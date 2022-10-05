Averett CoffeeBreak 10-5-22

Posted on October 5th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Cassie Williams Jones Graduates from Leadership Southside

Assistant Vice President for Marketing and Communications Cassie Williams Jones graduated from Leadership Southside and received her award at the Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Dinner in September. The Leadership Southside program works to develop leadership skills by providing information, education, experience and exchange of ideas. Congratulations, Cassie!

Celebration and Continued Excitement for Unique Partnership with Dalrada Corporation

There has been much excitement and buzz since we announced our first-of-its-kind partnership with Dalrada Corporation! As you’ve heard, Averett will become the first American institute of higher learning to create personalized Web 3.0 capabilities while committing to sustainable energy outcomes using Dalrada’s integrated technologies.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, we welcomed leadership from Dalrada to Danville with a celebratory reception at the rooftop of The Bee Hotel, where we joined together with Averett Trustees, city leaders and friends of the University to give a warm welcome to our partners. View the full remarks from that here. Our guests then joined us in the President’s Suite at our home football game, during which they were recognized at halftime on the field and presented with presidential medallions for the significant impact and investment they are making in our University and this region. We are most grateful for their commitment to Averett and our students, and we look forward to welcoming them back as more work unfolds.

We are thrilled with the campus community’s response, as well as the energy and thoughtfulness around strategies to seize this unique opportunity we have for our preparing our students for the digital future. Since our announcement on September 15, Dalrada has shared two additional press releases which help shine a spotlight on the important work we will be doing here on our campuses through this innovative partnership. To read the Dalrada news release on the digital ecosystem and immersive learning experiences, click here, and read its release here on campus green energy initiatives. This outreach has brought some great media coverage, as well. Check out some of the regional coverage from Cardinal News, the Danville Register & Bee and the Chatham Star-Tribune.

Our teams are working on next steps to move this exciting work forward, and timelines for implementation on our campuses are underway. We will keep you updated every step of the way, and look forward to engaging each of you in this collaborative work.

Homecoming 2022

Averett University is pleased to once again hold its annual homecoming celebration in person with a full slate of activities Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8. On Friday, our annual Alumni Awards Recognition Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. This year, five outstanding alumni will be recognized for their work throughout the world. Alumni will also have the opportunity to catch up and reunite at Ballad Brewing beginning at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, join us at the E. Stuart James Grant North Campus for the Cougar Walk at 2 p.m. as the football team makes its way into Frank R. Campbell Stadium ahead of the 4 p.m. kickoff. Alumni, football fans and special guests will be tailgating ahead of this year’s homecoming game.

To wrap up Homecoming, a service of remembrance for Averett alumni who passed away over the last year will be held in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 10 a.m.

Spirit Week Info:

October 5 is Zoom Day and bingo night starts at 8:30 p.m. in the back of the Cougar Den.

October 6 is Adam Sandler Day and there will be a comedy hypnotist from 8-10 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium.

October 7 is Blue and Gold Day and movie night at 8 p.m. on the Student Center lawn.

October 8 is the After Game Party where we will be hosting our annual DJ party from 8:30-11 p.m. in the MPR.

Visit Averett.edu/homecoming for more information. For more student campus events, click here.

Are You Vote Ready?

October 3-7 is Voter Education Week. Come learn more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day in the Cougar Den.

Are you vote ready? In three easy steps you can become a registered voter!

Contact Tia Yancey by email with any questions.

World Film Series: Film No. 1: “1917”

We are back again with a fresh film series for the 2022-2023 academic year! Three years ago, I ran a Russian Film Series and last year I did a European Film Series.

This year, I’m broadening the scope and running a World Film Series. While the films will still mostly deal with modern history, I’m particularly interested in showcasing some non-western films, in particular some from contemporary China.

But our first is a British film – Sam Mendes’ 2019 epic about World War I, “1917.” It will be screened today, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. in Blount Chapel.

Anyone and everyone is invited. This is a community engagement activity for the Averett family and is not only for my history students, but of course the film is being shown for educational purposes. I’ll be providing Del’Anno’s pizza, sodas, and I’ll give a brief introduction and contextualization of the film’s story.

– Dr. Jonathan Sherry

New Hours for Jut’s Cafe, Market

Please be aware of new hours for Jut’s Cafe and Market beginning Friday, Oct. 7, as follows.

Jut’s Cafe and Market hours are Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and weekends from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Please note, Jut’s Cafe is open for late night hours Friday through Sunday from 8 p.m.-midnight, and the market is closed during this time.

Bookstore Dates for October

The Averett University Bookstore has the following hours for October:

Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fall Break Thursday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15, Closed

Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29, Closed

On weekdays, the bookstore is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TRUTH Talk Returns Next Week

Inspired by Hispanic Heritage Month, TRUTH Talk will showcase a viewing of “Under the Same Moon,” directed by Patricia Riggen.

