Averett CoffeeBreak 2-12-2020

Congratulations Chloe Mayhew!

Dear Averett Family,

Please join me in wishing congratulations to Chloe Mayhew as she has accepted a position at Regent University as the Public Relations Manager starting in March. Chloe is a 2014 graduate of Averett and joined the President’s Office in 2015 as Coordinator of Communications/Public Relations. We know this is an exciting time as she prepares to leave and her Alma Mater wishes Chloe the very best!

President Tiffany Franks

You are Invited to a Meet and Greet for Business & Finance/CFO Finalists

Three finalists for the position of Vice President for Business and Finance/CFO will be on campus for interviews Feb. 19-25. There will be a “meet and greet” open session for faculty and staff who are not involved in the interviews to stop by Jut’s Café to meet and visit with each candidate as follows:

Donald Aungst – Wednesday, Feb. 19, 3-4 p.m.

Don has over 30 years serving as a vice president and chief financial and planning officer and senior advisor to the president on administrative support operations of institutions, with 18 of those years in a small college context.

Sydney Leo – Thursday, Feb. 20, 3-4 p.m.

A majority of Sydney’s career has been as a higher education consultant, and she has served in the role of vice president for finance at two higher education institutions.

Christopher Burnley – Monday, Feb. 24, 3-4 p.m.

Chris has nearly three decades of experience as a senior-level finance/operations and strategic leader, with nearly 20 years in the private higher education sector.

This is a wonderful way for the finalists to experience the people of Averett and for our campus community to get acquainted with them. If you would like to review each candidate’s resume, please let Cyndie Basinger know. Dr. Franks is hopeful that many of you will be able to attend the open session and welcomes you to email her with your impression of each candidate.

SET Weekly Events

Indoor Soccer Intramurals have started! Come out to support the teams. All games will be played at North Campus starting at 8 p.m. today, Feb. 12, and starting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

Open pickleball will be held until February 27 on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Carrington Gym. Come out and enjoy friendly competition while exercising! For more information, contact Phillip Mitchell.

Thursday, Feb. 13: Sister4Sister and Brother4Brother will be selling brownies in the café from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a donation.

Thursday, Feb. 13: There will be a pool tournament held at 7:30 p.m. in the Student Center. Anyone who would like to participate should register here. Contact Phillip Mitchell at pmitchell@averett.edu for more information.

Monday, Feb. 17: Sister4Sister and SGA will have a Senior Ted Talk at 8 p.m. in the multipurpose room.

Tuesday, Feb. 18: SGA will be hosting a Chipotle Night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Go out to support your Student Government representatives as they will receive a percentages of all sales during this time!

African American History Month

February is African American History Month. Several events are being hosted throughout the month by the CCECC.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, and Thursday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a civil rights trolley tour will be held at the top of each hour. Tour participants are asked to meet on Mountain View Avenue in front of Main Hall.

For more information about other events during African American History Month, check out the attached poster.

Arts@Averett: Dead Man’s Cell Phone

The Averett Theatre Department is proud to present “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” February 20-22 at 7 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. All faculty and staff get two free tickets.

This imaginative, zany comedy explores the paradox of modern technology’s ability to both unite and isolate people in the digital age. This play contains adult situations and adult language. To see the full Arts@Averett remaining schedule, click here.

University Book Club

If you love to read, please join us on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 4:45 p.m. We encourage you to bring your book and share with others what you’re reading. We meet in the reference area on the main floor in the Mary B. Blount Library. For questions, contact penny.hudson@averett.edu or llemery@averett.edu. We look forward to seeing you!

TRUTH Talk: An Evening of African-American and West-African Storytelling with Dr. Fred Motley

The second Virginia Humanities Convocation is set to be held Monday, Feb. 24 in Blount Chapel at 5:30 p.m. featuring Dr. Fred Motley.

Dr. Motley, known as a modern day Griot, is revered throughout the Dan River Region. For the past 30 years, he has traveled to festivals and other venues to teach African- American history, music and dance. Fred shares stories from all over the world as well as the local Danville area, and his audiences range from kindergarten children through senior citizens. He has worked with the African Dance Theatre Company, acted in several large productions across the U.S. and now works closely with the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.

This second Virginia Humanities Convocation at Averett University focuses on the power of the arts in creating a culture of resistance and a safe space to explore diversity and inclusion. Dr. Motley will be performing a wide range of folk tales from around the world, particularly focusing on West-African and African-American folklore. Storytelling, according to Dr. Motley, is a vital way to keep cultures alive and thriving. Audiences will hear, understand and witness the true significance of storytelling.

