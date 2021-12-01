Averett CoffeeBreak 12-1-21

Posted on December 1st, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Dec. 3, for a Wednesday, Dec. 8, publication.

Vaccine Clinic at Averett North Campus Grant Center

In partnership with VDH (our local health department), we are hosting an all-encompassing COVID vaccine clinic this Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Averett’s North Campus. We will have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson brands available for first, second and third doses (boosters), as applicable. We also have pediatric doses of Pfizer for ages 5-11. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred. Please use the appropriate link below or see the attached poster for QR codes.

Please share this message and the poster far and wide, as this is a community event.

Johnson and Johnson (one-and-done vaccine)

Moderna link (first, second and third doses/boosters available)

Pfizer Ages 12+ link (first, second and third doses/boosters available)

Pfizer Pediatric (5-11) link (adjusted dosage for pediatrics)

DEI Taskforce Updates

The DEI Task Force continues to meet to address the results of our campus climate assessment. Early learnings thus far have identified four emerging themes that require the continued attention of our DEI strategic planning efforts. These include:

Targeted efforts and initiatives to address the retention and persistence of underrepresented student populations. Diversifying our staff and faculty by examining hiring procedures, including considerations to provide support, guidance and training for search committees. Mapping course offerings across the curriculum that have meaningful ties to issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. Updating our Title IX and ADA policies and marketing materials, including handbooks and manuals for faculty, staff and students.

While these areas are not intended to capture an exhaustive analysis of the work thus far, these recurring themes do provide some early guidance and opportunities for our further consideration and action. Many efforts are already underway, and we are excited with our preliminary partnerships to advance this critical work forward. As a follow-up to the first campus climate assessment, the Task Force plans to conduct a much more focused survey with our campus regarding input on the four focus areas listed above. We are taking every precaution to ensure that our data collection is confidential and anonymous. Particularly, we are:

Limiting access to who compiles the raw data. Removing all mechanisms from the survey platform that would allow the person compiling the data to trace one response to other responses.

The follow-up survey will go live in February.

Fall 2021 Commencement Update

We are excited to announce that the fall 2021 Commencement will be held outside on the field of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

In the event of inclement weather ranging from cold temperatures, rain or snow, the event will be moved inside of the gym of the Grant Center. The inside event will follow the same schedule as the outdoor event. Graduates will be notified of the change two days before the ceremony.

Graduates will receive up to five tickets to distribute to guest(s).

The ticket amount will drop to three if moved inside due to inclement weather. Students will pick up tickets at graduation rehearsal on Friday, Dec. 10.

Guests are NOT required to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test in order to attend the graduation ceremony. Guests will only be required to have a ticket to attend the ceremony. Masks are strongly encouraged for guests attending, but will not be required for the outdoor ceremony. However, if the ceremony is moved indoors to the Grant Center due to inclement weather, masks will be required inside by all in attendance.

All graduating students are still required to either be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (at least two weeks out from J&J vaccine or second dose of Moderna or Pfizer) or a NEGATIVE PCR COVID-19 test to participate in the ceremony. Below, you will find the directions for graduates to follow to be approved to attend the ceremony.

**Anyone experiencing any signs or symptoms of illness, including graduates and guests, should not attend the graduation ceremony.

Graduates, please contact Katie Johnston at kjohnston@averett.edu if you are unable to attend the ceremony. Your diploma will be mailed to you the week following the graduation ceremony.

Steps required by GRADUATES ONLY to take in order to participate in the graduation ceremony:

Fully Vaccinated: A picture of your COVID-19 vaccine card should have been sent to health@averett.edu by November 21. Not Fully Vaccinated: A negative COVID-19 PCR test (rapid antigen test will not be accepted) must be completed between December 6 and December 7 and submitted to health@averett.edu by December 10. Masks are required when indoors regardless of your vaccination status.

*GRADUATES if you are not cleared by Health Services by meeting the above criteria, you will not be eligible to participate in the fall 2021 ceremony and your diploma will be mailed to you the week following the graduation ceremony. For additional questions regarding the criteria listed above, please contact Health Services at health@averett.edu or 434-791-5718.

Graduates, please check your Averett email regularly for updates on the commencement process.

Important deadlines for graduating seniors:

December 6-7 – Not fully vaccinated graduates must submit negative PCR COVID-19 test to participate in the graduation ceremony. In order to receive results in a prompt manor please test on December 6 or 7. Results must be submitted to Health Services (health@averett.edu) no later than December 10.

December 10 – Graduation Rehearsal 2 p.m. at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

December 11 – Graduation Day Ceremony 1 p.m. at the Frank R. Campbell Stadium.

For additional questions contact Katie Johnston at 434-791-5877 or kjhonston@averett.edu.

Volunteers Needed for Late Night Breakfast

As the semester is nearing its end, the Student Engagement Team is working on the annual late night breakfast. Late night breakfast occurs on Reading Day, Wednesday Dec. 1, from 10 p.m. to midnight in the Dining Hall. We will need volunteers for this event, and if you would like to help, please email Nate Lake at nclake@averett.edu.