Join us Monday, Oct. 10, at 6 p.m. in Blount Chapel.

Overview: Single mother leaves her young son in the care of his grandmother and illegally crosses the border into the U.S. Though she hopes to eventually make a better life for herself and her son, she toils in a dead-end job as a cleaning lady in Los Angeles. When Carlitos’ grandmother passes away some years later, the boy begins a difficult and dangerous journey to join her.

Cryptocurrency Presentation

In January 2022, Assistant Professor of Economics Dr. Ernest E. Pegram presented his research paper entitled, “Principles of Money and Banking: A Theoretical Framework for Understanding Crypto Currency Hesitancy: Strategies for Growth,” at The Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Summit, sponsored by the University of Naples Federico II.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Dr. Pegram will be in Mary B. Blount Library to talk about Cryptocurrency and his research. All members of the Averett community are invited to the library for his presentation. Light refreshments will be provided. We look forward to seeing you!

Safe Zone Training

You don’t want to miss the first event of the 2022-2023 Professional Development series.

The CCECC, Staff Council, DEI Taskforce and Averett University Human Resources have partnered to host a Safe Zone Training on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. in the MPR.

Please see the attached flyer for more information. Lunch will be provided by the CCECC for all attendees, so please make sure you register for this event! All faculty, staff and students are welcome to attend. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to reach out to Staff Council, staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Click the picture at left to enlarge and scan QR code to register. Hurry! Registration closes Friday, Oct. 7.

Supply Drive for Haven of the Dan River Region

Averett University’s chapter of Psi Chi, The International honor society for psychology, is collecting supplies for Haven of the Dan River Region, one of our local domestic violence shelters. We are accepting items such as non-perishable foods, wrapped packages of underwear, toiletries, lightly worn outerwear, books, toys, games and hygiene products. The donation box is located on the fourth floor of Frith Hall in the faculty office area. If you have any questions, contact Dr. David Hanbury, faculty advisor for Psi Chi, or Hannah Heath, Psi Chi chapter president. Supplies are due by Monday, Oct. 24.

Implicit Bias Training

As part of Averett’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work, we are pleased to bring implicit bias training to Averett for our faculty and staff on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the MPR. You may register for the workshop by scanning the QR Code for faculty and staff, clicking on the poster or by clicking here.

Retirement, Financial Planning

Have Questions about Your Retirement Accounts and Financial Planning?

Financial Advisors from Millennium are available to meet virtually to:

Answer questions about your retirement account.

Discuss if you should consider moving your old retirement accounts to the current retirement plan contract.

Provide financial planning and be a resource to help you make decisions regarding your retirement accounts.

Every employee can go through holistic financial planning sessions and receive a customized financial plan based on your goals. If you have a spouse or significant other, they are encouraged and welcome to attend as well!

These planning sessions are geared to help answer questions like:

What changes should I consider making to my retirement plan based on my retirement and other goals?

Am I saving enough to meet my goals in retirement?

Is my current investment strategy appropriate given what I am trying to accomplish?

To schedule a financial planning session, click here. Contact Millennium Advisory Services at 877-435-2489, by email or visit their website.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – More information on activities in October will be coming:

Did you know that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime?

Please click here for a breast cancer fact sheet here.

Here is a video from the Susan G. Komen website with tons of information, please take a few minutes to educate yourself about breast cancer statistics and risk factors.

Flu Season Update

Sign up today for a flu vaccine clinic on Friday, Oct. 21, from noon-2 p.m. in the MPR. Please follow the link to the flyer for the clinic and use the QR code to sign up. You must pre-register to get the flu shot at this clinic.

You must bring your insurance card, a copy of the card or at the least your insurance information with you to the clinic.

Wellness News (And More)

Greetings Fall! And everyone else!

We have come to the end of our Invitational Step Challenge. Averett as a team did very well but we could not possibly move forward without giving a HUGE shout out to Jennifer Robinson!

Jennifer was by far our top stepper, putting in 3-5 miles every day. Way to go Jennifer!

Moving right along, I just want to remind everyone that by simply signing up for the wellness portal (Averett Wellness) you could save $20 a month on your insurance premium. Questions? Ask me, Kathie or Pam.

What are we doing next, you ask?

Rethink your Drink Challenge! AKA the Water Challenge, registration will begin on the Wednesday, Oct. 19, and run till Wednesday, Nov. 2. The challenge starts on Wednesday, Oct. 26, so be sure to sign up once registration begins. Use this link to get started. Do also remember that you get a FREE water bottle for signing up for the rethink your drink challenge. Ask us about getting yours!

For more details regarding the rethink your drink challenge feel free to reach out via email at vehernandez@averett.edu or come by office in the student success center room 116B.