Averett CoffeeBreak 1-4-2023

Posted on January 4th, 2023 by Cassie Jones

Cyndie Basinger to Retire in June 2023

It is with an equal combination of delight and sadness that I share that Cyndie Basinger is planning to retire in June 2023. Cyndie has been a highly professional and talented colleague of mine for more than two decades, beginning with our time together at Greensboro College.

With unparalleled dedication, Cyndie has been a driving force coordinating the entire flow of work and responsibilities for Averett’s President’s Office — as well as providing integral support for the Board of Trustees — for the past six-plus years.

I extend my deepest thanks and warmest wishes, both personally and professionally.

A search will begin immediately for her replacement.

Tiffany M. Franks

Kristal Emerson Receives Award

We would like to congratulate Kristal Emerson on receiving the Supervisor of the Quarter award from Securitas, our campus security partner. Kristal has been Averett’s Campus Safety and Security account manager with Securitas since last year.

We are very proud of Kristal and so thankful for her hard work and dedication to the University. Kristal is very deserving of this award for her tireless worth ethic to provide safety and security to our campus community.

VPEMM Update

As was shared before the break, Dr. Samuel “Lee” Beaumont has accepted the position of vice president for enrollment management and university marketing after a nationwide search.

He will officially join Averett on Monday, Jan. 23. Please help us welcome Dr. Beaumont when he arrives in a few weeks.

In Memoriam: Sherry McDowell

Beloved Averett Family member, retiree Sherry McDowell, passed away last week after a brave fight against ALS. Sherry was an Averett alumna and a member of our Institutional Advancement team for nearly 20 years before she retired in 2020.

Sherry’s sweet nature, quiet disposition and quick wit were treasured by so many here at Averett and beyond. She had a big impact on so many of the University’s most meaningful events and initiatives, especially Homecoming each year.

You can read her full obituary here. We will continue to hold Sherry’s children, family and friends close in thought and prayer.

Woodland Drive Parking Update

In order to enhance pedestrian safety and respond to concerns from the campus community, six parking spots along Woodland Drive have been blocked, allowing for a more visible walkway across from the trees lining the street.

Welcoming Students Back to Campus

Below are dates we will welcome new and returning students to campus for the spring 2023 semester.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Spring ROAR and New Student Move-In

Monday, Jan. 9

Returner Student Move-In

Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 9 and 10

Spring Welcome Week

Cougar Connection Returns Next Week

The first edition of Cougar Connection for the spring 2023 semester will be published Monday, Jan. 9. Cougar Connection is a weekly e-newsletter that is sent to all students, faculty and staff with pertinent information of student interest. Please use this form to submit an article.

Submissions must be received by the Wednesday before at 4:30 p.m. For questions, comments or suggestions, please email [email protected].

MLK Holiday Reminder

As a reminder, Averett will observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a University holiday on Monday, Jan. 16. We hope this will allow space for reflection and time for service to our community in honor of Dr. King.

January Faculty and Staff Meeting Reminder

Our first Faculty and Staff Meeting of the semester will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Blount Chapel, with a Zoom link also available for those unable to attend in person. Don’t forget, the monthly PC Updates document will be uploaded in advance of the meeting into the calendar invite.

Additionally, Staff Council is accepting nominations for the Golden Bagel Award! If you feel that one of your coworkers has gone above and beyond this month, please email your nomination to [email protected].

The last Golden Bagel Winner of 2022 was Travis Dix. Join us in congratulating Travis, and read his nomination below!

“The website is one of those vital tools we all use, and without this person working behind the scenes, many of the wonderful things we use and enjoy may not be there. He is also responsible for the many graphics and designs we see around campus and on paper. When you ask him to do something, you’re met with a, ‘I can do that,’ or, ‘We can make that happen,’ even if he’s up to his eyeballs in work. Without a doubt, we couldn’t make it without the help of Travis Dix!”

Save the Date: Founders’ Day 2023

Founders Day will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center, and will be livestreamed. This year’s program will include alumni and community speakers, and will be in honor of the late Robert Marsh who taught art at Averett for 54 years before passing away in October. Look for more details soon!