Baptist Church. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

HealthEquity: New HSA

We are excited to offer health savings accounts (HSAs) with HealthEquity beginning in January 2020. HealthEquity offers online access to a member portal, year-round education, a wide range of investment options and member service specialists who are available every hour of every day.

If you want to transfer your pre-existing balance from Health Administrators to the HealthEquity account, a transfer request form is required to be sent to HR by Friday, Jan. 31 in order to avoid the $25 transfer and account closing fee from HSA Administrators. If you choose to keep your account open with HSA Administrators, please note you will incur a monthly administrative fee of $1.50 to be paid by you. Any payroll deductions that are elected for 2020 will be deposited into the HealthEquity HSA account. The transfer request form is available by clicking here.

Please visit www.healthequity.com for FAQs, information on how HSAs work, to find out what expenses are eligible and for access to savings calculators. You’ll also find brief videos on a number of topics including how to set up your account and how to invest and withdraw funds. HealthEquity’s Member Service Team is also available to answer any questions you might have about your account 24/7 or how to open an HSA. Call 866-335-7487 or email them at memberservices@healthequity.com.

Another email and a transfer form will be presented to all eligible employees each week leading up to the deadline from Kathie Tune, director of human resources. The email will summarize the transfer process time frame to include the deadline (January 31) to return your transfer form to the Human Resources office. Contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu or Tammy Wall, sr. accountant and benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu for additional information.

Please note that the HealthEquity cards have been delayed and as soon as we hear of a mailing date, we will send an announcement.

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Fundraiser

Members of Averett’s Criminal Justice Club will be taking orders for Krispy Kreme doughnuts Feb. 1-22. The doughnuts are $7 per dozen. They will be delivered outside of the Student Center at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25. Members of Averett’s Criminal Justice Club will be taking orders for Krispy Kreme doughnuts Feb. 1-22. The doughnuts are $7 per dozen. They will be delivered outside of the Student Center at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

This is a fundraiser to support travel for those Criminal Justice Club members who want to attend the 83rd Annual Conference of the American Criminal Justice Association-Lambda Alpha Epsilon from March 22-27 in Kansas City, Mo. Thank you for supporting Averett’s Criminal Justice Club!

Arts@Averett: Coffeehouse Lecture Series

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Coffeehouse Lecture Series centered on staff and faculty hobbies will present Averett Assistant Chief Flight Instructor Jennifer Freeze discussing aviation at 7 p.m. in the multipurpose room. The event is free and open to the public.

SET Weekly Events

Tuesday, Feb. 4: SGA will hold a meeting at 9 p.m. in the Student Engagement Office. Everyone can attend this meeting and share concerns.

2020 Senior Dinner

For the last 10 years, the senior class has been honored with a meal to thank them for choosing Averett and allowing us to be an important part of their lives. This year’s dinner will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6-7:30 p.m.m. Call Dan Hayes at 434-791-7252 with any questions.

There are two ways to help. The meal is traditionally served by faculty and staff. Please join us at this special event by being one of the servers, and then sit and eat with the seniors. Contact Dan to RSVP.

Additionally, we offer prizes so that every senior gets a gift. Would you be willing to donate a prize to help with congratulating our seniors? We will accept anything that is neat and cool. In the past, donations have included gift cards to kitchen implements. Please get the items to Dan by Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Save the Date: New Employee Orientation

If you are a new employee (part-time or full-time faculty, staff or graduate assistant) who was hired since the August 2019 opening, or if you could not make it to the fall new employee orientation, then plan on joining us this spring.

Invitations to the event will be coming soon via a Punchbowl email invite. The program will include lunch, an Averett history trivia game and updates from Dr. Tiffany Franks and her leadership team.

Mark your calendars for 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, in the MPR.

Contact Kathie Tune, HR director, for additional information at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu.

Cougar Cares Program

Cougar Cares provides students with basic necessities to help them succeed inside and outside the classroom. Select services are given to students who meet certain criteria.

The types of resources include emergency housing, food assistance, medical help, personal items and educational resources.

Students Feeling Sick?

If your students are feeling sick, there are several resources for them on campus.

They can call 434-203-3781 Monday through Friday anytime between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. for assistance.

Please see the attached flyer for more resources.

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“There aren’t mean-spirited people.”

“Not too much drama.”

“Professors treat you like family.”

“Family-oriented environment.”

“Teachers really care about me doing well.”

“Bonner is like a family.”

“The diversity.”

“Facilities in North, especially the stadium.”

“Like my teammates and friends – good interaction.”

“Small class size.”