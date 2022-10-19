Averett CoffeeBreak 10-19-22

Posted on October 19th, 2022 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 21, for a Wednesday, Oct. 26, publication.

Dr. Antoinette Gazda to Present on Dissertation

Dr. Antoinette Gazda, associate professor in Averett’s Department of Language, Literature & Culture, and coordinator of African & African American Studies, recently completed her dissertation entitled, “A Tale of Many Stories: Youth Narratives of the Civil Rights Movement, Connecting Past to Present (and Future) through Literature.” Dr. Gazda’s dissertation provides an alternative view of the Civil Rights Movement, one that is less focused on adult contributions and more inclusive of stories about the era’s youth participants and protesters, and thereby, disrupts the dominant civil rights narrative imbedded in American collective memory. In her work, Dr. Gazda argues that literature—be it fiction, poetry, film or life writing—offers readers intellectual opportunities that historical retellings cannot. This unique perspective is important because in bringing attention to narratives written by or inspired by young people’s experiences, Dr. Gazda’s work champions civil rights youth participants by studying their stories, increasing their visibility, and finally, allowing their voices to be heard.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:45-5:45 p.m., Dr. Gazda will be in Mary B. Blount Library to talk about her dissertation and research. All students, faculty, staff and community members are invited to attend this presentation. Light refreshments will be available. We hope you can join us!

Meet & Greet: Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing Finalists

Dear Colleagues,

We are excited to share that two finalists for the position of vice president for enrollment management and university marketing will be on campus for interviews beginning October 25 through November 11. There will be a “meet and greet” open session for faculty and staff. The session will begin with brief remarks by the candidate followed by an open time for Q&A. The meet and greet will be held in the Student Center Multipurpose Room with each candidate as follows:

Ms. Sallie McCullin – Wednesday, Oct. 26, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Ms. McCullin currently serves as associate vice president of enrollment management at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia. She provides strategic leadership for admissions, both undergraduate and graduate programs. This includes financial aid, military and adult learners, enrollment services and the registrar.

Dr. Samuel Beaumont – Thursday, Nov. 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dr. Beaumont is currently the vice president for student affairs & support services and former vice president for enrollment management at Hallmark University, San Antonio, Texas. He has managed traditional and online enrollment services, marketing, career services, academic advising, registrar, facilities, tuition forecasting and budget management.

This is a wonderful way for the finalists to experience the people of Averett and for our campus community to get acquainted with them. If you would like to review each candidate’s resume, please let Cyndie Basinger know. I am hopeful that many of you will be able to attend the open session, and welcome you to email me with your impression of each candidate using this candidate comment sheet.

Thank you in advance for your participation in this very important process and thank you to the search committee – led by Dr. Venita Mitchell and includes Ms. Desiree Driver, Ms. Pamela Harris, Dr. James Hodgson, Mr. Joel Nester, Ms. Shannon Stone, Mr. John Vigouroux, and Mr. Josh Williams – who have done such great work to bring these wonderful candidates to our campus.

Gratefully,

Dr. Tiffany M. Franks

Open Enrollment Dates Set

Each year, Averett University and other member institutions in the Virginia Private College Benefit Consortium (VPCBC) conducts an Open Enrollment process. Open Enrollment allows benefits eligible employees to decide which medical, dental and vision benefit plan they elect for health insurance coverage the upcoming calendar year. This years’ time frame is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Thursday, Nov. 17. Take a look at the 2023 Averett University Benefits Guide that incorporates all of the programs available to you through our consortium plan by clicking here.

For additional information, contact Pam Paynter, ppaynter@averett.edu.

Averett Online Info Sessions

Next week, Averett Online will host virtual information sessions for our business, criminal justice, education and psychology degree programs.

Please join us as you are able and invite anyone interested to learn what Averett Online has to offer!

Register by clicking on a session below:

Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. – Education Session: https://averett.tfaforms.net/217803

Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. – Graduate Programs Session: https://averett.tfaforms.net/217802

United Way: What’s Your 100?

Join the United Way of Danville Pittsylvania County in celebrating its 100 year anniversary by participating in a Virtual 100 Mile walk/bike/run from October 12-November 12.

