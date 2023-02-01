Averett Coffeebreak 2-1-2023

Posted on February 1st, 2023 by Travis Dix

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Feb. 3, for a Wednesday, Feb. 8, publication.

Welcome Kameron Blanding!

Averett University named Kameron Blanding as its new director of men’s and women’s track and field/cross country, the school announced Monday. Blanding comes to Averett from NAIA Bethel College in Kansas, where he has served as the cross country head coach and track and field assistant coach since January 2022.

National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Today, Feb. 1, is National Girls & Women in Sports Day (NGWSD). NGWSD is an annual celebration that inspires girls and women to play, be active and recognize their full potential. It has been proven that the confidence, strength and character gained through sports participation are vital tools girls and women need to become strong leaders in sports and in life.

Averett Athletics will be hosting an after-school NGWSD Clinic today, Feb. 1, at 4:30 p.m. for youth girls, grades 2-8. This event will give an opportunity for local youth to engage with female student athletes from various Averett varsity women’s sport teams. Attendees are also invited to attend the Averett women’s basketball game in the Grant Center at 6 p.m., immediately following the clinic, where they will be recognized at halftime.

Averett Announces Addition of Men’s Volleyball

Averett announced today the addition of varsity men’s volleyball, which will begin competition during the 2023-24 academic year. Women’s Volleyball Head Coach Olivia Earls will serve as the head coach for both programs. Read more here.

Black History Month Events

Keep an eye out during February for events celebrating Black History Month and help spread the word to our students. Here are the events happening over the next two weeks with more to come all month long.

Wednesday, Feb. 1

11 a.m.-1 p.m. – BSU Black History Month Kick-off

Friday, Feb. 3

7-9 p.m. – CAB Black History Trivia Night

Monday, Feb. 6

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Holbrook/Ross Green Book Walking Tour (See below to sign up)

Monday, Feb. 6

6-8 p.m. – TRUTH Talk: African Culture Awareness – Headwraps

Tuesday, Feb. 7

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Holbrook/Ross Green Book Walking Tour (See below to sign up)

Wednesday, Feb. 8

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Holbrook/Ross Green Book Walking Tour (See below to sign up)

7:30-8:30 p.m. – CAB Movie Night: Blank Panther Wakanda Forever

Saturday, Feb. 11

3-5 p.m. – Southern Belle Food Truck

For more information about Black History Month events, contact Tia Yancey at [email protected].

Racial Equity Institute Groundwater Training

This participatory presentation examines characteristics of modern-day structural racial inequity using stories and data. The groundwater metaphor is designed to help practitioners at all levels internalize the reality that we live in a racially structured society, and that is what causes racial inequity. With this in mind, the groundwater metaphor shifts the focus away from the view of racism as personal bigotry and bias and to a historical, cultural and structural analysis of racism. Participants will leave the training with an understanding of how systems produce unjust and inequitable outcomes, and will thus be better prepared to work for change. The groundwater metaphor is based on three observations: racial inequity looks the same across systems; socio-economic difference does not explain racial inequity; and inequities are caused by systems, regardless of people’s culture or behavior. This workshop will consist of a beginning informational session and a subsequent discussion session. Lunch will be provided. Click Here to reserve a spot today.

This event is a collaboration between the Dan River Region Health Collaborative’s Health Equity Task Force, the Dan River Nonprofit Network, the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Southside, and the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness.

Town Hall Meetings

The Office of the Dean of Students, in partnership with Housing and Residence Life, the Student Government Association and Campus Safety and Security, will host a series of Student Town Hall Meetings this week:

Tuesday, Jan. 31; Wednesday, Feb. 1; and Thursday, Feb. 2

Blount Chapel, 9 p.m.

Topics:

Campus and Community Safety and Security

Student Conduct

How to get Involved on Campus

University Services and Resources

Academics at Averett

Brief Q&A

This is an opportunity for all students to hear from various campus and community partners, as well as the opportunity to ask questions.

Because of the importance of discussion and information that will be shared, all residential students (residing in University Housing/Apartments) must attend one of the three sessions. However, the sessions are open to all students, faculty and staff.

Free pizza will be served nightly!

Coffeehouse Lecture Series: Wig Making

A Personal Hobby of Wig Making – Feb. 7, 7 p.m.

Student Center Multipurpose Room | Free Admission

Dr. Melanie Lewis, department chair and associate professor of Health and Sports Science, describes herself as “just a country girl,” and while she is, she is also an unstoppable, high-achieving, highly competitive woman who came to Averett as an athletic trainer who decided she wanted to teach and has a wonderful side hobby of making wigs. Dr. Lewis will present on differences in synthetic and human hair and the wig making process.

The [email protected] series presents “The Glass Menagerie,” performed by Averett’s Department of Theatre

Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 9-11, 7 p.m.

Pritchett Auditorium

Free Admission for all Averett students, faculty and staff

“The Glass Menagerie” is a memory play as told to us by Tom Wingfield, a merchant marine looking back on the Depression years he spent with his overbearing Southern genteel mother, Amanda, and his physically disabled, cripplingly shy sister, Laura. While Amanda strives to give her children a life beyond the decrepit St. Louis tenement they inhabit, she is herself trapped by the memory of her past life – a life of cotillions and suitors and wealth, now long gone.

Online Discrimination, Harassment and Title IX Training

Averett has partnered with Get Inclusive to provide an online discrimination, harassment and Title IX training for all employees. Employees should have received an email from [email protected] with a link to training. Training must be completed by March 1.

Alumni Association Virtual Book Club

Join the Averett University Alumni Association as we enjoy books, lively discussion and Cougar fellowship!

Our first book, “Moonshine and Salteens,” was written by Averett alumna Brenda Strickland, ’72. Participants can purchase the book and read it on their own, noting any comments, questions, “a-ha” moments or pieces of the writing they particularly enjoyed. Then, we will gather together virtually with the author in late February to discuss the book.

By registering here for the book club, you’ll be added to the email list for the group. For questions, contact Joel Nester at [email protected].

National Wear Red Day

Join us in wearing red on Friday, Feb 3, for National Wear Red Day.

February is American Heart Month. Did you know that people who have close relationships tend to be healthier and live longer? These relationships can be at home, work or in your community. According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), one reason is that you’re more successful at meeting health goals when working with others. NHLBI launched the #OurHearts movement as a way to inspire you to promote heart health using these relationships.

Facts: Heart disease is a leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Common risk factors for heart disease, include diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, being a smoker or being overweight.

Did you know… most middle-aged and young adults have one or more of these risk factors? Having multiple risk factors increases your risk factor for heart disease.

Why Connecting is Good for Your Heart: Having positive, close relationships and feeling connected with others benefits your overall health, including our blood pressure and weight. Having people in your life who motivate and care for you helps, as do feelings of closeness and companionship.