Averett CoffeeBreak 2-17-21

Posted on February 17th, 2021 by Matt Bell

CoffeeBreak is an e-newsletter distributed to Averett faculty and staff to keep them up-to-date on campus activities and information. Please send information you would like included in CoffeeBreak via this form. For the next CoffeeBreak, please submit by Friday, Feb. 19, for a Wednesday, Feb. 24, publication.

Virginia’s COVID-19 Vaccination Pre-Registration Portal is Now Open

The state’s new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration portal is now open. Click here to visit the site.

If you already pre-registered through the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District’s site, your information should automatically transfer to the state’s now centralized portal, however it is recommended to check in on the site to ensure you show as registered.

Don’t Forget to Mask Up!

Don’t forget: Unless in you are in your office alone, you must wear your face coverings on campus – indoors or outdoors.

Also, please remember to complete your daily health self-check each day via LiveSafe.

Check out averett.edu/alert for all details on COVID-19 prevention on campus.

Welcome VPP Melissa Wohlstein

On Tuesday, Melissa Wohlstein began as Averett’s vice president for philanthropy.

Melissa’s career spans nearly 20 years in both the public and private college/university settings, working in all aspects of higher education fundraising from annual fund, to alumni development, to major gifts and planned giving. She has existing connections to Virginia, including her most recent role as the associate vice president of development for the Hollins Fund at Hollins University, as well as her former service as the vice president for institutional advancement at Radford University.

To read the full announcement, click here. Please help us provide a warm welcome for Melissa when you see her!

Celebrate Black History Month

Don’t miss out on a single event during Black History Month! Stay tuned for even more details.

Today, Feb. 17 – T.R.U.T.H. Talk-Sports: Racing Towards Social Change at 6 p.m. Click here to register.

Thursday, Feb. 18 – Civil Rights trolley tours sponsored by the CCECC from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. (History United Civil Rights trolley tours with an hour to spend at the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History) Click here to register.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 – Around the Common Table: The Hidden History of Southern Food, with food historian Jamie Ross. A virtual event at 6 p.m. sponsored by the CCECC. Click here to register.

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Civil Rights trolley tours sponsored by the CCECC from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. (History United Civil Rights trolley tours with an hour to spend at the Danville Museum Fine Arts and History) Click here to register.

Thursday, Feb. 25 – Trap Yoga by Danielle Rae at 6 p.m. Click here to register.

A candlelight vigil will be held during the month of February to remember loved ones. Details will be forthcoming from the BSU.

Blood Drive Postponed

A blood drive originally set for today, Feb. 17, has been postponed to a date not yet determined. Watch CoffeeBreak for more details coming soon.

Career Workshops for Students

What are soft skills and why are they important to your career and job search?

STudents can attend our workshop Thursday, Feb. 18, at 11:15 a.m. titled “Soft Skills” to find out and bring questions for Angie and Ryan!

Students can register for any of these events using Handshake. Click here to find out about all upcoming workshops through April.

Day of Giving #LoveAverettAthletics

Averett Athletics will once again have its annual day of giving on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Be sure to show your love for Averett by making a donation to support our student-athletes experience.

Webinar Series: Removing Barriers to Enable Degree Completion for Low-Wealth Students

Averett University is a member of the Yes We Must Coalition (YWM), working with 41 similar institutions to increase college-degree attainment for low-wealth and other underrepresented students. The private, not-for-profit colleges and universities that make up the coalition serve 50% or higher Pell-eligible undergraduate students and all make it part of their mission to consciously serve these students’ needs and encourage their success.

We are pleased to announce a Yes We Must Coalition Spring 2021 Webinar Series focusing on Removing Barriers to Enable Degree Completion for Low-Wealth Students. This series will address the increasing need for our sector to improve degree completion and widen our initiatives to include adult students. We will learn about curricular streamlining innovations and strategies, policy reforms and models for encouraging adults to return to college and complete degrees.

