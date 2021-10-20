Averett CoffeeBreak 10-20-21

Posted on October 20th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 22, for a Wednesday, Oct. 27, publication.

Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccination and Flu Shot Clinics

The Virginia Department of Health is offering weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Chatham on Mondays and in Danville on Tuesdays in October. Please find the full schedule below.

Chatham Health Department

200 H G McGhee Drive

Chatham, Virginia 24531

Monday, Oct. 25

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. = Moderna

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. = Pfizer

Danville Health Department

326 Taylor Drive

Danville, Virginia 24541

Tuesday, Oct. 26

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. = Moderna

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. = Pfizer

Also, VDH will be at the Farmer’s Market, 629 Craghead St., on Friday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, offering COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines and flu shots at no cost.

On-Campus COVID-19 Testing Kiosk

The new COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk is now available on campus for all students and employees in the Lower Commons parking lot on Main Campus, and is back in service today. This service will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk is now available on campus for all students and employees in the Lower Commons parking lot on Main Campus, and is back in service today. This service will be available

Be sure to bring your insurance cards with you in order to use it. This is available to anyone, regardless of vaccination status, needing a COVID-19 test.

Welcome Jennifer Bowles

I am excited to welcome Jennifer Bowles to Averett this week as executive assistant to the vice president of enrollment management. For the past seven years, she has served on the city council in Martinsville, Va., and now serves as the vice mayor. Jennifer earned a bachelor’s degree in African American Studies from the University of Virginia and is currently enrolled at Averett to obtain her MBA with a concentration in marketing. She also has previous experience serving in administrative roles as a program director, executive assistant and executive director.

In her spare time, Jennifer volunteers on the West Piedmont Planning District Commission as a Martinsville representative and chair of the Comprehensive Economic Development Committee, Martinsville Salvation Army, Martinsville Henry County SPCA, Virginia Planning District Commissioner and member of the Blue Ridge PBS Board. She also enjoys spending time with her dogs, King and Wiggles. Please feel free to visit Jennifer in Main 114!

Sincerely,

Stacy Gato

Chief Accounting Officer and Controller

Please join me in thanking Interim Controller Sandy Isom for her tireless efforts overseeing the Business Office, closing the FY 21 “books” and the preparation of audit workpapers and the draft audited financial statements while a search was conducted for an associate vice president and controller. I am thrilled to announce that based on Sandy’s remarkable service, we have abandoned our search and Sandy has agreed to serve as our Chief Accounting Officer and Controller.

We are exceptionally grateful for team members like Sandy who step in where they are needed. Students, faculty and staff are the beneficiaries of such notable efforts. Please find the time to thank and congratulate Sandy.

Gratefully,

Don Aungst

Comprehensive Presidential Assessment

Recently, Dr. Rev. Dan Carlton, chairman of the Board of Trustees, sent a communication informing the campus community about the launch of a comprehensive presidential assessment for President Tiffany Franks. The purpose of this review is to contribute ideas and suggestions to improve the effectiveness of the work of the president and the University.

The Assessment Committee of the Board of Trustees would like to invite you to participate in an interview group with Credo consultants. Please note that none of the comments from these interviews will be reported in ways that could identify individuals. We welcome your insight into this important process.

There will be two open forum sessions for faculty and two open forum sessions for staff participation. All sessions will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the Student Center. Space is limited to 20 participants for each session.

Faculty, please register here. Staff, please register here.

Thank you for participating in this important process to assure that we continue to meet the evolving needs of Averett University in today’s rapidly changing higher education environment.

Moving the Needle Assessment Begins

Exciting news! It’s time for the ACE (Assess, Counsel & Empower) campus-wide assessment phase of the Moving the Needle initiative, designed to advance our student experience and increase retention and graduation rates.

This assessment will allow the University to gather information/data to help understand areas of strength, gaps and opportunities to help Averett advance our student experience to the next level.

The ACE® assessment address areas such as: academic engagement/academic support, career and vocation, diversity, equity and inclusion, social/co-curricular engagement, the “business” of being a student/student service areas, parent/family engagement, technology systems and processes, administrative policy, the impact of space and place on learning, and similarly reviews structures in place to foster all students’ success.

