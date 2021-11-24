Averett CoffeeBreak 11-24-21

Posted on November 24th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Nov. 26, for a Wednesday, Dec. 1, publication.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinics, Booster Shots Available

The Virginia Department of Health is offering weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Chatham on Mondays and in Danville on Tuesdays in November. Please find the full schedule below.

Chatham Health Department

200 H G McGhee Drive

Chatham, Virginia 24531

Every Monday

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. = Moderna and J&J

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. = Pfizer

Danville Health Department

326 Taylor Drive

Danville, Virginia 24541

Every Tuesday

9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. = Moderna and J&J

1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. = Pfizer

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots are available at these clinics. Boosters are now interchangeable, and the types can be mixed and matched. (For example, if you received a Moderna vaccine first, you can now get a Pfizer booster, or if you received a J&J vaccine first, you can now get a Moderna booster, and so on).

Anyone on a college campus is eligible for a booster vaccine six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months after their J&J vaccine.

New Member of Registrar’s Office Staff

The Registrar’s Office is excited to welcome Christopher Molina ’18 to Averett! Chris has been hired for the record specialist II position. He is an Averett alumnus with a Bachelor of Science and Arts in management science. Chris is happy to be back on campus. Please feel free to stop by and welcome him in Main 118.

Welcome Vicky Arrington to Averett

We are excited to welcome Vicky Arrington ’14 to Averett this week in her new position as our staff accountant. Vicky is an Averett alumna, having received her bachelor’s degree in business administration. She comes to us from a position in the accounts payable department of Davenport Energy and has over 30 years of hands-on experience in banking, cash application, accounts/receivable/accounting collections and customer/client services. Vicky has one daughter and two grandchildren. She enjoys being active in her church and spending as much time as possible with her family. Please join us in welcoming Vicky to the business office. Feel free to stop by and welcome her in person in Main Hall 105.

Dr. Samoilenko Published His Latest Research

Professor of Information Systems Dr. Sergey Samoilenko published his latest research in the European Journal of Information Systems, one of the top journals in the fields of operational research and information systems.

The title of the article is, “An approach to modelling complex ICT4D investment problems: towards a solution-oriented framework and data analytics methodology,” and the content can be found by clicking here.

Fall 2021 Commencement Update

We are excited to announce that the fall 2021 Commencement will be held outside on the field of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

In the event of inclement weather ranging from cold temperatures, rain or snow, the event will be moved inside of the gym of the Grant Center. The inside event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event. Graduates will be notified of the change two days before the ceremony.

Graduates will receive up to five tickets to distribute to guest(s).

The ticket amount will drop to three if moved inside due to inclement weather. Students will pick up tickets at graduation rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 10.

Guests are NOT required to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test in order to attend the graduation ceremony. Guests will only be required to have a ticket to attend the ceremony. Masks are strongly encouraged for guests attending, but will not be required for the outdoor ceremony. However, if the ceremony is moved indoors to the Grant Center due to inclement weather, masks will be required inside by all in attendance.

All graduating students are still required to either be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (at least two weeks out from J&J vaccine or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer) or a NEGATIVE PCR COVID-19 test to participate in the ceremony. Below, you will find the directions for graduates to follow to be approved to attend the ceremony.

**Anyone experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, including graduates and guests, should not attend the graduation ceremony.

Graduates, please contact Katie Johnston at kjohnston@averett.edu if you are unable to attend the ceremony. Your diploma will be mailed to you the week following the graduation ceremony.

Steps required by GRADUATES ONLY to take in order to participate in the graduation ceremony:

Fully Vaccinated: If you have not yet done so, a picture of your COVID-19 vaccine card must be sent to health@averett.edu by November 21. Not Fully Vaccinated: A negative COVID-19 PCR test (rapid antigen test will not be accepted) must be completed between December 6 and December 7 and submitted to health@averett.edu by December 10. Masks are required when indoors regardless of your vaccination status.

*GRADUATES if you are not cleared by Health Services by meeting the above criteria, you will not be eligible to participate in the fall 2021 ceremony and your diploma will be mailed to you the week following the graduation ceremony. For additional questions regarding the criteria listed above, please contact Health Services at health@averett.edu or 434-791-5718.

Graduates, please check your Averett email regularly for updates on the commencement process.

Important deadlines for graduating seniors:

December 6-7 – Not fully vaccinated graduates must submit negative PCR COVID-19 test to participate in the graduation ceremony. In order to receive results in a prompt manor please test on December 6 or 7. Results must be submitted to Health Services (health@averett.edu) no later than December 10.

December 10 – Graduation Rehearsal 2 p.m. at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

December 11 – Graduation Day Ceremony 1 p.m. at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

For additional questions contact Katie Johnston at 434-791-5877 or kjhonston@averett.edu.

Angel Tree Celebration

Join us for the Angel Tree Celebration on Monday, Nov. 29, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Carrington Gym.

If you have any questions, please contact Tia at Tyancey@averett.edu .

Thank you!

Volunteers Needed for Late Night Breakfast

As the semester is nearing its end, the Student Engagement Team is working on the annual late night breakfast. Late night breakfast occurs on Reading Day, Wednesday Dec. 1, from 10 p.m. to midnight in the Dining Hall. We will need volunteers for this event, and if you would like to help, please email Nate Lake at nclake@averett.edu.

Averett Celebrates Christmas

Arts@Averett presents “Averett Celebrates Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium.

