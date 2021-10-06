Averett CoffeeBreak 10-6-21

Posted on October 6th, 2021 by Cassie Jones

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Oct. 8, for a Wednesday, Oct. 13, publication.

Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccination and Flu Shot Clinics

The Virginia Department of Health is offering weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Chatham on Mondays and in Danville on Tuesdays in October. Please find the full schedule below.

Chatham Health Department

200 H G McGhee Drive

Chatham, Virginia 24531

Mondays: 10/18/21, 10/25/21

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. = Moderna

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. = Pfizer

Danville Health Department

326 Taylor Drive

Danville, Virginia 24541

Tuesdays: 10/12/21, 10/19/21, 10/26/21

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. = Moderna

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. = Pfizer

Also, VDH will be at the Farmer’s Market, 629 Craghead St., on Friday, Oct. 8, from 1-4 p.m., and Friday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, offering COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines and flu shots at no cost.

Don’t Forget!

Please complete your LiveSafe health self-check every day, and be sure to report any symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 at the moment they appear.

For unvaccinated students and employees:

A COVID-19 PCR test is due on Wednesday of each week .

. Results should be submitted to Health Services by emailing health@averett.edu.

Weekly testing should be scheduled between Friday and Monday of every week to ensure that you will have results to submit by Wednesday.

COVID-19 Discussion with Tammi Devlin

The recurring COVID-19 discussion with Tammi Devlin will be held at 4 p.m. today. Click here to join the discussion. For any immediate questions or concerns, contact Devlin at tdevlin@Averett.edu.

We are pleased to announce that Janet Roberson will join the faculty ranks as an assistant professor of English and business beginning Spring 2022. Roberson has served Averett since 1987 in a variety of roles in the Admissions and IDEAL departments, and has faithfully served as registrar for the last 10 years. Teaching is not new to her, as she has taught as an adjunct in both business and English for a number of years, earning the high accolades and the respect of her students which speaks to her passion for teaching and student learning. Kristi Gilliam, associate registrar, will be stepping in as interim registrar.

Congrats to you both!

Annual Study Abroad Fair

The annual Averett Study Abroad Fair will be held on campus tomorrow, Oct. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Student Center Multipurpose Room.

Students will learn how to apply for a passport, maximize financial aid and scholarship opportunities and realize the career benefits of an abroad experience.

Study abroad alumni, international program providers and study abroad advisors will be available to answer questions. Don’t miss the raffle prizes and goody bags!

Anytime, Anywhere

As a reminder, the Anytime, Anywhere model is being fully implemented as a project under the 2025 Strategic Plan in preparation for the spring semester. Your advisees received communication through Cougar Connection on Monday to introduce the option to take Averett Online courses.

Please review this fact sheet for faculty and advising form prior to Advising Day on October 21. See a list of Averett Online courses available here as a quick guide. As noted in this fact sheet, these courses will be listed along with the traditional courses in PCSS under 2022 Spring. Be sure to pay close attention to the designation of courses (/U01 for AU online) and the duration of the course to differentiate these options from traditional courses when helping your advisees.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Stephanie Patton at spatton@averett.edu.

Robert Marsh Art Show in Library

The Blount Library is pleased to host a showing of art works by Art Professor Robert Marsh showing now through Thursday, Nov. 11. Professor Marsh has been teaching at Averett for more than 50 years and is well known locally, regionally and nationally. This is a welcome opportunity to view works that span the period from 2008 through 2021 and are representative of several themes. Please stop by to view them! The Library is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 3-10 p.m.

Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy and Reporting

In compliance with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, Averett University does not unlawfully discriminate on the basis of sex in any of its educational programs or activities, including against any employee, applicant for employment, student, or applicant for admission. Inquiries related to the application of Title IX at Averett should be referred to the University’s Title IX Coordinator:

Amanda Estabrook

420 West Main St

Main Hall, Office 10

Danville, VA 24541

(434) 791-7244

TitleIX@averett.edu

Any person may report sex discrimination, including sexual harassment, via email, phone, or mail at any time or in person during normal business hours using the contact information above. Averett’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy and procedures, which includes information about procedural rights, supportive measures, and confidential resources, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/t9policy.

Individuals may also inquire externally to the Department of Education:

Office for Civil Rights

U.S. Department of Education

400 Maryland Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20202-1100

(800)421-3481

OCR@ed.gov

https://www.ed.gov/ocr

Save the Dates for Open Enrollment for Health Benefits

The Averett University Open Enrollment time frame for eligible employees to enroll in health benefits (medical, dental and vision) is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 1, through Tuesday, Nov. 16.

To ensure you are registered in the portal, please open the link, click the register button and continue to follow the prompts to enter additional information and to verify your profile information already in the portal such as your mailing address. You will save time and some troubleshooting by registering now for a username and password instead of waiting until the open enrollment window opens.

Once you have registered, take a few minutes to look around the Empyrean site as it has a Resources page with Health and Welfare Contacts and a Documents Library of resources for you to learn about the programs offered through the VPCBC such as First Moms, Health Advocate, IngenioRX and LiveHealth Online, just to name a few.

Questions can be sent to Tammy Wall, senior accountant/benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu, or by calling 434-791-5679.

Register for WebMD if you are Eligible for the University Health Plan

There’s never been a better time to put your wellness first.

Whether you’d like to spend more time in nature or in the comfort of your home, the new well-being platform, powered by WebMD ONE, makes it easy to personalize your plan based on your unique interests, and we’ll be there to inspire you on your wellness journey every step of the way.

Discover health and happiness.

The new well-being platform will create a personalized experience based on your interests and point you toward proven resources:

Health Assessment – Receive a personalized report on your health along with steps to help you improve it.

Daily Habits – Set and track health goals through a personalized, mobile-first experience.

Media library – Watch videos and listen to podcasts on well-being topics.

Device and App Connection Center – Connect a fitness device or app to automatically upload your activity.

Personal Health Record – View all of your health information in one place.

How to log in to the new well-being platform:

Visit www.webmdhealth.com/vpc and click on “Create Account” to register. Your Registration ID is your date of birth in MMDDYYYY format followed by the last 6 digits of your SSN. (Example: 11151980123456). If you need assistance, call Customer Service: 866-513-2505.

Download our app, Wellness At Your Side. Work toward your well-being goals anytime, anywhere.

Visit the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and search for “Wellness At Your Side.” Download and open the app, then enter your connection code: VPC

Look for wellness updates each week in CoffeeBreak!

Questions? Contact Bri Harris, wellness coordinator, at bdharris@averett.edu.