Averett CoffeeBreak 1-8-2020

Posted on January 8th, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Jan. 10, for a Wednesday, Jan. 15, publication.

Welcome Matt Bell

Matt Bell has joined us at Averett University as the marketing and communications specialist. He will be working with the Institutional Advancement team and based in Alumni Hall.

Matt is joining us after five years in journalism with the Danville Register & Bee and most recently the Chatham Star-Tribune. He and his wife, Lexi, have a son, Olen who is almost 1. Please say hello to Matt when you see him on campus.

Once in a Lifetime Trip

Charles Harris has been given a tremendous opportunity for a once in a lifetime trip with his wife Lenora and will be taking an extended leave during the spring semester. He will return to us on April 27.

SET Weekly Events

The first Leadership Council meeting of the semester will be held at 8 p.m. in Bishop Conference room. All club and organization representatives should be there.

Club Fair will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MPR. Make sure you come out to see all the clubs and organizations we have on campus and what they are all about! Students’ names can be entered into a drawing for a prize for their participation.

Hip Hop and First Generation College Students

The CCECC at Averett University and Averett’s Student Life and Student Success teams launch their Virginia Humanities Convocation Series for spring 2020 on Monday, Jan. 13, from 6-8 p.m., with refreshments beginning at 5:30 p.m. in Blount Chapel. The lecture, “The rose that grew from concrete: A cultural interpretation and first generation exploration through the lens of hip hop,” is the first of a three-part convocation series that will focus on the power of the arts in creating a culture of resistance and a safe space to explore diversity and inclusion.

As the inaugural guest lecturer/performer, Kyesha Jennings, faculty member at NC State University, will speak on the aesthetics and sensibilities of hip-hop culture and its intersection with identity formation. As a self-identified first-generation college student, Jennings will also discuss how music and the arts help first generation students navigate college life.

Averett’s first generation students will have a chance to meet faculty and staff mentors who are also first generation college graduates. Students can RSVP at www.campusengage.org and community members at www.serve365.org. For questions, contact Billy Wooten at bwooten@Averett.edu.

Study Abroad Classes Deadline

Reminder for advisors: The deadline to register for the following Averett travel courses is Wednesday, Jan. 15:

*MUS299: Central Europe Music Immersion (travel June 2020)

*FR299: Cultural and Linguistic Immersion in Montreal (July 2020)

Students should register during the *spring* semester for summer travel.

Contact Dr. Catherine Clark with any questions at coclark@averett.edu.

Founders’ Day 2020

Averett will hold its annual Founders’ Day event on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11:15 a.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center.

Join us as we welcome three accomplished alumni speakers. Founders’ Day is a tradition at Averett – dating back to the University’s creation in 1859 – recognizing the significance of the founding contributors of the University.

Arts@Averett presents: The Church Sisters

The Arts@ Averett series continues into the spring semester with the Church Sisters on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. Admission is free for all.

Originally from the coal-mining district of Dickinson County, Va. and then Danville, Va., the Church Sisters’ mesmerizing music chronicles their childhood with a haunting sound and bluegrass twist. Their roots extend through bluegrass and gospel, performing alongside legendary acts from a young age. To view the full Arts@Averett spring line-up, click here.

ERT Updates

Averett’s Emergency Response Team is proud to share a number of important updates to help keep the campus community safe and informed.

Installation of the night security locks for all classroom doors on Main Campus that did not already have a locking component has been completed. Over the winter break, locks were installed in Bottom Bishop, Bishop Conference hall, Davenport and Danville 2 classrooms, as well as the Chanticleer room.

Several lights around campus have been repaired and/or replaced with LED lights, making campus brighter and safer, including the Commons, Student Center and Library parking lots, as well as classroom and entryway lights in Danville 9A/9B.

Additionally, all emergency preparedness guide posters in classrooms, office spaces and residence halls have been updated and hung, and include evacuation information and tornado shelter information for each location. Click here to see the updated version.

As a reminder, please download the LiveSafe app for the most up-to-date alerts and procedures for emergency response. For instructions on how to download the app, click here. In addition to monitoring LiveSafe, follow us on Facebook and Twitter or call the emergency line for alerts and updates at (877) 327-1217.

Winter Break Projects Completed

Thanks to the support of our generous donors and grants we have received, several projects focused on enhancing the student experience were undertaken over the winter break. These projects are either fully complete, or awaiting finishing touches and will be completed soon. Thank you to all of our team members who were a part of these.

Riverview Computer Lab expansion:

This new computer lab with six large, flat-screen monitors is located on the first floor of Riverview, and will also be a teaching classroom for the nursing program. This newly expanded lab can now accommodate 35.

Renovation of Danville 9A/9B classrooms:

Largely used for business classes, these classrooms now have new technology, LED lighting, heating and ventilation, electronic doors and writable wall surfaces.

Grousbeck Music Center room expansion:

The growth of our instrumental music program has necessitated an expansion of their practice area. This expanded area will accommodate a band of 50+ musicians, and will include enhanced lighting, ventilation and equipment storage.

Driveway replacement behind Main:

The reconstruction of the driveway off of Woodland Avenue behind Main Hall is the last project tied directly to Tropical Storm Michael and the renovation of Main Hall.

Mt. Cross Road expansion and North Campus entrance sign:

With the widening and repaving of Mt. Cross Road, we have received zoning approval for a video message board to be installed at the entrance to North Campus. This sign will be mounted on a brick foundation and will be programmed with messages for the entire Averett community. It is estimated the sign will be operational in late February.

Thank you to the Averett University Family

“Thank you and the Averett family for the gorgeous arrangement of yellow roses. You were so very kind to remember my mother with a delivery in Averett’s colors. She was always so proud of her Averett education.”

Sincerely,

Bunny and Jay Hayes

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“Keeping busy helps me accomplish tasks.”

“I like the softball team and the North Campus facilities.”

“I like my classes and have made new friends in them.”

“I’m able to fly and play baseball.”

“The Homecoming bonfire and celebration.”

“Great math tutors.”

“I like that it’s a small campus. I also like how the professors support you and push you in the direction you want to go — they are your support system and own personal cheerleaders.”

“The curly fries and chicken Wednesday.”

“The small campus makes it close to everything here and in Danville.”

“I like games and activities that we have.”