Averett CoffeeBreak 11-30-22

Update on VP for Academic Affairs Search

Dear Colleagues,

As you know, we engaged Coleman & Lew Search Firm in a listening tour of our campus to garner input and feedback regarding the many qualities needed in a Vice President of Academic Affairs at this time in our trajectory. The outcomes of the tour allowed me to hear the perspectives of many across campus – certainly many of whom work hand in glove with the VP for Academic Affairs (VPAA).

We are most grateful to Ginger Henderson for stepping into the role of Interim VPAA for this academic year, and excited to share that she will remain Interim VPAA at least through the 2023-24 academic year.

Many of the skills and gifts that Ginger brings to the role of Interim VPAA are precisely what all of Averett – from the faculty, to the students, to the academic administrative team, to President’s Council – most need during this phase. As a long-time member of Averett’s faculty, Ginger understands first-hand the faculty experience; she effectively collaborates and brings people together to build solutions; she persistently and with urgency addresses conflict or challenges; and naturally lifts others up and helps them to shine.

I’d like to thank Jackie Finney, co-chair and professor of Theatre, for standing ready to steer the Search Committee, and for all the faculty and staff who are collaborating as Ginger leads a dynamic, mission-oriented, compelling agenda for the academic life of Averett.

Please join me in congratulating and thanking Ginger for her continued service during this pivotal time.

Cheers & Appreciation,

Tiffany Franks

An Important Message Concerning Delivery of 1095s to Averett Benefits Eligible Employee

For the 2022 1095 filing, there is an option for employees to consent to receive their forms electronically only. This feature is only available in COMPASS for the employee, you will not be able to consent on the employee’s behalf. Employees must submit their consent before Dec. 1 to guarantee opt out of receiving a mailed IRS form 1095 for the current reporting year. Please review your own accounts in COMPASS and let me know if you have any issues. Reminder you need to login to COMPASS, not impersonate from MAP.

To review and update consent, please access our website by clicking here and navigate to ‘1095 Forms Management’ under the main menu. Employees must submit their consent before Thursday, Dec. 1, to guarantee opt out of receiving a mailed IRS form 1095 for the current reporting year. If employees do not update their consent status, they will receive their 1095 forms both electronically and by mail.

Contact Pam Paynter at [email protected] or Kathie Tune [email protected] with questions or concerns.

DeStress Fest Today

Join us for the DeStress Fest today, Nov. 30, at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Student Lawn. See flyer for more details.

Final Week: Averett Fall Semester Student Art Exhibition

The Averett Fall Semester Student Art Exhibition ends next week on Friday, Dec. 2, in the Mary B. Blount Library.

The Averett Art Department would like to extend an invitation to the public and to the Averett Family to view the fall 2022 art exhibition showcasing work from the drawing, printing and ceramics classes. This particular exhibition is dedicated to the late Robert Marsh (1944-2022).

This exhibition focuses on new ways of looking – the printing and drawing classes specifically concentrated on microscopic views and macro or satellite photographs to inspire compositions. Please leave a comment, and feedback in the book provided in the library. The library is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Averett Celebrates Christmas

Join us for Averett Celebrates Christmas Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. for a free concert in Pritchett Auditorium in the Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center. Enjoy this annual festival of old and new holiday favorites with the Averett Music Department’s ensembles and special guests.

Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Tournament

The Averett Esports Teams are hosting a casual Super Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament for students and staff Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 10 a.m. Come out to participate or spectate and enjoy a great environment, prizes from local restaurants and free food!

Dr. Betty Heard Christmas Readings

Join us on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in the MPR for this annual holiday tradition. Linda Lemery, retired circulation manager at Averett’s Mary B. Blount Library, was a long-time staff and adjunct faculty member of Averett. Lemery has led the Betty Heard Christmas Readings for several years, and delights children with her lively Christmas tales. The late Dr. Betty Heard was a dear friend and Averett colleagues, and was our first reader for the children. Because of her love for children’s literature and the Christmas Readings, we named this special night at Averett in her memory.

Join Us for a Christmas Party!

Averett faculty, staff and retirees (plus a guest) are invited for a Christmas Party hosted by Tiffany and Joe Franks on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at 500 Hawthorne Drive.

Please respond to Cyndie Basinger at [email protected], and include your guest’s name.

Graduating Seniors & Alumni Ballad Event

All Averett faculty, staff and alumni are welcome to join us at Ballad Brewing on Friday, Dec. 9, from 7-11 p.m. as we celebrate the December graduating seniors. Appetizers will be served and great fellowship will be had!

Contact Casey Scarce [email protected] with any questions!

Wreaths for a Cause

Wreaths for a Cause is open now at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) through Thursday, Dec. 15, when a live and silent auction will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Averett has a wreath on display, and the money raised from this auction will go toward the Cougar Cares fund.

Commencement Volunteers Needed

If you would like to volunteer to help with the December commencement, please email Debbie Pike. We need volunteers to help collect tickets, seat special guests, wear the Cougar costume and to help out where needed. Graduation will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Averett 110: In the Eyes of First Year Students

President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

“I like that we have mental health services.”

“I like the student panel discussions.”

“I’m surrounded by helpful people.”

“I was home schooled but I love it here – making new friends all the time.”

“Athletic team bonding Averett feels like home.” “Wrestling coaches are great.”

“I like the freedom as a commuter.”

“I like the small feel/atmosphere of Averett.”

“It’s easy to talk to professors.”

“The coaches work with me around my schedule.”

Cougar Cares Closet

As a reminder, the CCECC provides interview clothes to students who are in need. Any student needing interview clothing is encouraged to check with the CCECC prior to purchasing a suit. Students may keep the suits if desired.

We also are in need of gently used (or new) clothing items that are suitable for an interview. Items needed include: solid dark blue, grey, tan or black suit jackets, pants and skirts; white or other solid colored dress shirts; and men’s ties. Please note that we are not accepting shoes at this time nor are we able to accept business casual clothing, casual clothing or dresses.

Please reach out to Angie McAdams with any questions. Thanks!