Averett CoffeeBreak 11-4-2020

Posted on November 4th, 2020 by Matt Bell

Health and Safety Reminders

Help keep our campus community safe! Don’t forget to wear your face coverings and to complete a quick health self-check each day before reporting for in-person work. This process can now be completed using your LiveSafe app!

Also, check out our COVID-19 Alert webpage to access our dashboard that tracks the latest campus information related to COVID-19. It will be updated every business day, and it reflects student and employee information.

Finally, for questions on any COVID-19 matters join Kathie Tune for a question and answer virtual meeting each Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. Click here to join the Campus Q&A Zoom Meeting. If you would like to dial in by using your phone, please email averettcentral@Averett.edu from your Averett assigned email account and the password for access will be sent directly to your Averett email address within 24 hours.

Tree Removal in Process

In order to keep our community safe, we must remove a tree from the Main Hall lawn at the corner of West Main Street and Mountain View Avenue starting today, Nov. 4. While a beautiful part of campus grounds, the tree has become unhealthy and is deteriorating, so its removal is a matter of safety.

The crew will likely be working through Thursday.

Open Enrollment Q&A

This is a friendly reminder to check in with Kathie Tune or Tammy Wall with your open enrollment questions. In order to address your questions and concerns, we have scheduled Zoom meetings for Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. We want to ensure that you have every opportunity to understand our benefit plans and all of your choices for 2021. The Zoom meeting schedule is as follows: November 4 and 11. Use this link to register to connect for the benefits coordinator meeting.

Kathie Tune is also available every Thursday from 10-11:30 a.m. via Zoom. Use this link to register for that meeting.

IT Assessment

This week, Moran Technology Consulting (MTC) will begin an independent IT assessment for Averett University that will evaluate and review the current state of information technology services.

Over the next few weeks, MTC will be meeting with many of you to discuss your thoughts and ideas. Areas included in this IT assessment will be administrative systems, academic technology, infrastructure, culture, communications, IT governance, IT leadership, strategic planning and IT funding.

Averett University students, faculty and staff can send along documentation, questions or other material to the following email address: Averett@morantechnology.com.

Thank you in advance for your participation in the IT assessment. If you have any questions, contact Don Aungst or Michael Boehm.

Habitat for Humanity Breakfast Fundraiser

Our local Habitat for Humanity chapter in Danville and Pittsylvania County is hosting a virtual breakfast fundraiser on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Proceeds will go toward developing one of our most ambitious projects to date – the Habitat Village. Imagine how an entire community of homes for underserved populations could benefit our region and change the lives of deserving people. Please join us for a virtual breakfast and open your hearts (and wallets). We will have prizes throughout.

What’s Your Passion?

The Centers for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness are hosting an innovation workshop on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the MPR. Free pizza and drinks provided! Come out and join our roundtable discussion of issues you care about and would like to pursue. Want to start a new business? Want to advocate for cleaner water? Any issue is fair game. Learn to be INNOVATIVE.

Presidential Fireside Chat on Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Averett’s Centers of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness are co-sponsoring our first-in-a-series fireside chat on What Have We Learned about Resiliency in 2020? Lessons from Entrepreneurs, Business, University and Government Leaders on Monday, Nov. 16, from 6-7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. The event is lmited to the first 100 guests who register by emailing bwooten@averett.edu, or via Zoom by clicking here. You may also scan the QR code on the attached poster at left.

Panelists include:

Dr. Tiffany Franks – president of Averett University

John Vigouroux – chief entrepreneurship and innovation officer at Averett

Sheila Hill-Christian – managing director at Fahrenheit Advisors & Averett trustee

William Kilmer – managing partner at C5 Capital

Alvaro Jimenez – president of Averett’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Club

Who are the Outstanding Alumni?

In the alumni office, we are working to connect alumni with Averett and renewing our search for influential alumni with a special initiative. These are alumni who deserve awards or who could be supporting Averett with a monetary gift. Please take a moment to think of five alumni who love Averett and send those names to Dan Hayes by email or interoffice mail.

Donate to Averett Today

Averett counts on financial gifts from alumni and friends to support the growth of the University without putting the load on student tuition. Faculty and staff giving is crucial to building the momentum for that success. The ability to say that our faculty and staff are supporting the mission of Averett is so valuable to building the excitement. To make it a game, we will do a drawing from all the faculty and staff donors. It isn’t about how much you give, just that you give! Your $10 can be worth $10,000 to Averett!

Zoom Support

Central support for Zoom is being transferred from GPS to the IT department. All Zoom support issues will be handled as any other IT issue that may arise. If you need assistance, please fill out a Helpdesk ticket, or call the Helpdesk at 791-5720. This allows for better tracking and the ability to recognize recurring issues. Should you have specific issues or questions, please contact Zoom Coordinator Kevin Lipscomb at 434-791-5799.

Know Someone Interested in Graduate School?

Did you know affordability is the primary factor for 46% of adults when looking for a school to continue their education? As you encourage students to start or continue their education, make sure to mention our FREE Transfer Evaluation. After they apply and complete the evaluation, we will order and pay for their transcripts from their previous educational institutions to make sure they receive the most out of their educational experience! Click here to learn more about our programs.

Our next start is set for Jan. 13, 2021.

*Statistics from Learning House.

God’s Storehouse Seeking Volunteers

God’s Storehouse food pantry needs volunteers for a variety of tasks. Shifts vary from 1.5-4 hours Mondays through Thursdays. You can sign up for a shift at serve365.org or email emily@godsstorehouse.org for more information. Please note that we are taking precautions against COVID-19 and aim to provide a safe space for volunteers, customers and staff. We can’t wait for you to join us in serving our community!

As a reminder, permanent full-time Averett employees are eligible for up to eight hours of volunteer service leave per year.