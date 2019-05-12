Averett CoffeeBreak 12-5-19

Posted on December 5th, 2019 by Danielle Staub

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Dec. 6, for a Wednesday, Dec. 11, publication.

SET Weekly Events

Today, Dec. 5: Late Night Breakfast will take place on Reading Day at 9:30 p.m. The theme is Christmas so wear your ugly Christmas Sweater or Christmas PJs and we will have games and Karaoke.

Tuesday, Dec. 10: There will be an SGA Meeting at 9 p.m. in the Student Engagement Office. Come out and share your concerns with the SGA representatives.

Averett Celebrates Christmas

The Averett Music Department renews the tradition of “Averett Celebrates Christmas” with a collaboration of student and community performers. Join us to awaken your Christmas spirit tonight, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., in Pritchett Auditorium. Free admission for all!

Center for Spiritual Life

Blessing of the Brains: tonight, Dec. 5, at 9 p.m. in the Student Center. Come and receive some spiritual nourishment before your exams! Rev. Skyler Daniel, Fr. Jonathan Goertz and students from Christian Student Fellowship and Catholic Campus Ministry will be in front of MPR to pray for you and your finals.

Also, feel free to stop by on your way to Late Night Breakfast and snag some candy and treats from us!

47th Annual Danville Historical Society Holiday Tour

The Architectural Wonders of Danville tour will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are $20 per person and are now available at www.danvillehistory.org, Eventbrite or at the Gingerbread House, Karen’s Hallmark, Rippe’s or Vitages by the Dan. All profits will be used to help preserve Danville’s history.

Places to see include residences of 444 Downing Dr., 163 Hawthrone Dr., 127 Westmoreland Ct., 842 Main St., Knitting Mill Lofts 523-525 Lynn St., as well as Ascension Lutheran Church’s Chrismon Tree, plus the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, Langhorne House Museum and Fire Department Museum. Tickets on December 7 are $25 at the museums.

Averett Family Holiday Party

President Tiffany Franks and Joe Franks invite faculty, staff and a special guest to the Averett Family Holiday Party on Thursday, Dec. 12, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the President’s House, 500 Hawthorne Dr.

Please respond to Cyndie Basinger with names and numbers of guests by phone at (434) 791-5671 or email to cbasinger@averett.edu.

Winter Commencement

Winter Commencement will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. Those wishing to attend commencement except faculty and staff included in the procession and graduates will need a ticket. Graduates will receive their tickets at commencement rehearsal. All guests, including children of any age, are required to have a ticket.

Tickets (one per person) for students (other than graduating seniors) and staff may be picked up at the Vice President for Academic Affairs office from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. daily.

If you would like to make arrangements to pick up your ticket, you may email Mary Sullivan at msullivan@averett.edu. Commencement questions from graduating seniors should be directed to Katie Johnston at johnston@averett.edu, and those from faculty and staff should be directed to Mary Sullivan.

Adjunct faculty and staff members are invited to participate in the Winter 2019 Commencement exercises. In order to participate in the exercises, you must have received at least a graduate degree and have the proper regalia. If you would like to participate, please email Mary Sullivan by Friday, Dec. 6.

Danville Concert Association Tickets

The University has a very limited number of tickets available for the Sunday, Dec. 15, Danville Concert Association event.

If you are interested in attending the Christmas with the Celt’s performance at 7 p.m. at George Washington High School Auditorium on Sunday, Dec. 15, contact Marion Breen in Alumni Hall at mbreen@averett.edu or call (434) 791-5675.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and there is an initial limit of one ticket per person.

Coffeehouse Lecture Series: Linda Lemery presents the Dr. Betty Heard Christmas Readings

Ms. Linda Lemery is a long-time Blount Library staff and adjunct faculty member of Averett University. She has unlimited talents in creative writing and loves to continually learn, gaining knowledge on many topics. She is an author and heavily involved with Danville’s Project Literacy.

Lemery will delight children with her lively Christmas tales again this year. Join her on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m., in the multipurpose room.

Deadlines Fast Approaching to Receive Wellness Premium Incentive Discount

Open enrollment has passed, and now it is time to complete your preventative care attestation in the wellness portal to receive your 2020 wellness premium incentive discount!

Please note these important deadlines:

-December 15 – Last day to register in the wellness portal

-December 31 – Last day to complete the attestation for the discount

*After registering, the portal takes one or two days to sync with Averett Wellness before you can complete your attestation.*

The portal can be reached by visiting vwc.2iwellness.com. Any screenings that serve as qualification for the discount can be located by accessing the drop-down menu on your main dashboard under the “Preventative Care” tab.

Please email wellness@averett.edu with any questions.

Payroll Year End Announcements

Important announcements from payroll. The calendar year-end is fast approaching. Please make sure that your address is correct on your pay stubs so your W-2 will be correct. If you have not signed up for the E-Stub system PLEASE SIGN UP so that you will know when your W-2 is complete in January. Remember we use the E-stub system for the delivery of W-2’s.

January Payroll: There are three pay periods in January: 3, 17 and 31. Since there are three in the month, the first pay period (Jan. 3) will NOT have insurance deductions. This includes health, dental, vision, HSA and FSA. January 17 and January 31 payroll will have all of the deductions withheld. This will help with the time constraints getting all of the new deductions keyed and will give employees a little extra in the first paycheck after Christmas.

Please contact Pam Paynter if you have any questions or need additional information at ppaynter@averett.edu.

Thank You from the BGC Angels

The Angels of the from the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Danville Area would like to extend a HUGE THANK YOU to ALL of our students, faculty and staff for the Angel Tree Celebration!

More than 75 children from Danville, Chatham and Woodrow Wilson opened their gifts Tuesday at Averett University. This is the fifth year that Averett’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness has partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs for this annual event, in which Averett students, faculty and staff sponsor kids and provide Christmas gifts, feed them dinner and decorate cookies with them. Even Santa and Rett made appearances!

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“You can express yourself with no problem.”

“I like the theatre program.”

“Things at Averett are positive and encouraging.”

“Dinner at the President’s house.”

“People are welcoming, warm and kind.”

“Davidson and Gauldin – math teachers are awesome.”

“Commuters treated the same as everyone else.”

“The environment here is so positive.”

“The athletic trainers really care about you.”

“Teachers get back so quickly to help out.”