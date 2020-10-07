Averett CoffeeBreak 10-7-2020

Posted on October 7th, 2020 by Matt Bell

Health and Safety Reminders

Help keep our campus community safe! Don’t forget to wear your face coverings and to complete a quick health self-check each day before reporting for in-person work. This process can now be completed using your LiveSafe app!

Also, check out our COVID-19 Alert webpage to access our dashboard that tracks the latest campus information related to COVID-19. It will be updated every day, and it reflects student and employee information.

Join Kathie Tune, Lesley Villarose for a Town Hall Meeting

Join Kathie Tune and Lesley Villarose for an open discussion on COVID-19 related topics, issues, questions and concerns. Dean Villarose will address student related health and safety protocols and your questions on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 10-11:30 a.m. HR Director Tune will address employee related health and safety questions and concerns. Register in advance for this meeting by clicking here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

A second meeting date is set for Friday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. with Tune, Villarose and Don Aungst, COVID-19 coordinator. Register in advance for this meeting by clicking here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Payroll Staffing Update

Kristi Phillips is currently training to fill Pam Paynter’s position. This transition should be complete by Thursday, Oct. 15. Please send all your questions about payroll to timesheets@averett.edu. Sandy Isom checks this email every day. Please turn in full-time timesheets to payroll by Friday at 4:30 p.m. and all part-time timesheets by Monday at 4:30 p.m. Payroll is difficult to complete when timesheets aren’t turned in on time. The bank requires two business days to process payroll, which is why we need all timesheets on Monday.

Pay Stubs: Occasionally we have software glitches that prevent pay stubs from going out on time. This has no affect on your paycheck. If you do not get a pay stub email/text on Thursday morning, it does not mean you won’t be paid on Friday.

Steve Lemery’s Radiation is Done

Steve Lemery has finished his daily zappings with Duke Radiation, and everything went well! They said fatigue is a common side effect. Also said the strange hair and aura should fade soon … from when I accidentally moved my head into the beam. 😉 Thanks for all your well wishes.

Become Career Ready: Virtual Fall Workshop Series

Please encourage students to join us for our upcoming programs in the Become Career Ready virtual fall workshop series. Workshops are focused on getting students ready to compete in our virtual world as well as to help them explore a variety of career fields.

Any faculty or staff member who has an idea for a workshop, or who would like to present a workshop should contact Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube. Registration is required to attend the workshops and students should visit Handshake and click on events to register.

Making the Most of Networking Events – Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at noon.

Zoom Etiquette – Tuesday, Oct. 13, at noon and Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m.

Career in Economics presented by Dr. Ernest Pegram Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m.

Preparing for Graduate School – Monday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 20, at noon.

Fall for Online Savings

Visit the Averett University Campus Store online now through Friday, Oct. 9, for the Fall For Savings Sale! Enjoy 25% off your entire purchase of clothing, accessories, gifts and collectibles.

Offer not valid on facemasks and covers, The North Face, diploma frames, graduation regalia, electronics, computer hardware, textbooks, supplies and gift cards.

Discount will display in cart after customer enters promo code FALL25. Offer not valid in store.

Annual Study Abroad Fair!

The annual Averett Study Abroad Fair will be held *virtually* Thursday, Oct. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After registering, students can log in at any time to enter raffles, ask questions, watch spotlight videos and chat with faculty and alumni. Information about career development, internships and financial aid will also be available.

Students on campus: Come by the MPR for a goody bag! Faculty and staff are also welcome to register and stop by. Register here.

Workshop: Careers in Economics – Applying for Economics Jobs with the United States Government

Thinking about a job after college? Consider a career in economics. Join Dr. Ernest E. Pegram, assistant professor in economics, on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m. via Zoom for a conversation about applying for economics jobs with the United States Government.

Click here to register in advance for the Zoom call. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

United States Government Jobs by Agency

Air Force Department Of Education Department Of Transportation NASA Army Department Of Energy Department of Treasury Navy Department Of Agriculture Department Of Justice Health and Human Services State Department Department Of Commerce Department Of Labor Homeland Security Veterans Affairs Department Of Defense Department Of The Interior Housing and Urban Development Federal Reserve System

Haven’s Heels to Heal Challenge

The CCECC has taken the Heels to Heal Challenge to benefit Haven of the Dan River Region, our local domestic violence shelter. Please watch the video here and donate any amount to the challenge.