Averett Celebrates Christmas

Arts@Averett presents “Averett Celebrates Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium.

The Averett Music Department renews the tradition of “Averett Celebrates Christmas” with a collaboration of student and community performers. Join us to awaken your Christmas spirit.

Christmas Dinner

Join us for Christmas dinner at the Dining Hall! Thursday, Dec. 2, from 5-9:30 p.m., dinner will feature honey and pineapple glazed Virginia ham, au gratin potatoes, roasted Brussel sprouts, German chocolate cake and much more!

School of Nursing Fundraiser

The School of Nursing would like to invite everyone over to the Riverview Campus to enjoy homemade cookies this Friday, Dec 3, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This will mark the end of our Christmas Tree Door Decorating Contest/Fundraiser. This will be your last chance to make a cash donation and vote for your favorite door. Every dollar is welcome!

Thank you.

The Faculty and Staff from the School of Nursing

Final Cougar Connection for 2021 Publishes Next Week

The final Cougar Connection for 2021 will be published Monday, Dec. 6. Please make any submissions using this form by no later than today, Dec. 1, by 4:30 p.m. Please contact Matt Bell at 15681 or mbell@averett.edu with any questions. Cougar Connection will return in January 2022.

Averett Family Holiday Open House

Dr. Tiffany Franks and Joe Franks invite you and a guest for an evening of fun and holiday cheer for the Averett Family on Thursday, Dec. 9, beginning at 4 p.m. The holiday open house will be held at the President’s House, 500 Hawthorne Dr.

RSVP to Cyndie Basinger at cbasinger@averett.edu or call 434-791-5671.

Donuts and Cocoa to Celebrate Graduates

As a part of graduation, the Office of Alumni Relations is celebrating the accomplishments of our graduates with a social time featuring Donuts, Coffee and Cocoa! You are invited to join us! Come to North Campus before your check-in time to engage with graduates, alumni and have donuts, coffee and hot cocoa!

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, Dec. 11, between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

Top Stories of 2021 – Voting Ends Soon!

Averett family, the top stories of 2021 will be decided by you! In this survey you will see several headlines, which are linked to news stories as they appeared during the calendar year. Click here to take the survey. Order the stories from top to bottom – favorite to least favorite – and be sure to hit submit after doing so. The results will be shared in a year-end review. Thank you for your participation! For any questions, please contact Matt Bell at 791-5681 or mbell@averett.edu.

Your Gifts Matched through December 31

Averett family, while Giving Tuesday may have ended yesterday, your gifts to the unrestricted Averett fund will continue to be matched up to $40,000 through December 31 thanks to a generous donor.

Please consider clicking here and participating in our December Match Challenge. Your gift today to helps to keep students’ dreams alive. You may also have your gift deducted from your paycheck using this form.

Update: Moving the Needle

Thanks to everyone for their participation in the Credo assessments as part of the Averett Moving the Needle (on retention) project. Final areas selected to impact change are listed below with preliminary descriptions.

Clearance: The Business of Being a Student To establish an/or refine the approach, systems and practices to increase the number of students “cleared” [i.e., have satisfied all campus requirements for continuous matriculation] prior to the first of class every term.

First-Year Experience To design a comprehensive, scaffold and multi-phased approach for new students that begins at the point of students’ acceptance and continues through the first semester of their second year.

Academic Advising To develop a robust, consistent, pervasive and scalable approach to advising campus-wide; to leverage initial recommendations and fully implement an approach based on a shared vision and practices that equip students to navigate the curricular, co-curricular and career/vocational environment during their experience.

Academic Support To coordinate and fully integrate support services proven to advance students’ academic and personal success, as well as develop comprehensive systems and approaches that enable the campus to anticipate and effectively intervene when students’ experience academic and personal struggles that threaten their ability to persist.

Descriptions and timelines are still being refined. We will need faculty and staff to assist with all modules! More information to come in the new year. Again, your engagement in the process was appreciated! If you have questions about MTN please contact Katie Johnston kjohnston@averett.edu or Venita Mitchell vmitchell@averett.edu.

Submissions Wanted for The Ember

Averett’s literary and art magazine, The Ember, is accepting submissions for the Spring Semester. Submission categories include original poetry, short-stories, art pieces and photography. There are cash prizes for winners in every category!

Averett Mental Health

Averett Mental Health is now accessible to traditional students in addition to on campus counseling services. Students can also download Headspace, a mindfulness app that promotes coping and resiliency skills.

Angel Tree Celebration Thank You

On behalf of the CCECC, the Boys and Girls Club Angels would like to thank EVERYONE who participated in the annual Angel Tree Celebration!

Please take time to visit our page for celebration moments! If any sponsors are interested in visiting the club to view angels that did not attend the celebration, please contact Tia Yancey at tyancey@averett.edu.