Sign up is free and ends on 10/21. When you sign up you will receive a water bottle. At the 50 mile completion you will receive a t-shirt and if you complete 100 miles, you will be entered into a drawing to win a grand prize!

Take Back the Night

Join us as we bring awareness about domestic violence. Click the image for more info.

Join Us for Day to Engage

Join us for a Day to Engage – Connecting with Cougars on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CIC Head Start Preshool (540 Holbrook Street, Danville, Va.).

Activities will include: Classroom reading, painting projects, lunch buddies, recess and more!

Click here to sign up for a time.

Spring 2023 Courses to Satisfy the African & African American Studies Minor

To All Faculty Advisors,

Please alert interested advisees of the following spring semester courses in service of the African & African American Studies minor:

ENG/AFAM 309: Women in Literature: African American Women’s Stories–by Angelou, Morrison & Walker (Gazda);

SOC/AFAM 317: Race and Ethnicity (Brune);

ENG/AFAM 439: Literary Criticism, Analysis & Interpretation (Hughes);

HTH/AFAM 302: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in Sport (M. Lewis);

ENG/AFAM 399: Literature of South Africa (Dixon); and

ENG/AFAM 499: Modernism (C. Clark).

Contact Toni Gazda at agazda@averett.edu or 791-7101 if you have questions or send students directly to her for more information. Thank you!

Donate to Support Haven – Deadline Soon!

Averett University’s chapter of Psi Chi, The International honor society for psychology, is collecting supplies for Haven of the Dan River Region, one of our local domestic violence shelters. We are accepting items such as non-perishable foods, wrapped packages of underwear, toiletries, lightly worn outerwear, books, toys, games and hygiene products. The donation box is located on the fourth floor of Frith Hall in the faculty office area. If you have any questions, contact Dr. David Hanbury, faculty advisor for Psi Chi, or Hannah Heath, Psi Chi chapter president. Supplies are due by Monday, Oct. 24.

Implicit Bias Training

As part of Averett’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work, we are pleased to bring implicit bias training to Averett for our faculty and staff on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MPR. You may register for the workshop by scanning the QR Code for faculty and staff, clicking on the poster or by clicking here.

Faculty Staff Appreciation Lunch and Survey

To our Campus Community:

Aramark invites you to participate in a faculty and staff appreciation lunch Wednesday, Oct. 26, in the Cougar Den. Just present your ID!

We are also conducting a study to better understand your campus dining habits and preferences. By sharing your thoughts, we will gain valuable insight to help improve your overall campus dining experience.

This online survey will take no more than 10 minutes, and your responses are confidential. At the end of the survey, you will have an opportunity to provide your contact information if you wish to enter the drawing for a grand prize of $150 e-card, or one of three first prizes of $50 e-cards.

The survey is mobile-friendly and can be taken on a smartphone, mobile device, or a computer.

Click HERE or copy/paste the URL below into your Internet browser to begin the survey:

www.DiningStylesSurvey.com

We appreciate your time and thank you for your assistance!

Averett Halloween Movie Night

Averett University alumni, faculty, staff and friends are invited to join the “Averett Halloween Movie Watch Party” on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m.

Grab some popcorn or your favorite movie snacks and let’s get scared all together watching “Malevolent! Admission is free.

Please register here by Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Once you register you will receive a calendar reminder, and instructions on how to join the watch party.

West Main Baptist Parking Notice

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, those who park in the West Main Baptist lot will need to move their cars from that lot by 4:30 p.m. in order for the church to set up for their Trunk or Treat event. Please contact Lynnette Lawson if you have any questions.

Lunch & Learn for Averett Trustees with Students, Faculty and Staff

Please join us on Thursday, Nov. 3, in the Dining Hall for lunch from 11:50 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Lunch is on us!

The Board of Trustees will be on campus for their semi-annual board meeting, and they will be enjoying lunch in the Dining Hall for informal time with students, faculty and staff. This is a great networking opportunity for students, and for you to introduce yourself and have informative interaction time with Averett’s Trustees.