No donation is too small.

Join me and other male allies on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 1-4 p.m. at 2 Witches Winery and Brewery as we walk to save lives! Visit the CCECC Facebook page here to donate. I’ll even personally match what you donate!

Save the Date: Faculty and Staff Flu Clinic Coming Soon

Averett University is hosting a flu clinic for faculty and staff on two dates this year: Tuesday, Oct. 20, from 7:30-11:30 a.m., and Thursday, Oct. 22, from 7:30-11:30 a.m., both in the MPR. If you are interested in receiving a flu shot, please fill out this survey. If you do not sign up for a time, you will not be guaranteed a flu shot.

You must have a copy of the FRONT and BACK of your insurance card with you at the check in desk, as well as the completed registration form below.

If the time you want is unavailable, please email Delaney Sullivan at wellness@averett.edu and we can find a time that works.

Filling out the survey guarantees you get a flu shot, and also helps us practice safe social distancing.

Join us for the University Book Club

The Averett University Book Club will meet Thursday, Oct. 22, at 4:45 p.m. (currently via Zoom). The Book Club is open to all faculty, staff and students. There is no assigned book as we each share what we are reading. We have learned so much from one another and would love for you to join us on Thursday, Oct. 22!

Register in advance for this meeting by clicking here. Once registered, you will receive a Zoom link for the meeting.

Recruiting Students to Averett Online

Are you looking for a way to recruit students to Averett’s online program? When talking with potential students, be sure to include our wonderful alumni and their achievements! On average, 10% of graduate students choose a school based on the accomplishments of their alumni. This is an excellent tool for potential students who are curious about the program and how it has helped our alumni succeed in their careers, and how it will affect them in the future.

Our Next Starts:

Oct. 14

Jan. 13

*Statistics from 2019 Learning House Report

Open Enrollment Dates for Health Benefits

Open Enrollment for medical, dental and vision plans is set for Monday, Nov. 2, through Monday, Nov. 16, for all employees who are benefits eligible. This time frame allows participants to enroll in the University’s benefits plans for 2021.

Look for additional information to come directly to your Averett email address soon.

Questions? Email Tammy Wall, benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu or Kathie Tune, HR director, at ktune@averett.edu, or send inquiries to wellness@averett.edu.

Ride to the Polls

The CCECC will be shuttling any Averett student who need a ride to the polling center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. We’ll have two vans (4-5 students each) making continuous loops. If you need a ride, come to the CCECC. If you have questions, email bwooten@averett.edu or tyancey@averett.edu.

Wide Array of AFAM Courses Slated for Spring 2021

Please let students know that there will be a wide range of courses offered in the African & African American Studies program in spring 2021. ALL ARE WELCOME! Click the flyer at left for additional information. For more details, contact the individual professors or Toni Gazda, program coordinator. The courses are:

* ENG/AFAM/WGS 309-Women in Literature (Ms. Gazda, TTh: 8:00 AM)

* SOC/AFAM 317-Race & Ethnicity (Dr. Brune, TTh: 9:40 AM)

*HTH/AFAM 301-Cross Cultural Competence in Sport (Dr. M. Lewis, MWF: 9:10 AM)

* POS 215-American National Government (Dr. Sperber, MWF: 10:20 AM)

* MUS/AFAM 199-Music as Protest (Dr. A. Lewis: 1:50 PM) (Note: This is a 2-credit course)

Averett 101: Through the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett, and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“My instructor is really responsive to my needs.”

“Great water pressure in Main.”

“I like the convenience of online.”

“The nursing program was why I chose Averett.”

“Volleyball – getting to know teammates and coaches.”

“Closeness of everyone at Averett – family.”

“Being here and being away from home.”

“Volleyball experience.”

“Flight staff is great.”

“The staff is really friendly – they all say hi and ask how your day is going.”