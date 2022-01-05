Averett CoffeeBreak 1-5-22

Posted on January 5th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Testing Requirements, Student Challenges

All on-campus students, faculty and staff are required to submit results of a negative PCR COVID-19 test to health@averett.edu or via the LiveSafe app no more than three days prior to returning to campus for the spring semester. Rapid (antigen) tests will not be accepted.

Challenges accessing testing and delays in getting results will cause some students to be delayed in their ability to attend classes or move into the halls, so it’s important that we are all prepared to support them in their learning and access to our support and services.

The on-campus testing kiosk is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can access the QR code to register here: Averett QR Flyer Updated.

Updated Masking Protocol

Based on the current data and COVID-related circumstances, we have revised the masking protocol that was published in our health and safety plans before winter break.

Universal masking will be required when indoors on our campuses and when distancing is not possible outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Thanks in advance for your continued support of our health and safety protocols.

Symptom Reporting

Currently, we are working with LiveSafe to update the app and we no longer require the daily monitoring form. However, anyone experiencing any symptoms, even if mild, should contact the Averett Health Triage Line directly at 434-203-3781. Delaying could cause more exposures, so please do your part to keep everyone safe and report your symptoms.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinics

There are several upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the area during the month of January. Click the image at left to find a clinic, or to obtain more information.

Chatham Health Department – every Monday except January 17 (Moderna and J&J will be offered in the morning).

Danville Health Department – every Tuesday (Moderna and J&J will be offered in the morning).

Pfizer 12 and up Chatham Health Department – Monday, Jan. 24 ( Pfizer 12 and up in the afternoon) Danville Health Department – Tuesday, Jan. 4 and 25 ( Pfizer 12 and up in the afternoon)

Pediatric doses Chatham Health Department – Monday, Jan. 10 ( Pfizer Ages 5 -11 in the afternoon) with second dose on January 31. Danville Health Department – Tuesday, Jan. 11 ( Pfizer Ages 5 -11 in the afternoon) with second dose on February 1.



The health department will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

All pediatric clinics require an appointment. Click the image at left for more information.

Welcome Beth Hill

Please join us in welcoming Beth Hill to Student Life. Beth joined Counseling Services on this week as a part-time counselor. Her office is located within the Office of Health Services and she will be available to students Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Beth earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 2005 from Radford University and a master’s from Liberty University in 2016. She is currently pursuing licensure through the Virginia Board of Counseling and has experience in working with both adults and adolescents. Beth enjoys spending time with her husband, Bret, her three children (Lydia, Maverick and Reese) and her yorkie, Annabelle. Beth also likes crafting, reading and watching true crime shows. She is excited to be a part of the Averett Family. Welcome, Beth!

Preparing for the Paylocity Implementation

The Paylocity Implementation Team is preparing for the rollout of our new HR/payroll system that will replace Financial Edge, and are asking you to register in the portal as a first step. Please follow the instructions in the link below in order to register your account. Simply enter the required information and follow the prompts. You will be asked to create your own Username and Password.

We appreciate your patience as this change is a huge undertaking. We anticipate some hiccups, but in the end, it will be a smooth process completed electronically and paperless. We will offer trainings for employees and supervisors and follow a phased approach to use its total functionality.

First and most importantly, we need you to register as soon as possible by logging into Paylocity. Instructions are outlined at this link.

Next, review the list below for accuracy once you have logged into your Self Service portal. The company code is 142108.

If any of your information needs to be changed, please make those edits in the Self Service portal.

Employee > Employee payroll file > Personal > Demographics:

First and Last Name

Social Security Number (please hit the “show” button to view)

Birth Date (please hit the “show” button to view)

Address

Phone Number

Personal Email Address

Employee > Employee payroll file > Work > Location:

Work Email Address

Employee > Employee payroll file > Payroll Setup > Taxes:

State Assigned for Withholding

Number of Exemptions

Tax Type (If you see “Exempt” listed – please verify with your Human Resource Department)

Employee > Employee payroll file > Payroll Setup > Deductions:

Benefit Deductions

Retirement Deductions

Child Support or Garnishments

Employee > Employee payroll file > Payroll Setup > Direct Deposit:

Routing Number

Account Number

Account Type (Checking or Savings)

Additionally, we are excited to announce that Paylocity offers easy access to your check stubs, to web time where you can complete your time sheet, or to request time off and other basic functions available no matter where you are located! Check out the employee training video at this link.

Thank you for your commitment to ensuring a smooth transition as we move forward together. Look for subsequent emails and notices in CoffeeBreak for additional information and an upcoming Zoom meeting.

The Implementation Team: Sandy Isom (sisom@averett.edu), Tammy Wall (twall@averett.edu), Kristi Phillips (kphillips@averett.edu), Kathie Tune (ktune@averett.edu)

Check in for Spring 2022

Students returning to Averett should follow the steps listed here for checking in for the spring semester. Unless otherwise approved by a supervisor or coach, residential students are allowed to move back in Monday, Jan. 10, if they have returned their negative PCR test!

Your Health Plan Cost Comparison for 2022

As we prepare for the first payroll of the new year on Friday, Jan. 14, we wanted to make sure the 2022 health plan premium costs are made available to you for your reference. The Averett University 2021-2022 Health Insurance Comparison Chart is available at this link.

Please contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu with any questions concerning the 2022 Employee Health Plan premium costs.

Upcoming Changes to the Averett Retirement Plan

Averett University is pleased to announce that exciting changes are coming to the retirement plan. Attached here is a high-level summary of the changes that has been prepared by Millennium Advisory Services, the firm that provides education services for participants in the plan.

Please feel free to reach out to Millennium or TIAA with any questions. You will also have an opportunity to call or schedule a meeting prior to the changes taking place.

This week you will be receiving a transition guide from TIAA with detailed information on the changes to the retirement plan which include a reduction in retirement plan costs for participants and some changes to the investment options in the retirement plan. You can also view a webinar that goes through the changes using the link below. If you have questions about the retirement plan changes or action that you may need to take and would like to speak with someone, there are resources available for help.

Millennium Advisory Services:

You can schedule a virtual meeting with a Financial Advisor from Millennium to go over your questions, review your account and determine next steps using the link below.

You can also reach Millennium’s Scheduling Team at schedule@mcmva.com or by phone at 877-435-2489 and select option 1. Schedule a virtual meeting by clicking here.

TIAA:

You can speak with a representative from TIAA about questions on your account and the retirement plan changes by calling 800-842-2252.

Hear from Students: “What is the best thing about Averett ?”

Each semester our students give their feedback about their personal experiences here at Averett University. The faculty and staff at Averett make an incredible impact on the everyday lives of our students, and it is important to share just how much our students appreciate Averett. Here are a few examples of what our students had to say when asked, “What is the best thing about Averett University?”