When you arrive to the Dining Hall, please let them know you are there to have lunch with the Board of Trustees. You will see table numbers on the tables that Board members will be asked to sit. We look forward to seeing you then!

Sincerely,

President’s Office

Interested in Football Games from the President’s Suite?

Football season is upon us! There will be limited space available in the President’s Suite this year for home football games, but we hope to have an opportunity to invite members of our faculty and staff. If you have interest in coming to the President’s Suite for one of the home games listed below, please respond to pressuite@averett.edu and list the games for which you are available. We hope to enjoy the opportunity for fellowship with as many as possible, and encourage you to respond as soon as possible.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m. – Shenandoah University

Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. – Guilford College

Event Request Form

Please continue to use the Meeting and Event Request Form for all room reservations and event information. If you have not been added to the “Averett University Events” calendar and would like to have access, please email events@averett.edu. This calendar contains all meeting and event information across campus.

Thank you!

Averett 110: In the Eyes of First Year Students

President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

“People talk to each other here.”

“I like the campus size.”

“I like the Tennis coach and team.”

“Teachers are friendly.”

“There is a familiar feel here.”

“I like the food.”

“I like the facilities at North Campus and the staff.”

“This is a family-oriented school.”

“Lots of support – in class and in general.”

“The golf team is fun.”

“Football is welcoming.”

“Study Hall is good – help is always there.”

Using Financial Planning for Today and the Future

Getting on the right financial path takes discipline and managing your finances can be daunting between balancing your lifestyle today and building for tomorrow. That’s where a financial plan can help guide you forward. It is essential to learn to prioritize different short-term and long-term goals, and it’s never too early or late to start. This video provides information on how starting now can better set yourself up for the future.

Building a budget, paying off debt, and saving for retirement are some of the various ways to build a solid financial foundation. Use these valuable articles and videos to help get started on the path toward financial freedom.

It’s never too early or too late to start a household budget. Use these tips as a guide to get started.

The first step in budgeting is reviewing incomes and expenses. This will help you build a budget on how much can be used to save and pay off debt.

Everyone’s budget will look different. Whether your goal is to pay off debt or build for the future, a budget is one of the best places to start.

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to talk more in-depth and help you determine how to prioritize your short-term and long-term goals. A financial plan is a great way to get organized and start achieving those goals. We would be able to help answer questions like:

What balance should I find between paying off debt and saving for retirement?

Am I saving enough to meet my retirement needs?

How should I be invested today to achieve my retirement income goals?

How should I budget when preparing to retire?

Schedule a Virtual Meeting with an Advisor at 877-435-2489 or schedule@mcmva.com.

Contact Kathie Tune, Chief HR Officer, at ktune@averett.edu for information on joining the Averett University retirement plan.

Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy and Reporting

In compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Averett University does not unlawfully discriminate on the basis of sex in any of its educational programs or activities, including against any employee, applicant for employment, student, or applicant for admission. Inquiries related to the application of Title IX at Averett should be referred to the University’s Title IX Coordinator:

Amanda Estabrook

420 West Main St

Main Hall, Office 10

Danville, VA 24541

(434) 791-7244

TitleIX@averett.edu

Any person may report sex discrimination, including sexual harassment, via email, phone, or mail at any time or in person during normal business hours using the contact information above. Averett’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy and procedures, which includes information about procedural rights, supportive measures, and confidential resources, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/t9policy.

Individuals may also inquire externally to the Department of Education:

Office for Civil Rights

U.S. Department of Education

400 Maryland Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20202-1100

(800)421-3481

OCR@ed.gov

https://www.ed.gov/ocr

Wellness Wednesday Updates

Well, it is finally here! Use the QR code provided to register for the Averett Wellness Portal to sign up for the Water Challenge!

Registration runs from now until Wednesday, Nov. 2, and do not forget to stop by my office in the Student Success Center Room 116B or just email me and I will gladly deliver your FREE BPA free water bottle to get you started.

We will start drinking water on Wednesday, Oct. 26! Also, if you need help getting registered reach out and we can get you situated.

I am looking forward to seeing all of us get hydrated!

Have a great week!

– Victor

Sign Up for Flu Shots – Space is Limited!