Those involved in the areas listed above may receive an invitation to complete a Narrative Data Form pertaining to your areas of focus. Additionally some of you will receive Zoom invitations within the next week to set up virtual interviews with the Credo Moving the Needle Team.

If you have questions about the Moving the Needle initiative or the ACE assessment, please contact kjohnston@averett.edu or vmitchell@averett.edu.

Spring 2022 Pre-Registration

It’s that time of year again! Students begin pre-registering for the spring 2022 semester this month.

Prior to the pre-registration period, all students will meet with their advisors to discuss their continued course of study and to select courses for the next term(s).

Below, are the pre-registration dates and a description of HOLDS that prevent students from registering:

BOSR: Business Office HOLD- NOT Eligible to register (Students will need to contact Student Accounts at 434-791-5610)

LOIM: Immunization HOLD- NOT Eligible to register: Required immunization records needed (Students will need to contact Health Services at 434-791-5824)

REG: Registration HOLD- NOT Eligible to register: Transcripts and/or other required items are needed (Students will need to contact the Registrar’s Office at 434-791-5653)

Advising Day is Thursday, Oct. 21, and pre-registration starts Monday, Oct. 25, as follows:

Seniors (90+ Credits): 7 a.m. October 25-26

Juniors (60-89 Credits): 7 a.m. October 27-28

Sophomores (30-59 Credits): 7 a.m. October 29-30

Freshman (00-29 Credits): 7 a.m. October 31-November 1

For questions about the pre-registration process, contact Averett Central at 434-791-5600 or email us at averettcentral@averett.edu.

Spring 2022 African & African American Studies Courses

Upcoming spring semester courses in the African & African American Studies program will be offered in the disciplines of English (2), Sociology (2), Women & Gender Studies, Theatre, Health & Wellness and French. Click on the link for course specifics. All students are welcome! Those students interested in pursuing a minor in African & African American Studies should speak with their advisors and/or contact Toni Gazda at agazda@averett.edu for more information.

Anytime, Anywhere

As a reminder, the Anytime, Anywhere model is being fully implemented as a project under the 2025 Strategic Plan in preparation for the spring semester. Your advisees received communication through Cougar Connection on Monday to introduce the option to take Averett Online courses.

Please review this fact sheet for faculty and advising form prior to Advising Day on October 21. See a list of Averett Online courses available here as a quick guide. As noted in this fact sheet, these courses will be listed along with the traditional courses in PCSS under 2022 spring. Be sure to pay close attention to the designation of courses (U01 for AU online) and the duration of the course to differentiate these options from traditional courses when helping your advisees.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Stephanie Patton at spatton@averett.edu.

Averett Theatre Presents: Scotland Road

Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium

Tickets free for Averett students and employees

The Averett Theatre Department presents “Scotland Road” by Jeffrey Hatcher. In the last decade of the twentieth century, a beautiful young woman in nineteenth-century clothing is found floating on an iceberg in the middle of the North Atlantic. When rescued, she says only one word: Titanic. The woman, Winifred, is taken to an isolated spot on the coast of Maine where an expert on the sinking of the liner, a mysterious man named John, has arranged to interrogate her for six days. His goal: to crack her story, get her to confess she’s a fake, and reveal her true identity; his one clue: her enigmatic references to an unknown place called “Scotland Road.” By the play’s end, one of the characters is dead, all the character’s identities have been questioned, and John and Winifred’s shared secret is revealed as they make one final journey to Scotland Road.

2021 Averett Cybersecurity Seminar

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, sponsored by NIST and NSA within the U.S. government. Averett’s 2021 Cybersecurity Seminar will be held on Friday, Oct. 22, from 8-11 a.m.

This event is open in-person to Averett students and employees in Frith 209, as well as remotely on Zoom for the community. Presenters include:

Nathan Sable, Practice Manager of Cybersecurity and IT, GENEDGE

Gary Sheehan, CISO, Elon University

Tom Hendricks, Retired NSA and new Averett Adjunct Instructor

Dawn Hendricks, NSA

Chuck Sivley, CIO, American National Bank

Sam Fox, Red Team Operations Manager, Black Lantern Security

Contact John Hoag at jhoag@averett.edu for questions and for the Zoom registration info.

