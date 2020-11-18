Averett CoffeeBreak 11-18-2020

Posted on November 18th, 2020 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Nov. 20, for a Wednesday, Nov. 25, publication.

An Update on Commencement

We know there are many questions regarding how the Governor of Virginia’s new executive order for COVID-19 restrictions on event attendance maximums will affect campus events, especially Winter Commencement. Like many higher education institutions in the Commonwealth, we are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia to sort through the particulars of the order and better understand how it applies to outdoor events for colleges and universities. We will communicate what we learn, including whether or not we will need to make any adjustments and our finalized plans, as soon as they are confirmed. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation.

Student Book Rental Returns

This week, students received an email from Dean Lesley Villarose regarding procedures for returning rental books to the Campus Bookstore. Please remind student to return all rented books on time and through the appropriate channels.

Spring 2021 Semester Update

The spring 2021 semester will follow the published schedule. Spring break has been placed back on the schedule.

Health and Safety Reminders

Help keep our campus community safe! Don’t forget to wear your face coverings and to complete a quick health self-check each day before reporting for in-person work. This process can now be completed using your LiveSafe app!

Also, check out our COVID-19 Alert webpage to access our dashboard that tracks the latest campus information related to COVID-19. It will be updated every business day, and it reflects student and employee information.

Finally, for questions on any COVID-19 matters join Kathie Tune for a question and answer virtual meeting each Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. Click here to join the Campus Q&A Zoom Meeting. If you would like to dial in by using your phone, please email averettcentral@Averett.edu from your Averett assigned email account and the password for access will be sent directly to your Averett email address within 24 hours.

Deadline Extended: University Branding Survey

We have extended the deadline to participate in an important project underway at Averett. We have retained Carnegie Dartlet, a leading reputation strategy firm, to conduct a consensus-building research project focused on promoting communication clarity and alignment for the institution. Their original methodology has been delivered at universities across the country with great success.

The survey is the first step, to be followed by interactive live workshops via Zoom, to begin defining the human personality and story of Averett. It will take less than 15 minutes to complete. The survey is now open for just another week until Monday, Nov. 23. Your voice will help shape the University’s communication platform for years to come. Please take the time to participate in this important work.

Tuition Remission Applications

If you are planning to enroll for spring classes under the tuition remission benefit, make sure to have your application for tuition remission approval by the add/drop date of Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Contact Kathie Tune, HR director, at ktune@averett.edu for questions concerning the tuition benefit approval process.

Faculty/Staff Campaign Winners

The annual fund is so important for Averett’s ability to build a comprehensive program for students. Being able to share that the faculty and staff are also in support of Averett builds excitement among donors, and causes them to stand up and pull out their wallets. To add some fun we did a drawing during our October/November campaign for gifts from faculty and staff. The winners of the drawing are:

Teresa Beach, 1st prize-$300 Amazon card

Marion Breen, 2nd prize-$200 Amazon card

Jason Ferrell, 3rd prize-$100 Amazon card

All gifts before June 30, 2021 still count for the faculty/staff percentage of giving, so it isn’t too late to participate! If you have any questions, please contact Dan Hayes or Diane Gosney.

VTAG Campaign

It’s that time of year again for the annual VTAG campaign, and it’s obviously going to look a bit different this year. Since we can’t do an in-person campaign in the dining hall, we will have to rely on email campaigns, word of mouth, social media and other means to get our students excited for advocacy and to make our voices heard. As in the past, we are asking for increased support of the VTAG award, but we are running into budget challenges due to COVID-19. This year it’s important that our students and our voices are heard in the midst of everything else happening.

Our role as staff and faculty is equally important in the advocacy campaign. I’m asking for you as staff or alumni to please submit your letter to your elected officials as soon as you can. I’m including my letter and the link to send for your convenience. Please let me know if you have any questions about your letter. Carl’s team will be sending out letters to all of the parents and students in the system, but as always we will need to supplement their efforts.

Thank you all for your help and support of our students here at Averett.

Matthew Mann

Associate Director of Admissions

Tuition Exchange Programs

Remember to consider the tuition exchange programs when researching colleges and universities for your personal professional development or for your dependents.

Averett University holds membership in the Tuition Exchange and the Tuition Exchange Program for benefits-eligible University employees and their dependents.

Contact Kathie Tune, HR director, at ktune@averett.edu for additional information or to schedule an appointment to review the opportunities available for Tuition Exchange members.

Education Department Honors Alumni, Holds Advisory Board Meeting

The Education Department would like to recognize all of the hard work and support our clinical educators and student teachers have achieved this semester. We hosted our Excellence in Education Evening this past Monday, Nov. 16, via Zoom, to formally honor these individuals. One of the highlights of this event was our guest speaker Mr. Anthony Swann, alumnus and 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year, who gave our students some words of encouragement for the future. This time has been especially challenging for educators, and we are very proud of our students for pushing through and learning to overcome these obstacles.

The department also had our advisory board committee meeting this week on Tuesday, Nov. 17, via Zoom. During this meeting, our partners and superintendents met with faculty and staff to discuss important feedback on how we can better assist our students and improve the program. We were pleased to have the new superintendent for Danville Public Schools, Dr. Angela Hairston, in attendance. We would also like to thank all of the members of the teacher education committee who were able to attend for of all of your support and time spent in helping to make this program a success.

Golden Bagel Nominations Wanted!

Please send any nominations for this November’s Golden Bagel award to the Staff Council at Staffcouncil@averett.edu.

Help our Response Rate – NASCE

Colleagues, our response rate is only 10 percent right now. We need your competitive spirit to kick in and help us succeed! Please encourage your students to complete the NASCE Survey.

As part of the National Assessment of Service and Community Engagement (NASCE), all Averett University students are invited to take this short survey at siena.edu/scri/averettnasce (or use the attached QR code).

Regardless of their participation in service and community engagement, their opinions and experiences are important. Results contribute to a growing understanding of service and community engagement by undergraduate students here at Averett and at colleges and universities across the country.

All Averett University students who complete the survey have the opportunity to win CCECC swag, and the first 10 students to complete the survey have the opportunity to claim a $10 Starbucks gift card.