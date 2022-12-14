Averett CoffeeBreak 12-14-22

Posted on December 14th, 2022 by Matt Bell

Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing Named

I am pleased to announce that after a nationwide search, Dr. Samuel “Lee” Beaumont has accepted the position of vice president for enrollment management and university marketing. He will join us in mid-January 2023.

Lee comes to us with over 25 years in higher education experience. He is currently the vice president for student affairs and support services and former vice president for enrollment management at Hallmark University in San Antonio, Texas. He began his career in the enrollment management/services arena at Liberty University where he had the opportunity to serve and contribute greatly during the early years of their significant enrollment growth. He has managed traditional and online enrollment services, marketing, career services, academic advising, registrar, facilities, tuition forecasting and budget management. He has served the needs and operations supporting both traditional and non-traditional student populations. He brings a tremendous breadth and depth of enrollment related experiences to his new role.

I am most grateful to the search committee for their work and many contributions throughout this key search process. Please join me in thanking the search committee led by Dr. Venita Mitchell and included: Ms. Desiree Driver, Ms. Pamela Harris, Dr. James Hodgson, Mr. Joel Nester, Ms. Shannon Stone, Mr. John Vigouroux, and Mr. Josh Williams. I also appreciate all who were able to participate in the interviews and who provided me with their impressions and feedback.

Id like to express our deep appreciation to Roger Ott who has served as our interim VP for enrollment management during this time of transition. Roger has been a great friend to Averett during the past five years and the impact of his contributions have been significant. He looks forward to supporting our Averett Online expansion work in the months ahead!

In Memoriam: Mr. Charles S. Harris

Charles Somerville Harris, recently retired Averett University Executive Vice President and beloved Averett Family member, died on December 7, 2022. Harris served Averett in numerous capacities for nearly 20 years, touching countless students’ and colleagues’ lives.

Harris had a long and distinguished tenure at the University, which began when he joined Averett in 2004 as Director of Athletics after decades of a storied career in collegiate athletics administration. He transitioned to Vice President of Student Services in 2007, and then into the Executive Vice President role in 2009. In this position, Harris oversaw corporate governance, strategic planning and major capital projects, especially construction and major renovations. Upon his retirement last year, Harris continued to work closely with Averett President Dr. Tiffany M. Franks and the Institutional Advancement team, as he and his wife, Lenora Billings-Harris, served as co-chairs on the Averett Ascending Comprehensive Campaign.

Averett, Dalrada Partnership Update

Extensive work is underway on all of Averett’s campuses to install new lighting in the classrooms, dorms and offices thanks to our partnership with Dalrada and AKF.

The installation process has been running smoothly and is almost complete on Main Campus. Work at North Campus began December 1, and while not included in the original scope of the project, crews are in the process of inspecting the Averett Equestrian Center now with plans to begin installation soon.

The comprehensive lighting project has an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2023. Besides being so much brighter, the new consistent lighting provides a refined, polished look.

We’d like to extend a big thank you to Facilities Director Bruce Devlin and the Facilities Team for all of their work. This has been no small project, but their work and collaboration with the AKF team has not gone unnoticed.

Projects Completed:

Danville Hall

Frith Hall

Fugate Hall

Commons Apartments

Projects Nearing Completion:

Bishop Hall (by Christmas)

Student Center (Within a week)

E. Stuart James Grant North Campus (Within a week)

Outstanding Projects:

Mary B. Blount Library

Admissions House

Art House

President’s Office (419 Main St.)

President’s Home (500 Hawthorne Dr.)

Riverview Campus

Equestrian Center

Main Hall*

Davenport Hall**

*Main has a few light fixtures to be replaced.

**Davenport remains offline and to be determined.

Spring 2023 Internship

Currently, there are 20 students registered for the spring 2023 internship opportunity with Dalrada. Under the instruction of Meaghan Byrne, students will work with Jose Arrietta, Dalrada Chief Strategy Officer and President; John Vigouroux, Chief Entrepreneurship and Innovation Officer and Gino Harris, Project Manager for Dalrada Financial Corp. Students will have the opportunity to take part in the digital mapping of our campuses and testing with the goal of designing a next-generation campus experience that uses cutting-edge technology and tools that enable the metaverse. This will include student ownership of digital assets and personalized artificial intelligence, as well as learning and understanding the impacts of digital currency. The main floor of the library will be used as the gathering place for this immersive experience, and extensive work is underway to create the course syllabus in preparation for the spring start date.

Wreaths for a Cause – The Final Week

Wreaths for a Cause is open now at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR) through Thursday, Dec. 15, when a live and silent auction will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Averett has a wreath on display, and the money raised from this auction will go toward the Cougar Cares fund.

Submit Your Painting Requests Now for Summer 2023

Averett’s facilities team is in the process of strategizing for summer 2023. If your office needs painting, please submit your request by clicking here as soon as possible. This will help facilities plan out their work before students return next fall.

Averett’s Winter Commencement Honors Nearly 130 Graduates, Features Globally Renowned Diversity and Inclusion Speaker

Ninety graduates participated in Saturday’s commencement ceremonies, including those whose degrees were conferred today, as well as those who completed their degrees in August but walked in today’s exercises. Together, the August and December graduates totaled 129.

The graduating class of 2022, aged 20 to 59, includes 17 veterans and two international students from the Bahamas. Approximately 30% are first-generation college graduates in their families. The University conferred degrees at both the baccalaureate and master’s levels, with nearly a third of graduates from the traditional program and two-thirds graduating from Averett Online.

Averett 110: In the Eyes of First Year Students

President Franks and Joe Franks are continuing the tradition of hosting Averett 110 classes for dinners at the President’s House this fall. Please see some of the positive comments that were shared at recent dinners:

“I like the company I have with my new friends – nice people here.”

“The diversity here is amazing – international – people from all over.”

“Sports events – volleyball and eSports.”

“Friendly campus – not too much pressure.”

“Staff and faculty are friendly and easy to talk to.”

“Volunteer opportunities.”

“North Campus facilities – I like comparing ours to others we play – AU at the top.”

“The help you can get – tutoring, success center and writing center.”

“Everybody here wants you to be successful.”

“Spaces on campus to study with my friends.”

