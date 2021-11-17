Averett CoffeeBreak 11-17-21

Posted on November 17th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Nov. 19, for a Wednesday, Nov. 24, publication.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinics, Booster Shots Available

The Virginia Department of Health is offering weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Chatham on Mondays and in Danville on Tuesdays in November. Please find the full schedule below.

Chatham Health Department

200 H G McGhee Drive

Chatham, Virginia 24531

Every Monday

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. = Moderna and J&J

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. = Pfizer

Danville Health Department

326 Taylor Drive

Danville, Virginia 24541

Every Tuesday

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. = Moderna and J&J

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. = Pfizer

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are available at these clinics. Boosters are now interchangeable, and the types can be mixed and matched. (For example, if you received a Moderna vaccine first, you can now get a Pfizer booster, or if you received a J&J vaccine first, you can now get a Moderna booster, and so on).

Anyone on a college campus is eligible for a booster vaccine six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after their J&J vaccine.

Fall 2021 Commencement Update

We are excited to announce that the Fall 2021 Commencement will be held outside on the field of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

In the event of inclement weather ranging from cold temperatures, rain or snow, the event will be moved inside of the gym of the Grant Center. The inside event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event. Graduates will be notified of the change two days before the ceremony.

Graduates will receive up to five tickets to distribute to guest(s).

The ticket amount will drop to three if moved inside due to inclement weather. Students will pick up tickets at graduation rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 10.

Guests are NOT required to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test in order to attend the graduation ceremony. Guests will only be required to have a ticket to attend the ceremony. Masks are strongly encouraged for guests attending, but will not be required for the outdoor ceremony. However, if the ceremony is moved indoors to the Grant Center due to inclement weather, masks will be required inside by all in attendance.

All graduating students are still required to either be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (at least two weeks out from J&J vaccine or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer) or a NEGATIVE PCR COVID-19 test to participate in the ceremony. Below, you will find the directions for graduates to follow to be approved to attend the ceremony.

**Anyone experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, including graduates and guests, should not attend the graduation ceremony.

Graduates, please contact Katie Johnston at kjohnston@averett.edu if you are unable to attend the ceremony. Your diploma will be mailed to you the week following the graduation ceremony.

Steps required by GRADUATES ONLY to take in order to participate in the graduation ceremony:

Fully Vaccinated: If you have not yet done so, a picture of your COVID-19 vaccine card must be sent to health@averett.edu by November 21. Not Fully Vaccinated: A negative COVID-19 PCR test (rapid antigen test will not be accepted) must be completed between December 6 and December 7 and submitted to health@averett.edu by December 10. Masks are required when indoors regardless of your vaccination status.

*GRADUATES If you are not cleared by Health Services by meeting the above criteria, you will not be eligible to participate in the Fall 2021 ceremony and your diploma will be mailed to you the week following the graduation ceremony. For additional questions regarding the criteria listed above, please contact Health Services at health@averett.edu or 434-791-5718.

Graduates, please check your Averett email regularly for updates on the commencement process.

Important deadlines for graduating seniors:

November 18 – All official transcripts and test scores from other institutions must be received in the Registrar’s Office.

November 18 – Cap and gown orders must be placed or will be assessed a $10 late fee.

November 21 – Last day to apply for graduation. All students must apply for graduation in order to graduate.

November 21 – All outstanding balances must be paid in order to graduate on Dec. 11, 2021. If you are not financially cleared for graduation you will not be able to graduate. Contact student accounts to pay over the phone at 434-791-7182.

November 21 – Fully vaccinated graduates must have their vaccine cards emailed to health@averett.edu.

December 6-7 – Not fully vaccinated graduates must submit negative PCR COVID-19 test to participate in the graduation ceremony. In order to receive results in a prompt manor please test on December 6 or 7. Results must be submitted to Health Services (health@averett.edu) no later than December 10.

December 10 – Graduation Rehearsal 2 p.m. at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

December 11 – Graduation Day Ceremony 1 p.m. at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

For additional questions contact Katie Johnston at 434-791-5877 or kjhonston@averett.edu.

