Averett CoffeeBreak 2-10-21

COVID-19 Discussion with Kathie Tune

A COVID-19 discussion with Averett HR Director Kathie Tune will take place today, Feb. 10, at 4 p.m. If you have questions in the meantime, contact Tune via email at ktune@averett.edu. Be safe and be well.

Spring Semester Health and Safety Reminders

Help keep our campus community safe! Don’t forget to wear your face coverings, keep your distance and to complete a quick health self-check each day before work. Be prepared to share your green check mark with others as you share spaces as a courtesy to help make everyone feel comfortable.

As a reminder, if you receive a green check, you are clear to work on campus. If you receive the red X, please notify Human Resources and your supervisor, department or division chair immediately and forward the email you receive from LiveSafe to your supervisor, department or division chair. You should not report for in-person work if you receive the red X. For any questions or concerns, please contact Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu.

We also continue to track the latest campus COVID-19 student and employee information and update it daily on our dashboard, which is accessible from the COVID-19 Alert webpage.

Executive Assistant for Don Aungst Named

In early January, Lynnette Lawson began working as the interim executive assistant to vice president and CFO/COO, Don Aungst in order to allow Mark Sheets to assume his new position with WFF Facility Services. This week the interim portion of title was removed and Lynnette now serves as the event coordinator and executive assistant to Aungst. Congratulations and thank you to Lynnette for her service.

Sullivan Earns SHRM-CP Certification

Mary Sullivan, executive assistant to the vice president of academic affairs and student success, has recently earned the Society for Human Resources Certified Professional designation, (SHRM-CP). This designation is the result of passing a comprehensive exam after a course of study which included leadership (leadership and navigation, and ethical practice), interpersonal (relationship management, communication and global and cultural effectiveness) and business (business acumen, consultation and critical evaluation) concentrations.

Sullivan has a bachelor’s of arts in history from Adelphi University in New York, and a civil litigation certificate from Meredith College in Raleigh. She plans to continue her self-directed professional development by pursing a diversity and inclusion certification.

Celebrate Black History Month

Don’t miss out on a single event during Black History Month! Stay tuned for even more details.

Thursday, Feb. 11 – Free admission to the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please bring your campus ID.

Monday, Feb. 15 – Black History Gallery Walk sponsored by SAAC in the MPR from 5-8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 – Civil Rights trolley tours sponsored by the CCECC from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. (History United Civil Rights trolley tours with an hour to spend at the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History) Click here to register.

Student Activities virtual event at 8 p.m. – Black History Month Virtual Trivia with prizes.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 – T.R.U.T.H. Talk-Sports: Racing Towards Social Change at 6 p.m. Click here to register.

Thursday, Feb. 18 – Civil Rights trolley tours sponsored by the CCECC from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. (History United Civil Rights trolley tours with an hour to spend at the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History) Click here to register.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 – Around the Common Table: The Hidden History of Southern Food, with food historian Jamie Ross. A virtual event at 6 p.m. sponsored by the CCECC. Click here to register.

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Civil Rights trolley tours sponsored by the CCECC from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. (History United Civil Rights trolley tours with an hour to spend at the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History) Click here to register.

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Trap Yoga by Danielle Rae at 6 p.m. Click here to register.

A candlelight vigil will be held during the month of February to remember loved ones. Details will be forthcoming from the BSU.

Open mic with students reading poems and singing will also be held during February. That date and time is to be determined.

Career Workshops for Students

Are you looking for an internship for this summer? Join us Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m., for our workshop titled “Social Media and the Virtual Job Search.”

Also, join us Thursday, Feb. 11, at 11:15 a.m. for our workshop, “How to Find an Internship.”

Register for any of these events using Handshake.

Please bring questions for both Angie and Ryan. See you there!

Campus Bookstore Sale

The Averett Campus Store is having a sale through Thursday, Feb. 11. All women’s and kids’ clothing will be 20% off in-store and online!

Summer Courses Due Soon

Summer courses are due by Friday, Feb. 12, to Stephanie Smith. Please use the submission form found here. As noted on the form, faculty may choose various lengths for courses, but must begin courses on the respective start dates as indicated for session I, II or IV. Courses may be administered on campus following social distancing guidelines (unless prevented by COVID-19 closer to the date), online or as a hybrid as seen in the past.

Webinar Series: Removing Barriers to Enable Degree Completion for Low-Wealth Students

Averett University is a member of the Yes We Must Coalition (YWM), working with 41 similar institutions to increase college-degree attainment for low-wealth and other underrepresented students. The private, not-for-profit colleges and universities that make up the coalition serve 50% or higher Pell-eligible undergraduate students and all make it part of their mission to consciously serve these students’ needs and encourage their success.

We are pleased to announce a Yes We Must Coalition Spring 2021 Webinar Series focusing on Removing Barriers to Enable Degree Completion for Low-Wealth Students. This series will address the increasing need for our sector to improve degree completion and widen our initiatives to include adult students. We will learn about curricular streamlining innovations and strategies, policy reforms and models for encouraging adults to return to college and complete degrees.

In the first webinar on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m., special guest Leanne Davis who leads IHEP’s Degrees When Due initiative and Adam Bush, provost of YWM and member of College Unbound (RI), will share models and strategies that could be adopted by other colleges and universities. Please join us!

Averett Book Club

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the Averett University Book Club will meet at 4:45 p.m. and we would love to hear what you are reading! Join us by clicking here. We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to ALL faculty, staff and students. There is no assigned book as we each share what we are reading.

If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, GPS student success coach; Linda Lemery, circulation manager at Blount Library; or Liz Cervantes, assistant director of GPS student services.

All of us working on branding would like to thank everyone who participated in the focus group workshops with Carnegie Dartlet last week. Your important work plays a pivotal role in the process to develop the overall messaging platform for Averett. We couldn’t have done it without you!

You should expect to see a follow-up survey from Carnegie Dartlet within the next two weeks or so. Please complete the survey as this will help them gain additional insights learned from the workshop. It will be short and sweet! Thank you again.

New Faculty & Staff Tuition Benefit Application Now Available

The new fillable application for tuition remission and policy is available on the intranet for your reference. A PDF version is available here. All eligible employees, spouses and dependents are required to submit a form for every semester that they are enrolled in Averett University coursework.

Please make sure to read the policy to familiarize yourself with the options available. Send your questions to Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106.

Students can Sign Up for The Weekly Star

Averett students are now eligible to sign up for The Weekly Star, a free weekly newsletter published on Fridays featuring events and happenings in the area. Published by the Chatham Star-Tribune, each week students will find concerts, festivals, shows, news and other events from the surrounding area. Students who sign up will also receive a free e-edition subscription to the Star-Tribune. For more, click here.

