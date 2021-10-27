Averett CoffeeBreak 10-27-21

Posted on October 27th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 29, for a Wednesday, Nov. 3, publication.

On-Campus COVID-19 Testing Kiosk

The new COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk is now available on campus for all students and employees in the Lower Commons parking lot on Main Campus. This service will be available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The new COVID-19 PCR testing kiosk is now available on campus for all students and employees in the Lower Commons parking lot on Main Campus. This service will be available

Be sure to bring your insurance cards with you in order to use it. This is available to anyone, regardless of vaccination status, needing a COVID-19 test.

Averett Cuts Ribbon on AU Aviation Services

Averett University held a ribbon cutting event Tuesday, Oct. 26, celebrating the opening of AU Aviation Services, the new Fixed Based Operator (FBO) of the Danville Regional Airport. The University and the City of Danville entered into a lease agreement beginning July 1.

“With so many exciting economic development initiatives underway, our community airport is becoming increasingly significant, serving as a window to the region and often providing a first and lasting impression,” said Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks. “Here at AU Aviation Services, we’ve established an enhanced look, developed a new logo and hired wonderful staff who are here to serve all who travel through Danville Regional Airport.”

Read the full story by clicking here.

Comprehensive Presidential Assessment

Recently, Dr. Rev. Dan Carlton, chairman of the Board of Trustees, sent a communication informing the campus community about the launch of a comprehensive presidential assessment for President Tiffany Franks. The purpose of this review is to contribute ideas and suggestions to improve the effectiveness of the work of the president and the University.

The Assessment Committee of the Board of Trustees would like to invite you to participate in an interview group with Credo consultants. Please note that none of the comments from these interviews will be reported in ways that could identify individuals. We welcome your insight into this important process.

There will be two open forum sessions for faculty and two open forum sessions for staff participation. All sessions will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the Student Center. Space is limited to 20 participants for each session.

Faculty, please register here. Staff, please register here.

Thank you for participating in this important process to assure that we continue to meet the evolving needs of Averett University in today’s rapidly changing higher education environment.

Spring 2022 Pre-Registration

It’s that time of year again! Students begin pre-registering for the spring 2022 semester this month.

Prior to the pre-registration period, all students will meet with their advisors to discuss their continued course of study and to select courses for the next term(s).

Below, are the pre-registration dates and a description of HOLDS that prevent students from registering:

BOSR: Business Office HOLD- NOT Eligible to register (Students will need to contact Student Accounts at 434-791-5610)

LOIM: Immunization HOLD- NOT Eligible to register: Required immunization records needed (Students will need to contact Health Services at 434-791-5824)

REG: Registration HOLD- NOT Eligible to register: Transcripts and/or other required items are needed (Students will need to contact the Registrar’s Office at 434-791-5653)

Pre-registration started Monday, Oct. 25, as follows:

Seniors (90+ Credits): 7 a.m. October 25-26

Juniors (60-89 Credits): 7 a.m. October 27-28

Sophomores (30-59 Credits): 7 a.m. October 29-30

Freshman (00-29 Credits): 7 a.m. October 31-November 1

For questions about the pre-registration process, contact Averett Central at 434-791-5600 or email us at averettcentral@averett.edu.

Donate Candy for Halloween on Main

Student Involvement is accepting candy donations to be handed out to community trick-or-treaters on Main Street Sunday, Oct. 31. Donation buckets are on the 2nd floor of the Student Campus Center in front of the Multipurpose Room and in the atrium of Galesi Student Success Center.

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer to pass out candy, please contact Casey Scarce at cscarce@averett.edu.

Averett Intercollegiate Dressage Team to Host Home Show

On Sunday, Oct. 31, the Averett Intercollegiate Dressage Team will host their first home show in two years. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come support our riders!

Hybrid Halloween Costume Contest

It’s time to get spooky! Our Annual Halloween Costume Party will be, Thursday, Oct. 28, and will be in a hybrid format, similar to the contest last year. Our costume contestants will be displayed during our staff meeting. Voting will take place at the end of the staff meeting, and in the event it runs over, voting will take place by email after the meeting. Follow the directions below to enter the contest.

Costume Contests Categories:

Group Costume: Submit ONE group picture before 10 a.m. on October 28, or come to the MPR from 9-10 a.m. for us to take your picture for you. (Masks are required if you decide to come to MPR to take a photo.)