Students, faculty and staff should RSVP at www.campusengage.org, and community members at www.serve365.org.

For more information, contact Dr. Billy Wooten at bwooten@averett.edu or (434) 791-7212.

Sam’s Club Rep on Campus

Sam’s Club representative Karen Shields will be in the dining hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

Karen can register new members and renew current ones, including renewing membership several months in advance. Remember, when you enroll or re-enroll with Karen, you will receive some bonus incentives that are not available when registering at the Club.

Call or email Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106 or ktune@averett.edu with questions.

Winston-Salem State Singing Rams

Arts@Averett is proud to welcome back the Winston-Salem State University Choir to wrap up Black History Month on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in Pritchett Auditorium. The Singing Rams are the oldest student organization on the campus of Winston-Salem State University. Admission is FREE for everyone!

Save the Date! Medicare Workshop in May

Plan on attending a workshop on Medicare and how it works for you on Wednesday, May 6, from 3-5 p.m. in the Carrington Conference Room. Carolyn Smith and her team will be here once again to answer our questions and address concerns.

Contact Kathie Tune if you plan on attending or for additional information.

The Transition to HealthEquity Continues…

Thank you for your patience and questions throughout the Health Savings Administrators (HSA) to HealthEquity transition period. As of Feb. 5, we entered into STEP 3 of the HSA to HealthEquity transition process. These next steps only apply to employees who had funds transferred from an HSA account to HealthEquity.

Once all data is collected and confirmed by Averett and HSA, and the closure fees are paid by Averett, HSA will begin the transfer process which will take approximately 2-3 days. The blackout period began Feb. 10. Overall, we will not be able to access our funds at HSA for 2-3 weeks. Updates will be emailed as we receive them from HealthEquity.

If you have to pay out-of-pocket for any medical services during this blackout period, you will be able to withdraw those funds from HealthEquity by way of their claim form located at www.myhealthequity.com.

At STEP 4, HealthEquity receives wired money from HSA, and funds are allocated to employee accounts. The time frame is a total of one business day, depending on the time of day the wire is sent over from HSA. Once posted, wired funds transferred from HSA Administrators are available within HealthEquity Member Portals, and available on HealthEquity HSA debit cards.

For information about your HealthEquity account or to confirm your balance transfer after the final step of the process, log into your HealthEquity member portal at www.myhealthequity.com or call HealthEquity Member Services at 866-346-5800.

Contact Tammy Wall at twall@averett.edu or Kathie Tune at ktune@averett.edu with any additional questions. Are you taking advantage of tax-free savings with our Health Savings Account? Follow the link to learn more.

Roth Option Available in 403(b) Retirement Plan

The Roth 403(b) option will give participants the opportunity to save money for retirement on an after-tax basis. Some of the additional benefits of a Roth 403(b) are no income limitations for Roth 403(b) contributions, the ability to contribute more to a Roth 403(b) than a Roth IRA, and assuming a qualified distribution, funds used in retirement will be distributed tax free.

The IRS has increased the deferral limits for 403(b) plans for 2020! The annual contribution limit for 2020 is now $19,500. The catch-up contribution limit for employees aged 50 and over increased to $6,500.

To utilize the new Roth option, fill out a salary deferral form and turn it into Human Resources. Click here for a salary deferral form.

If you have questions about the Roth feature, are not sure if utilizing the Roth option is right for you or have questions on how this may impact you, help is available.

Every Averett employee is eligible to go through a holistic financial planning session with an advisor from Millennium Advisory Services and receive a customized financial plan and advice based off of your goals to and through retirement.

To schedule an appointment on campus with an advisor, email Millennium’s office at schedule@mcmva.com or reach out via phone to 877-435-2489. Or, plan on attending an upcoming workshop.

Millennium Advisory Services | 877-435-2489 | mas@mcmva.com | www.mas-edu.com

Averett 101: From the Eyes of Freshmen

During every Averett 101 class each fall semester, the students go to the president’s house and enjoy a dinner with Dr. Franks and her husband, Joe. During that time, Dr. Franks asks the students what they love about Averett and if they have any concerns. Throughout the year, we will be sharing some of the comments students shared with Dr. Franks and Joe about Averett!

“Things are close in Danville.”

“Professors are helpful.”

“The football field.”

“Everybody is open and honest.”

“Diversity on campus.”

“Ride horses and play volleyball.”

“Aviation program is full of friendly people.”

“Not being trapped in the same building to go to class.”

“The spirit on campus that we can help.”

“Able to do things you could not at a big school.”