The Averett Music Department renews the tradition of “Averett Celebrates Christmas” with a collaboration of student and community performers. Join us to awaken your Christmas spirit.

Christmas Dinner

Join us for Christmas dinner at the Dining Hall! Thursday, Dec. 2, from 5-9:30 p.m., dinner will feature honey and pineapple glazed Virginia ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, German chocolate cake and much more!

Averett Family Holiday Open House

Dr. Tiffany Franks and Joe Franks invite you and a guest for an evening of fun and holiday cheer for the Averett Family on Thursday, Dec. 9, beginning at 4 p.m. The holiday open house will be held at the President’s House, 500 Hawthorne Dr..

RSVP to Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu or call 434-791-5671.

ID Card Replacements

The ID card machine is up and running during select weekday hours. You may visit Averett’s HelpDesk from 2-4 p.m. to have ID cards replaced. This service will be available Monday through Friday from 2-4 p.m.

Those needing new cards or replacement cards MUST bring a valid government-issued picture ID. This can include a valid passport or driver’s license. No ID cards will be issued without a valid picture ID.

We understand the difficulties and issues many of you have experienced during the semester due to card issues. During the semester, we took necessary steps to get the card machine up and running again. We understand the importance of having an ID card and appreciate your patience as we worked through various issues with the machine.

If you have any questions, please visit the HelpDesk.

Update: 2021 Grassroots VTAG Campaign

Good Afternoon Averett Family,

On behalf of the Averett Admissions office, I want to thank each of you that are helping to make our current VTAG Campaign a success. You may have heard me or Dr. Franks speak regarding the importance of our elected officials hearing our community voices support our students and the impact of the VTAG program. In our competitive spirit, we also take great pride in how our efforts compare to our peer institutions. Out of the nearly 30 private institutions, Averett is currently ranked 8th.

Virginia Wesleyan-449

Liberty- 378

Shenandoah- 270

Mary Baldwin-266

Hampden-Sydney- 239

Hollins-225

Bluefield-150

Averett-141

Thank you for one of our strongest early efforts, but we must continue to make our voices heard – loudly. CICV’s web page makes it very easy for you to send an email or written letter to Governor Northam and your state legislators. The web page helps you identify your representatives in the Virginia General Assembly. Please visit https://bit.ly/Thanks4TAG. If you are not a Virginia resident, you can write a letter in support of your Virginia students by using the university address.

For almost 50 years, VTAG has helped make Averett more affordable for all of our Virginia families. For many families the VTAG award is the difference between being able to afford college or not. The undergraduate award this year is $4,000, and $2,200 for students in graduate programs in health professions. VTAG has impacted over 460 of our current students’ decision to study here at Averett University. Please support VTAG for our students by sending an email as quickly as possible to Governor Northam and your members of the General Assembly to ask then to do everything possible to increase funding for the award to $4,500 for undergraduates and $2,500 for graduate students. It is critical that we convey to Governor Northam and members of the General Assembly how vital VTAG funding is to our students, families and communities and why VTAG funding must be a priority for the Governor in the budget he will introduce in December. Governor Northam will make final budget decisions in early December.

Thank you again for taking the time to write a quick email. It makes a significant difference for our students and our Averett community.

Go Cougars,

Matthew Mann

Associate Director of Admissions

Top Stories of 2021 – As Decided by You!

Averett family, the top stories of 2021 will be decided by you! In this survey you will see several headlines, which are linked to news stories as they appeared during the calendar year. Click here to take the survey. Order the stories from top to bottom – favorite to least favorite – and be sure to hit submit after doing so. The results will be shared in a year-end review. Thank you for your participation! For any questions, please contact Matt Bell at 791-5681 or mbell@averett.edu.

School of Nursing Fundraiser

Make sure to stop by the Averett School of Nursing on Bridge Street and check out our Christmas doors. Voting is now in progress. Voting envelopes are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come by and support our Student Nurse Association.

Submissions Wanted for The Ember

Averett’s literary and art magazine, The Ember, is accepting submissions for the Spring Semester. Submission categories include original poetry, short-stories, art pieces and photography. There are cash prizes for winners in every category!

POPS Concert Held

Miss the Averett University Symphonic Band POPS concert? We’ve got you covered with a recording of the performance. Click here to watch.

2021 Engaged Showcase Award Winners

Averett’s CCECC celebrated the 6th annual Engaged Learning Showcase in Pritchett Fine Arts last week. Representing students and faculty from Averett, Danville Community College and Piedmont Community College, the event featured 25 dynamic course-based projects ranging from service-learning, internships, volunteer experiences and undergraduate research. Averett’s President Dr. Tiffany Franks welcomed the audience and presenters by praising the students, faculty and staff for their hard work on helping our community partners build capacity in the Dan River Region. Executive Director of the CCECC and Dean of Engaged Learning Dr. Billy Wooten stated, “Despite COVID’s attempt to slow us down, we adapted and pivoted toward offering more engaged opportunities for students, which has led us to double our service-learning course offerings, volunteer opportunities and career development experiences, as evidenced tonight by this packed showcase.” The event also featured our 2021 Engaged Learning Awards for outstanding faculty, staff, students and community partner. This year’s recipients are:

Professor Karen Oaks – Nursing

Professor Stephanie Smith – Biology

Tammy Jackson – Student Life

Emma Olsson – Athletics

Bryan Price – UVA Cancer Center

Lydie Kodio – Intern of the Year

Zamyiah Mangum – Volunteer of the Year