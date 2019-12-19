Averett CoffeeBreak 12-19-19

Posted on December 19th, 2019 by Cassie Jones

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Monday, Jan. 6, for a Wednesday, Jan. 8, publication.

Best wishes to Dana Dominguez!

It is time for us to bid a bittersweet farewell to Dana Dominguez who has served as our student intern, tutor, writing consultant, graduate assistant and wellness coordinator, just to name few. Please join us in thanking her for her commitment to the University since her arrival as a new student in the fall of 2015. Dana will begin graduate school in the Master of Arts in clinical counseling program at the Citadel in January 2020.

Dana, we are sending our best wishes for success as you continue your educational and professional journey. We hope to see you at Homecoming 2020!

Holiday Gifts to the Averett Fund

With the end of the year approaching, we know that some people make plans to give to the Averett Fund at the end of the year. Alumni Hall will be open on Friday, Dec. 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to receive gifts. If you have any questions during the break or want to schedule a different time, contact Dan Hayes at 791-7252 or dhayes@averett.edu.

Thank you to everyone who has shown their commitment to serving our students by supporting the Averett Fund!

$240 Wellness Premium Savings

The December 15 registration deadline has PASSED! In order to receive your 2020 Wellness Premium Discount, the second step, attestation, must be complete by December 31.

The portal can be accessed by visiting vwc.2iwellness.com, and directions for completing your attestation can be found here: 2020discountportalinstructions.

Please email wellness@averett.edu with any questions.

Important Payroll Announcements

The last pay check for 2019 will be issued on Friday, Dec. 20.

Make sure that you have signed up for the e-stub delivery of your pay stubs so you will know when your W-2 is complete in January. If you have any questions about this, please do not hesitate to ask. Please make sure that we have your correct address for W-2 processing.

Remember, if you are a full-time employee, the January 3 paycheck will not have insurance deductions. The deductions will be taken out of the payroll checks on January 17 and January 31.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Pam Paynter at ppaynter@averett.edu.

Averett Magazine 2019

The 2019 edition of the Averett Magazine is out! Please look for your copy around campus, or view the digital version here.

January Staff Meeting

The January Staff Meeting has now been moved to Thursday, Jan. 23. Everyone will receive an updated calendar invite for this event.

Please be aware that since this will be the first Staff Meeting of the new year, it potentially could run longer than normal. If you have any departmental updates that you would like to share at the meeting please send them to James Thurnes at jthurnes@averett.edu. Have a wonderful holiday break!

Tuition Remission Benefits Change for 2020

There are some important changes to employee tuition remission benefits effective in 2020. Averett University values its team members and encourages lifelong learning. It also must be a good steward of its assets and mindful of the need to attract and retain high-quality employees to support our student experience. Effective in calendar year 2020, the following changes to our employee tuition remission policy and benefit become effective:

• Nursing, healthcare (including applied healthcare data analytics) and courses subject to a revenue share arrangement (M.Ed.) are excluded from the benefit.

• Effective July 1, 2020, during the first year of employment, employees may enroll in courses with a 50% reduction in tuition. After the first year, employees receive 100% tuition remission, but remain responsible for payment of fees and cost of materials.

• Employees may obtain only one graduate degree using the tuition benefit; additional graduate work will be at full tuition rates. Employees currently enrolled in an additional graduate program (beyond the first graduate degree) who have completed one or more courses before January 1, 2020, are eligible to complete that degree with the full tuition remission benefit so long as the employee is continuously enrolled, is satisfactorily completing the courses and maintains a full-time enrollment.

• Graduate assistants (GA) continue to receive full tuition remission as part of their compensation package, but should a GA become a permanent employee, no graduate coursework beyond the one degree will be eligible for tuition remission.

Please review the full policy here, and it is posted on the Intranet – Policy Library. If you still have questions, please contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu.

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“People are really helpful.”

“Easy to get involved in the community.”

“Family-minded campus.”

“Meeting people from all over.”

“Feels like a close-knit family group on campus.”

“Coach Adams and how he cares.”

“Faculty know what they are talking about.”

“Class sizes are a real positive.”

“Aviation – the community is like a second family.”

“Lots of helpful resources – counseling and tutoring.”