AppleFest 2021

Delicious desserts and entrees featuring apples harvested at local farms will be served at the café and Jut’s Café Thursday, Nov. 18, during lunch and dinner service. Dining services will be featuring a flavorful apple spice latte at Jut’s! Learn about local farms near you and sample some of the fantastic apples and apple recipes your dining team has crafted!

We Want Your Christmas Photos!

Dear Colleagues,

You are invited to get involved in a new and creative way for the Averett Celebrates Christmas concert!

We’d like for each of you to send a picture to jwphillips@averett.edu of an image of what Christmas or the winter holidays mean to you. This can be a photograph from your personal collection (preferred) or an image you find online. These images will be displayed on the large screens in Pritchett while the music is happening. You may send more than one image if you feel torn between a couple of great ones.

Please get these submitted by Thursday, Nov. 18.

Thanks, and let’s have fun with this!

Yours,

Janet Phillips

Averett Book Club

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the Averett University Book Club will meet in person at 5 p.m. in the Blount Library. Please wear your mask! No books are assigned. We share what we are reading!

We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to Averett students, staff, faculty, retirees and alumni. If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, Linda Lemery or Liz Cervantes.

Hope to see you at the library!

Angel Tree Celebration

Thank you to all who sponsored an Angel for the Angel Tree Celebration on Monday, Nov. 29, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Carrington Gym.

ALL gifts must be returned by Friday, Nov. 19, at 4:30 p.m. at the CCECC.

Remember to follow the gift sponsor guidelines below:

Do Not spend more than $100

No large purchases of game consoles, computers or smart phones.

Do not purchase gift cards unless requested.

Please purchase a helmet if your Angel asked for a bike or scooter.

Purchase at least one apparel item based on the wish list.

Individually wrap all gifts and label with the Angels full name.

Be sure to remove all tags and return the receipts along with the gifts to the CCECC by Friday, Nov. 19.

If you have any questions, please contact Tia at Tyancey@averett.edu .

Thank you!

Volunteers Needed for Late Night Breakfast

As the semester is nearing its end, the Student Engagement Team is working on the annual late night breakfast. Late night breakfast occurs on Reading Day, Wednesday Dec. 1, from 10 p.m. to midnight in the Student Center Café. We will need volunteers for this event, and if you would like to help, please email Nate Lake at nclake@averett.edu.

Averett Family Holiday Open House

Dr. Tiffany Franks and Joe Franks invite you and a guest for an evening of fun and holiday cheer for the Averett Family on Thursday, Dec. 9, beginning at 4 p.m. The holiday open house will be held at the President’s House, 500 Hawthorne Drive.

RSVP to Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu or call 434-791-5671.

ID Card Replacements

The ID card machine is up and running during select weekday hours. You may visit Averett’s HelpDesk from 2-4 p.m. to have ID cards replaced. This service will be available Monday through Friday from 2-4 p.m.

Those needing new cards or replacement cards MUST bring a valid government-issued picture ID. This can include a valid passport or driver’s license. No ID cards will be issued without a valid picture ID.

We understand the difficulties and issues many of you have experienced during the semester due to card issues. During the semester, we took necessary steps to get the card machine up and running again. We understand the importance of having an ID card and appreciate your patience as we worked through various issues with the machine.

If you have any questions, please visit the HelpDesk.

Update: 2021 Grassroots VTAG Campaign

Good Afternoon Averett Family,

On behalf of the Averett Admissions office, I want to thank each of you that are helping to make our current VTAG Campaign a success. You may have heard me or Dr. Franks speak regarding the importance of our elected officials hearing our community voices support our students and the impact of the VTAG program. In our competitive spirit, we also take great pride in how our efforts compare to our peer institutions. Out of the nearly 30 private institutions, Averett is currently ranked 8th.

Virginia Wesleyan-449

Liberty- 378

Shenandoah- 270

Mary Baldwin-266

Hampden-Sydney- 239

Hollins-225

Bluefield-150

Averett-141

Thank you for one of our strongest early efforts, but we must continue to make our voices heard – loudly. CICV’s web page makes it very easy for you to send an email or written letter to Governor Northam and your state legislators. The web page helps you identify your representatives in the Virginia General Assembly. Please visit https://bit.ly/Thanks4TAG. If you are not a Virginia resident, you can write a letter in support of your Virginia students by using the university address.

