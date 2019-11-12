Averett CoffeeBreak 12-11-19

Posted on December 11th, 2019 by Danielle Staub

Danville Concert Association Tickets

The University has a very limited number of tickets available for the Sunday, Dec. 15, Danville Concert Association event.

If you are interested in attending the Christmas with the Celts performance at 7 p.m. at George Washington High School Auditorium, contact Marion Breen in Alumni Hall at mbreen@averett.edu or call (434) 791-5675.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and there is an initial limit of one ticket per person.

Coffeehouse Lecture Series: Linda Lemery presents the Dr. Betty Heard Christmas Readings

Ms. Linda Lemery is a long-time Blount Library staff and adjunct faculty member of Averett University. She has unlimited talents in creative writing and loves to continually learn, gaining knowledge on many topics. She is an author and heavily involved with Danville’s Project Literacy.

Lemery will delight children with her lively Christmas tales again this year. Join her on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., in the multipurpose room.

Dedication of this Christmas Season

Each year at Averett Celebrates Christmas, the Christmas season is officially dedicated to one particular department on campus. This year, the Averett Family recognizes the Maintenance team who does whatever it takes to keep our buildings and the campus well-maintained. Daily, Mike Fisher and his team arrive, often before sunrise and staying far beyond sundown, and sometimes even returning late into the evening or early morning to make sure Averett is a great place to live, learn, teach and work.

The entire Averett Family is grateful for the work of this team. We depend on your work, and we are truly grateful for all you do.

Next time you see Mike Fisher or any member of the Maintenance team, make sure to congratulate them on this honor and thank them for all they do – both seen and unseen – every single day.

Holiday Gifts to the Averett Fund

With the end of the year approaching, we know that some people make plans to give to the Averett Fund at the end of the year. Alumni Hall will be open on Friday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to receive gifts. If you have any questions during the break or want to schedule a different time, contact Dan Hayes at 791-7252 or dhayes@averett.edu.

Thank you to everyone who has shown their commitment to serving our students by supporting the Averett Fund!

Deadlines Fast Approaching to Receive Wellness Premium Incentive Discount

Open enrollment has passed, and now it is time to complete your preventative care attestation in the wellness portal to receive your 2020 wellness premium incentive discount!

Please note these important deadlines:

-December 15 – Last day to register in the wellness portal

-December 31 – Last day to complete the attestation for the discount

*After registering, the portal takes one or two days to sync with Averett Wellness before you can complete your attestation.*

The portal can be reached by visiting vwc.2iwellness.com. Any screenings that serve as qualification for the discount can be located by accessing the drop-down menu on your main dashboard under the “Preventative Care” tab.

Please email wellness@averett.edu with any questions.

Health Equity is Our New Health Savings Account Vendor

We are excited to offer health savings accounts (HSAs) with HealthEquity beginning in January 2020. HealthEquity offers online access to a member portal, year-round education, a wide range of investment options and member service specialists who are available every hour of every day.

If you want to transfer your pre-existing balance from Health Administrators to the Health Equity account, a transfer request form is required to be sent to HR by Jan. 31, 2020, in order to avoid the $25 transfer and account closing fee from HSA Administrators. If you choose to keep your account open with HSA Administrators, please note you will incur a monthly administrative fee of $1.50 to be paid by you. Any payroll deductions that are elected for 2020 will be deposited into the Health Equity HSA account. The Transfer Request form is available BY CLICKING HERE.

Please visit www.healthequity.com for FAQs, information on how HSAs work, to find out what expenses are eligible and for access to savings calculators. You’ll also find brief videos on a number of topics including how to set up your account, and how to invest and withdraw funds. Health Equity’s Member Service Team is also available to answer any questions you might have about your account 24/7 or how to open an HSA. Call 866-335-7487 or email them at memberservices@healthequity.com.

Another email and a transfer form will be resent to all eligible employees in the first week of January 2020 and each week following up to the deadline from Kathie Tune, director of human resources. The email will summarize the transfer process timeframe to include the deadline (January 31) to return your transfer form to the Human Resources office. Contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu or Tammy Wall, sr. accountant and benefits coordinator, at twall@averett.edu for additional information.

January Staff Meeting

The January Staff Meeting has now been moved to Thursday, Jan. 23. Everyone will receive an updated calendar invite for this event.

Please be aware that since this will be the first Staff Meeting of the new year, it potentially could run longer than normal. If you have any departmental updates that you would like to share at the meeting please send them to James Thurnes at jthurnes@averett.edu. Have a wonderful holiday break!

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“North Campus facilities are great.”

“The ability to get around is easy, I can’t get lost.”

“Teachers push you to be responsible.”

“One Team, One Averett concept.”

“Community involvement by students.”

“Aviation and how everyone is unique.”

“One-on-one time with professors.”

“I liked the Engage week – met tons of new people.”

“Commuters feel included.”

“I’m from Danville, and seeing Averett students having successes made me want to go here.”

“Coming to the President’s home for dinner.”