In the first webinar on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m., special guest Leanne Davis, who leads IHEP’s Degrees When Due initiative, and Adam Bush, provost of YWM and member of College Unbound (RI), will share models and strategies that could be adopted by other colleges and universities. Please join us!

Averett Book Club

On Thursday, Feb. 18, the Averett University Book Club will meet at 4:45 p.m. and we would love to hear what you are reading! Join us by clicking here. We meet for approximately one hour. The book club is open to ALL faculty, staff and students. There is no assigned book as we each share what we are reading.

If you have questions, please feel free to email Penny Hudson, GPS student success coach; Linda Lemery, circulation manager at Blount Library; or Liz Cervantes, assistant director of GPS student services.

Internship Opportunity

Do you have students from Greensboro, N.C., and attended high school in Guilford County?

If so, please have them contact Ryan Taube or Angie McAdams no later than Friday, Feb. 19, about an exciting opportunity to apply for a competitive, 10-week summer paid internship and opportunities to build their network, enhance their professional development, engage in the community and explore Greensboro as a young professional.

Thanks!

Summer & Fall Adoptions

Summer and fall 2021 adoptions are due to the Averett University Campus Store Tuesday, March 16. Please email, call 434-791-5640, fax 434-791-4988 or submit your adoptions through the online portal at averettshop.com.

Save the Date: Spring 2021 Edition of New Employee Orientation (NEO)

Make sure to save the date for the spring NEO on Thursday, March 25, from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Frith Fine Arts Center. Boxed lunches will be available. If you were hired since the fall 2020 NEO in August, or if you could not make the August program, look for an e-vite via Punchbowl from Human Resources Director Kathie Tune.

We are so excited that you may join us in March! Call or email Kathie Tune with questions at 434-791-7106.

AAENP Approval of ENP Program

We are thrilled to announce that the Validation Committee of the American Academy of Emergency Nurse Practitioners (AAENP) has approved the academic Emergency Nurse Practitioner (ENP) Program at Averett effective Feb. 10, 2021. We are currently recruiting for the first cohort of ENP students to start in August.

We are grateful to all who made this accomplishment possible.

Golden Bagel Nominations

If you know of a staff member around campus who you think deserves recognition for their hard work and dedication to the University, please send your Golden Bagel nominations by emailing staff council.

Testing Assistance in Career Development

Student Success and the CCECC announce testing assistance in career development. We are proud to offer payment assistance for qualified students who need help paying for career development related tests. Students also have access to test prep.

Tests included in the program are the GRE, PRAXIS, LSAT, MCAT, GMAT, PCAT, DAT, OAT and NCLEX. Others will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

If the student is qualified, the mini-grant will cover one test per student up to $250 while enrolled at Averett.

Students who are interested can apply by using the QR code on the attached flyer. For more details, contact Angie McAdams or Ryan Taube.

Open Federal Work Study Positions

Federal work study eligible students in need of a job on campus can apply on Handshake. For questions about eligibility, students can email Raven Williams.

Some current open positions include residence life, mailroom, financial aid, library, football, student engagement and many more! Click here for more information.

Pursue an African and African American Studies Minor at Averett

Did you know you can earn a minor in African and African American studies here at Averett by completing 18 semester hours (normally, just six classes: one core class plus five electives) in a variety of disciplines? Courses that touch on African and African American issues and traditions exist in many areas. We have offered them all including English, French, religion, history, political science, business, physical education, wellness and sport science, sociology, criminal justice, music, film and theatre.

Check out the scheduled AFAM courses each semester during pre-registration, speak to your advisor or email Toni Gazda, program coordinator.

An interdisciplinary minor in African and African American studies calls upon the strengths of our faculty and the interests of our students. Take steps to broaden your intellectual journey, your academic credentials and your professional profile today!

New Faculty & Staff Tuition Benefit Application Now Available

The new fillable application for tuition remission and policy is available on the intranet for your reference. A PDF version is available here. All eligible employees, spouses and dependents are required to submit a form for every semester that they are enrolled in Averett University coursework.

Please make sure to read the policy to familiarize yourself with the options available. Send your questions to Kathie Tune at 434-791-7106.