Take Back the Night

On Monday, Oct. 25, from 6:30-8 p.m. on the Student Center Patio, we will host our annual TAKE BACK THE NIGHT, a program to raise awareness of rape and sexual assault. We will have interactive displays, guest speakers, a cookout and free swag (T-shirts, whistles, wristbands, buttons and more). Please come out and show solidarity against rape and sexual assault. View the flyer here

Hybrid Halloween Costume Contest

It’s time to get spooky! Our Annual Halloween Costume Party will be, Thursday, Oct. 28, and will be in a hybrid format, similar to the contest last year. Our costume contestants will be displayed during our staff meeting. Voting will take place at the end of the staff meeting, and in the event it runs over, voting will take place by email after the meeting. Follow the directions below to enter the contest.

Costume Contests Categories:

Group Costume: Submit ONE group picture before 10 a.m. on October 28, or come to the MPR from 9-10 a.m. for us to take your picture for you. (Masks are required if you decide to come to MPR to take a photo.)

Individual Costume: Submit your picture before 10 a.m. on October 28, or come to the MPR from 9-10 a.m. for us to take your picture for you. (Masks are required if you decide to come to MPR to take a photo.)

Pet Costume: Please send your picture of your pet in costume before 10 a.m. on October 28. Feel free to be in the picture with your pet if you have outfits that go together.

There will be prizes given for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category.

Blood Drive

On Thursday, Nov. 4, Averett will host a blood drive in front of the Student Success Center. To donate you will need to sign up for a time at Health Services. If you have any questions, please contact Nathaniel Lake at nclake@averett.edu.

2021 Averett Invitational

Come and join us for a day at The Danville Golf Club on November 5!

Not a golfer? No problem! Come join us for a wonderful dinner buffet in their beautiful ballroom that afternoon while spending time with Averett Family & Friends.

Learn more here.

November Professional Development Initiative Series Event

Please save the date for the November Professional Development Initiative event. Dr. Jaime Stacy will present information related to creative and effective Online Learning. Join us in the MPR or via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 10. To ensure all COVID-19 guidelines are followed, please register for the event using this link.

If you have questions, please reach out to Staff Council at StaffCouncil@averett.edu.

Graduate School Fair

The CCECC is offering students a graduate school fair to be held Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MPR. Please share with your students and encourage attendance. Please have students stop by the CCECC with questions.

Biometric Screening & Flu Clinic

Be on the lookout for our dual biometric screening and flu clinic event in November! Our Wellness program is partnering with WebMD to begin hosting clinics for benefit eligible faculty and staff. This will not only allow you to track the progress of your health, but ensure that you take prominent steps toward a healthy future. Be on the lookout for updates about upcoming events. We hope that you will join us to ensure a healthier tomorrow.

We also have a new Instagram account to connect with you and keep you updated on upcoming events, news about WebMD and nutritional facts and alternatives. Follow us @Averett_Wellness

Save the Dates for Open Enrollment for Health Benefits

The Averett University Open Enrollment time frame for eligible employees to enroll in health benefits (medical, dental and vision) is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1, through Tuesday, Nov. 16.

To ensure you are registered in the portal, please open the link, click the register button and continue to follow the prompts to enter additional information and to verify your profile information already in the portal such as your mailing address. You will save time and some troubleshooting by registering now for a username and password instead of waiting until the open enrollment window opens.

Once you have registered, take a few minutes to look around the Empyrean site as it has a Resources page with Health and Welfare Contacts and a Documents Library of resources for you to learn about the programs offered through the VPCBC such as First Moms, Health Advocate, IngenioRX and LiveHealth Online, just to name a few.

Questions can be sent to Tammy Wall, senior accountant/benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu, or by calling 434-791-5679.

Averett 101: In the Eyes of First Year Students

President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 101 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

“The diversity here is great – I love it.”

“I like the activities that Averett offers – it makes college enjoyable.”

“I like the social aspects of the small class sizes and friendly people.”

“The professors want you to succeed.”

“The science department comes in on weekends to make sure our labs are set up for Mondays.”

“I like meeting people from other countries.”

“I was homesick and the friendly people here make me feel at home.”

“The teacher/student relationship here is really positive.”

“I am learning about new sports – I went to my first American football game.”

“Commuters feel included here.”

“It’s easy to make new friends.”