Individual Costume: Submit your picture before 10 a.m. on October 28, or come to the MPR from 9-10 a.m. for us to take your picture for you. (Masks are required if you decide to come to MPR to take a photo.)

Pet Costume: Please send your picture of your pet in costume before 10 a.m. on October 28. Feel free to be in the picture with your pet if you have outfits that go together.

There will be prizes given for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category.

Blood Drive, Blood Donation Eligibility Changes

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Averett will host a blood drive in front of the Student Success Center. To donate you will need to sign up for a time at Health Services. If you have any questions, please contact Nathaniel Lake at nclake@averett.edu.

In June 2020, the American Red Cross implemented changes to donor eligibility criteria by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including some specific to the LGBTQ community. Read more here.

There is also a push for the African American population to donate in order to help in the fight against Sickle Cell Disease. Learn more here.

2021 Averett Invitational

Come and join us for a day at The Danville Golf Club on November 5!

Not a golfer? No problem! Come join us for a wonderful dinner buffet in their beautiful ballroom that afternoon while spending time with Averett Family & Friends.

Learn more here.

Averett, DCC Students Participate in Global Entrepreneurship Week

Students from Averett University and Danville Community College have collaborated to create a student-led entrepreneurship discussion panel on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 4-6 p.m. in the Mary B. Blount Library. The students have put all aspects together themselves and this is an opportunity to showcase how creative and innovative our students are.

Please join us to support our students during this event and encourage any of your students to attend.

This is an in-person event. Masks will be required. Contact Peggy Wright (434-791-7118) or pwright@averett.edu with any questions.

November Professional Development Initiative Series Event

Please save the date for the November Professional Development Initiative event. Dr. Jaime Stacy will present information related to creative and effective Online Learning. Join us in the MPR or via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 10. To ensure all COVID-19 guidelines are followed, please register for the event using this link.

If you have questions, please reach out to Staff Council at StaffCouncil@averett.edu.

Graduate School Fair

The CCECC is offering students a graduate school fair to be held Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MPR. Please share with your students and encourage attendance. Please have students stop by the CCECC with questions.

Engaged Showcase

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. in the lobby of the Frith Fine Arts Center, all students, faculty and community partners engaged in service-learning, internships, field research, job shadowing, study abroad, senior capstone research or any high impact practice will showcase their work. We will have light refreshments available and will be awarding our annual Engaged Awards for faculty, staff and students at the ceremony. Please join us as we celebrate learning, service and labor.

Biometric Screening & Flu Clinic

Save the date and mark your calendars for our dual clinic on Friday Nov. 5! Our wellness program will be offering biometric screening and flu shots on sight in Carrington Gym. Biometric screenings will be available starting at 7 a.m. and the flu clinic beginning at 9 a.m., both events will conclude at 11 a.m. Our wellness program is partnering with WebMD to begin hosting clinics for benefits eligible faculty and staff. Stay up to date and on track with your current personal health or receive your flu shot again, or for the first time! Register using this link. For more instructions, click here.

Participation in either event qualifies for the wellness premium discount in 2022! If you have any questions please contact Bri Harris bdharris@averett.edu

We will also have a coffee and tea bar available as well as Nutri-Grain bars and fruit! We hope to see you there!

Save the Dates for Open Enrollment for Health Benefits

The Averett University Open Enrollment time frame for eligible employees to enroll in health benefits (medical, dental and vision) is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1, through Tuesday, Nov. 16.

To ensure you are registered in the portal, please open the link, click the register button and continue to follow the prompts to enter additional information and to verify your profile information already in the portal such as your mailing address. You will save time and some troubleshooting by registering now for a username and password instead of waiting until the open enrollment window opens.

Once you have registered, take a few minutes to look around the Empyrean site as it has a Resources page with Health and Welfare Contacts and a Documents Library of resources for you to learn about the programs offered through the VPCBC such as First Moms, Health Advocate, IngenioRX and LiveHealth Online, just to name a few.

Questions can be sent to Tammy Wall, senior accountant/benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu, or by calling 434-791-5679.

Service-Learning Spotlight

Janet Roberson’s Averett 101 aviation section recently participated in a service-learning project with the Hughes Center, during which they hosted 14 Hughes Center students and staff at the airport for a reception. Our Averett students introduced them to the various planes and showed them how flying is safe and fun. For many, this was their first time touching a plane. Kudos to Travis, Janet, Jennifer and all involved with this project.