For almost 50 years, VTAG has helped make Averett more affordable for all of our Virginia families. For many families the VTAG award is the difference between being able to afford college or not. The undergraduate award this year is $4,000, and $2,200 for students in graduate programs in health professions. VTAG has impacted over 460 of our current students’ decision to study here at Averett University. Please support VTAG for our students by sending an email as quickly as possible to Governor Northam and your members of the General Assembly to ask then to do everything possible to increase funding for the award to $4,500 for undergraduates and $2,500 for graduate students. It is critical that we convey to Governor Northam and members of the General Assembly how vital VTAG funding is to our students, families, and communities and why VTAG funding must be a priority for the Governor in the budget he will introduce in December. Governor Northam will make final budget decisions in early December.

Thank you again for taking the time to write a quick email. It makes a significant difference for our students and our Averett community.

Go Cougars,

Matthew Mann

Associate Director of Admissions

Top Stories of 2021 – As Decided by You!

Averett family, the top stories of 2021 will be decided by you! In this survey you will see several headlines, which are linked to news stories as they appeared during the calendar year. Click here to take the survey. Order the stories from top to bottom – favorite to least favorite – and be sure to hit submit after doing so. The results will be shared in a year-end review. Thank you for your participation! For any questions, please contact Matt Bell at 791-5681 or mbell@averett.edu.

Painting the Vision of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Thank you to the Averett community for your participation in “Painting the Vision of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” with SOVAH Health.

The Averett DEI banner will be on display in the SOVAH Health lobby (142 South Main Street) along with other community partner artwork through November 30.

We would like to thank SOVAH Health for the opportunity to share our mural and to showcase how not only Averett but our entire Dan River Region promotes and celebrates diversity.

At Averett, we work hard every day to welcome all students, faculty, staff and alumni to an academic community that fosters awareness, inclusivity, equity and service while fulfilling our mission of creating catalysts for positive change. Averett celebrates all forms of individual uniqueness, while respecting all differences in a safe and nurturing environment.

Every member of the Averett community shares the responsibilities of conducting themselves ethically and as good citizens, and of promoting the expansion of skills, and intellectual and emotional growth. A number of our Cougar family members took the time to take a selfie that demonstrated an aspect of their personal diverse identity – OR what makes them, THEM!

We had 50 participants to reflect on race, ethnicity, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, athletic ability, academic major, veteran status, career choice and first generation college status – whatever motivated them to be celebrated.

So as you can see, at Averett University, we value not just visible diversity, but also our vision of cultivating leaders of tomorrow.

School of Nursing Fundraiser

Make sure to stop by the Averett School of Nursing on Bridge Street and check out our Christmas doors. Voting is now in progress. Voting envelopes are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and support our Student Nurse Association.

Submissions Wanted for The Ember

Averett’s literary and art magazine, The Ember, is accepting submissions for the Spring Semester. Submission categories include original poetry, short-stories, art pieces and photography. There are cash prizes for winners in every category!

Staff Council and CCECC Professional Development Series Thank You

Thank you, Dr. Jaime Stacy, for your wonderful presentation on Online Learning last Wednesday, Nov. 10. The session was incredibly informative and your time and expertise were greatly appreciated. See what some of the participants said below;

“Thank you! I learned so much!”

– Penny Hudson

“Thank you so much Dr. Stacy for taking the time out of your day to educate us on the history of online learning and its progression. It was very helpful when you provided us samples of applications we had never used before. I hope to utilize real-life application with those tools and features very soon!”

– Jen Bowles

“Thank you for being so creative and passionate about all the free online teaching resources out there. I am positive that everyone who attended learned new and innovative ways to teach and engage students. Averett is so fortunate to have you.”

– Dr. Carly Pearce

Please save the date and be on the lookout for more details related to the next Professional Development Event: Financial Planning Basics, on Jan. 26, 2022. All faculty and staff are encouraged and invited to join these events!

STEM Academy a Huge Success

In partnership with Averett Aeronautics, the CCECC traveled to Newport News, Va. to represent Averett at the 2021 STEM Exploration Community Event at the Brooks Crossing Innovation and Opportunity Center. We used our new desktop flight simulator to engage about 500 middle and high school students on how to fly and land planes.